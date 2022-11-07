Read full article on original website
Jadakiss, Styles P Announce ‘Back To Back: Masters of the In & Out Flow’ Show In NYC
Jadakiss and Styles P of Yonkers rap crew The LOX are holding a year-end concert for their loyal New York City fans, the two MCs announced Monday via Instagram. According to a promotional post shared on both artists’ accounts, the pair will host a show entitled ‘Back To Back: Masters of the In & Out Flow’ at Irving Plaza next month. More from VIBE.comThe LOX Are "In The Process" Of Getting Publishing Back From DiddyBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Confirmed For Summer 2023Mary J. Blige Brings Out Jadakiss, Diddy, And More During New York Concert “NYC!!!! my brother @jadakiss and myself wanted to do something...
stupiddope.com
How to Score The Best Weed in NYC
There is no law against using weed in NYC. You can smoke weed anywhere at any time, and there are no restrictions. Considering New York’s current weed laws, obtaining the best weed in NYC is crucial. The best weed in NYC can be easily ordered with confidence if you follow these two steps.
Brooklyn’s ‘Bling Bishop’ Sues Local Radio Host for $50 Million
A Brooklyn preacher who was robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed sermon last July has filed a lawsuit against radio personality Miss Jones, accusing her of tarnishing his reputation on the air in September, according to court documents first obtained by The Daily Beast. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead is asking for $50 million from Jones, whose full name is Tarsha Nicole Jones, and her employers, Paramount Global and WXBK/94.7 The Block, alleging that the commentator defamed and slandered him during her morning show. Specifically, Whitehead—who drives a Rolls-Royce and was recently arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck mid-service—says in the suit that Jones’ statements that he “is a ‘drug dealer,’” is “using the church to hide that old drug money,” that he “assaulted the young lady,” and that “[his] church is where he’s probably still doing his dirty work,” are “false.” Jones does not have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment on Wednesday. Brian Ponder, Whitehead’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read it at New York County Supreme Court
Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC Subway
Disturbing footage shows two metro riders punching and kicking each other while other commuters stand back and observe the altercation. Disturbing Footage of Subway Fight.Image by NY Action From Twitter.
QSR magazine
Harlem Shake to Offer Menu Inspired By 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forver'
Harlem Shake celebrates Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with their own menu specials inspired by popular food items from across the continent of Africa including:. Shuri’s Chicken Sammie: Peri-Peri chicken tenders, Bush Slaw, okra pickle $9. **Named after the lead character Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, this tasty...
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
stupiddope.com
How to Get The Best Weed in Brooklyn
Smoking weed in Brooklyn is legal, and you can find it everywhere you go. Because of the current weed laws in Brooklyn, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city in a safe manner. You can rest assured that if you decide to go with delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in Brooklyn if you follow these two very easy steps to make it happen.
stupiddope.com
How to Find The Best Weed in New York City
There is no law against smoking weed in New York City, and it is available everywhere you go. With the current weed laws in New York City, getting the best weed in the city safely is essential. When it comes to delivery, you can rest assured that following these two steps will ensure you get the best weed in New York City.
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation Murder
Gang violence in New York has taken a shift – for the worse.(Nicholas Free/iStock) Feds are charging a Bronx man with murder after linking the killing to a gang initiation. On June 3, 2021, Jaleel Shakoor snuck up behind Gerry Mazzella and shot him in the back of the head. Gerry Mazzella was working in a bagel shop in the Bronx and had plans to move his family out of the city. Formerly associated with selling weed in the community before the law changed around marijuana, Mazzella had made great strides in bettering himself to turn his life around and be a better person for his family, and community.
Incarcerated New Yorkers lose access to free electronic tablets, a critical lifeline
Tablets supplied by the company APDS being used by a detainee in a jail in Washington, DC. Advocates fear people will have to pay to use the devices under a new contract. [ more › ]
Check out these dazzling photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over NYC
Early this morning, a Blood Moon lunar eclipse appeared in the night sky casting the moon in a gorgeous (and maybe a little eerie) red glow above New York City. Officially called the Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse, it's the last total lunar eclipse until 2025, according to NASA. Just...
norwoodnews.org
Sole Black-Owned Business on City Island, Seafood Kingz, Receives Racist Letter / Flier
The Black-owned business owners of Seafood Kingz, a City Island restaurant located at 634 City Island Avenue, are organizing a rally outside the restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 12, to call out racist abuse which they say was directed at their business on Nov. 3, 2022, in the form of a letter.
R.I.P. the Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, a Pastor Who Addressed HIV Among Black Americans
The following post on HIV.gov was written by B. Kaye Hayes, MPA, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease, Director, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), Executive Director, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). It is with great sadness that we recognize the passing of the esteemed Reverend Dr....
evgrieve.com
A GoFundMe campaign launched ahead of Ray's 90th birthday at Ray's Candy Store
In January, Ray Alvarez, who's still working the late-night shift at Ray's Candy Store, turns 90. Ahead of that, the shop, which opened in 1974 here at 113 Avenue A just north of Seventh Street, is now hosting a GoFundMe "to help ensure he can keep his bills paid and his doors open for as long as he wants!"
NBC New York
2 Years After Mysterious NYC Baby Deaths, Community Still Awaits Answers
It was Nov. 9, 2020. Twin boys, thought to be less than 24 hours old, were found dead on a patio of a Bronx apartment building. Cops launched an intensive investigation. Two years later, it's still ongoing, with the case as yet unsolved. The Claremont Village community where the babies...
thedigestonline.com
Hundreds of Records and Music Collectibles at The Maplewood Record Fair
Throughout the years, records have fallen into obscurity as the digital age of music loomed into prominence. However, to some, vinyl has remained the preferred outlet for music listening. Many prefer the crisp sound that comes with running a record on a turntable, while others prefer the aesthetics and art associated with vinyl. Some are even opposed to digital music and streaming. Whatever it may be, the last half decade has proven that vinyl has earned its place back in our music scene.
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
tmpresale.com
Kaash Paige in Brooklyn , NY Feb 7th, 2023 – presale code
A presale password for the Kaash Paige presale is now available. While the Kaash Paige presale is underway YOU WILL have the chance to buy presale tickets ahead of their public sale!!!. Go ahead and treat yourself, your friends who will be glad to go with you or those special...
Twin baby boys' cause of death revealed 2 years after being found behind Bronx building
Police told Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim that the two infant boys were identical twins and that their cause of death was a homicide.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
