Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
Morgan Wallen Teases Funny And Scathing New Breakup Song, “Hope That’s True”
Morgan Wallen’s teasing more new stuff over on Instagram. Just last week, he posted a demo of a song called “Me + All Your Reasons,” and now, he’s back with a clip of another new tune called “Hope That’s True.” He previously said he’s been in “album grind mode” since his extensive Dangerous tour wrapped up recently, so it’s no secret that we likely have new music from the Tennessee native on the horizon for 2023. “Hope That’s True” is a […] The post Morgan Wallen Teases Funny And Scathing New Breakup Song, “Hope That’s True” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Facebook Scammers Post Fake Morgan Wallen Concert In North Dakota
Morgan Wallen performed an electrifying, crowd-pleasing concert to a packed house at the Alerus Center back in March of 2022. So when a post earlier in the week announced that Morgan Wallen would be back at Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota, fans were ecstatic to hear of the artist coming to the Red River Valley. The post made to Facebook by "Country Music Concert & Festivals" claimed a Morgan Wallen concert would be at the Alerus Center on Friday, July 14th, 2022.
I’m a 49-year-old tattooed woman & tried a Hooters uniform – people are impressed
A TATTOOED woman who is almost in her 50s has tried on a Hooters uniform that has impressed many people with how great she looks. The 49-year-old shared a video wearing the signature white Hooters tank top and orange bottoms. TikTok user Janie typically posts videos of herself wearing bikinis...
Drake Gets Clowned for Selfie Wearing Bonnet
Drake is going viral again for a posting a strange selfie. Early this morning (Nov. 11), Drake shared a gallery of photos on Instagram. A few of the images are in promotion of his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. One photo finds Aubrey pointing a fake gun at the camera. There's a photo of a mixed drink and a pic of two women wearing carved pumpkins on their heads while bent over in a hotel room. The one photo that has the internet talking features Drake tucked into his bed wearing a baby blue silk bonnet and appearing to have freshly manicured eyebrows.
Fans pay tribute to slain rapper Takeoff in Atlanta celebration of life memorial
Thousands of fans gathered on a rainy Friday in Atlanta to pay their respects to Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1.
Have an awesome season with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming soon to Disney+
Star Lord, Groot and company are coming back early this year with 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.' Find out when and how to watch on Disney+.
Win a $1,000 Celebrity Shopping Spree on Amazon and Score $500 in Merch from The Weeknd
The Weeknd and Republic Records want to hook you up with a one-thousand-dollar shopping spree! What do you need? Or better yet, what do you want? Fall fashions? Gifts for family and friends? Start creating your list, because one winner scores $1,000 to shop on Amazon and $500 of merch from The Weeknd!
Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episode 1 Title Hint at Eddie Munson’s Return? Metallica Theory Takes Hold on TikTok
After the reveal of the title of Stranger Things Season 5's first episode, fans are speculating that Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) might make his return to the series after all. ***Spoilers below***. Sweet, spirited metalhead Eddie Munson became a fan-favorite during Season 4 of Netflix's hit supernatural series....
18 Spin-Off Shows People Say Are Better Than The Original TV Series (But You Might Disagree)
" Young Sheldon is 100 times better than The Big Bang Theory. It’s funnier and has more heart, and it doesn’t rely on negative or one-dimensional stereotypes."
Doja Cat Panics After Realizing She Can’t Change Her Twitter Name From ‘Christmas,’ Elon Musk Responds
Doja Cat is in panic mode after finding out she can't change her name on Twitter from "Christmas," which got a response from new Twitter owner Elon Musk. After recently making her Twitter name "Christmas" and changing her avatar and background image to a photo that reads "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," Doja Cat realized she was unable to fix the apparent joke early this morning (Nov. 10). She expressed her frustration on Twitter.
Hilarious New Viral Video From This ND & MN Celebrity
That time of year, the annual deer opener is upon us this upcoming weekend. That time of year when nostalgic times are met with modern technology but yet the end of the day, nothing's really changed. Only thing is, some of us are getting older and the young'uns are being brought into the fold. Learning when traditions exceed Christmas decorations or Thanksgiving planning.
