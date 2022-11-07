ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whtc.com

Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash

ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
ZEELAND, MI
Fox17

2 seriously injured in Muskegon head-on crash

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on collision in Muskegon Monday morning. The Muskegon Police Department says the crash happened near Getty Street and Access Highway before 7 a.m. We’re told the crash resulted in the closure of Getty Street from Access Highway to Leonard...
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend

Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?

I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Deputies locate missing man in Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have located a missing person out of Cascade Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the man was reported missing shortly after noon on Monday. We’re told he was last seen at the Cascade Township Library on Jackson Avenue. The man was...
KENT COUNTY, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Student crashes into Police cruiser, Rear tire explodes

Student crashes into police cruiser in Administration Lot. On Oct. 12 at approximately 1:02 p.m., Grand Rapids Community College Police were dispatched to the Devos Administration Parking Lot. Dispatch advised Officer’s Thomas Stasiak and Mario Jimenez were involved in an accident involving a patrol vehicle. Officer Stasiak advised the vehicle was disabled.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man killed when 2 motorcycles crash in Ionia County field

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two motorcycle in an Ionia County field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating the crash involving two dirt bikes that happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?

GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Find something unique at the Deer Hunter’s Widow Sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’re approaching the start of firearm deer season that officially kicks off on November 15th. So, between now and then we know a lot of hunters will be heading to deer camp and into the woods, leaving a lot of deer hunter widows behind, looking for things to do. We have a great suggestion! Warehouse One is holding its biggest sale of the year this Friday through Sunday. They’ll be joined by neighboring businesses, Lost and Found Antiques and Century Antiques.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
