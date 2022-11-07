Read full article on original website
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Can You Get A Ticket For Parking Like This Michigan Moron Did?
I'm sure I sound like a cranky old man that yells things like "GET OFF MY LAWN!" but something has been happening in my Grand Rapids neighborhood and it's really starting to GRIND MY GEARS. Someone has been parking their car during the day and at night part way up...
Michigan Will See Its First Ever Olive Burger Festival Next Year
Whether your love it or hate it, the olive burger is synonymous with the Mitten. A staple on menus at restaurants across Michigan, the beloved olive burger is finally getting its due with a festival dedicated entirely to the unique food creation. Origins of the Olive Burger. If you're tracing...
whtc.com
Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
Fox17
2 seriously injured in Muskegon head-on crash
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on collision in Muskegon Monday morning. The Muskegon Police Department says the crash happened near Getty Street and Access Highway before 7 a.m. We’re told the crash resulted in the closure of Getty Street from Access Highway to Leonard...
Why Isn’t Grand Rapids The Friendliest Town in Michigan?
It is always nice to know that where you live is the friendliest and best around. While many of us believe Grand Rapids is the friendliest town in Michigan, there are several surveys and articles that say otherwise. What is the friendliest place to visit in Michigan?. According to Only...
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
WWMTCw
Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Owner leads police to stolen pickup truck
Police tracked down two stolen cars in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said.
WOOD
Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend
Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
Injuries Reported In A Head On Crash In Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)
The Muskegon Police Department reported a head-on crash on Monday. The accident was reported to have occurred on South Getty Street and Access Highway. The officials received reports about it at 6.42 a.m.
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
Skymint celebrates new Michigan dispensary with giveaways
The dispensary chain will also debut its new beer-inspired vape cartridges with Shorts Brewing
Cannabis dispensary, restaurant and bar to open in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - A group of Michigan and Illinois-based entrepreneurs have partnered to launch Fields Cannary, a Muskegon space where people can enjoy food and entertainment while trying the latest cannabis products. The new business, scheduled to open the summer of 2023 at 420 S. Harvey St., is described as...
Drivers of two stolen cars led police on chase in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A person stole a car and fled from police early Wednesday morning. An Oshtemo Township resident had their car stolen, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office learned Nov. 9. The theft was reported as a possible carjacking in Allegan County, the sheriff’s office said.
Fox17
Deputies locate missing man in Cascade Township
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have located a missing person out of Cascade Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the man was reported missing shortly after noon on Monday. We’re told he was last seen at the Cascade Township Library on Jackson Avenue. The man was...
thecollegiatelive.com
Student crashes into Police cruiser, Rear tire explodes
Student crashes into police cruiser in Administration Lot. On Oct. 12 at approximately 1:02 p.m., Grand Rapids Community College Police were dispatched to the Devos Administration Parking Lot. Dispatch advised Officer’s Thomas Stasiak and Mario Jimenez were involved in an accident involving a patrol vehicle. Officer Stasiak advised the vehicle was disabled.
Man killed when 2 motorcycles crash in Ionia County field
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two motorcycle in an Ionia County field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating the crash involving two dirt bikes that happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
Ramps along I-96 near Grand Rapids airport to reopen after six-month closure
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A pair of heavily trafficked ramps along eastbound and westbound I-96 are set to reopen this week as a $15 million project is in its final weeks until completion. For motorists, it will be a welcome sight on their commutes after a monthslong closure that...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
WOOD
Find something unique at the Deer Hunter’s Widow Sale
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’re approaching the start of firearm deer season that officially kicks off on November 15th. So, between now and then we know a lot of hunters will be heading to deer camp and into the woods, leaving a lot of deer hunter widows behind, looking for things to do. We have a great suggestion! Warehouse One is holding its biggest sale of the year this Friday through Sunday. They’ll be joined by neighboring businesses, Lost and Found Antiques and Century Antiques.
