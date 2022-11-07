ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

10 veterans who made a difference this year in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re lucky to live in a community that veterans value as a desired location to retire when they leave the service. And we’re especially lucky when they make a lasting difference in the community they call home. In that spirit, here are...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Christian Care Communities Hopkinsville Opens Legacy Paver Campaign

Christian Care Communities of Hopkinsville embraced more blessed news Thursday afternoon, when officials welcomed the beginning of a new legacy “pavers program” with song and psalm — bringing a sense of growth to the 41-acre senior community. The new allocation provides interested donors the opportunity to purchase...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts wins re-election bid

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts has been re-elected to serve his second term as mayor. Pitts, who ran on the campaign slogan “Clarksville First” carried 54.54% of the vote against former Clarksville City Councilmember David Allen, who had 33.72% in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 city election.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash

In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Teacher’s assistant found with marijuana in his lunchbox

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teacher’s assistant has been charged with marijuana possession after police discovered 45 grams of it in his lunchbox. According to Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to Murrell School on 322 Cleveland Street for a disorderly student call. Police said the student had been...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville man loses over 60 pounds to join US Army

CLARKSVILLE, TN – A Clarksville man achieved a longtime goal of joining the U.S. Army after six strenuous weeks of strict dieting and physical conditioning. Austin Daniel dropped 61 pounds to get his weight to 256 pounds to qualify for enlistment. The 27-year-old 2014 Clarksville High School graduate had considered joining the Army for several years but had little hope as his weight moved above 300 pounds.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

