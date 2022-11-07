Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lapeer County man dies in rollover crash
LAPEER COUNTY, MI -- A 58-year-old Metamora man died in a rollover crash on M-24 north of Lapeer. Lapeer County sheriff’s deputies said Anthony Saferian died in the crash late Tuesday, Nov. 8 on M-24 near Plum Creek Road. Saferian was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 south on M-24...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Lexington Twp. two-vehicle crash sends two Croswell residents to hospital
Two people were injured during a two car collision yesterday afternoon in Lexington Township. It was 3:55 p.m. on Monday, November 7, when Sanilac County Sheriff deputies received the report, dispatching to the scene with Croswell Fire and Croswell EMS. Investigation thus far shows that a 65-year-old Applegate woman was...
candgnews.com
Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash
ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that the public may have information to help identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 29, in Rochester Hills. Deputies believe the driver of an Audi Q7 hit 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, of Davison,...
Driver crashes into building in Royal Oak Township
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a driver crashed into a building early Thursday morning in Oakland County.According to Michigan State Police, troopers on patrol spotted a vehicle against a building on Wyoming Avenue north of Northend Avenue in Royal Oak Township.MSP says the building appeared to be abandoned and sustained heavy damage to the exterior wall.The driver, who was still in the car, suffered minor cuts and ankle pain and was taken to hospital for treatment. The driver had was cited and released.Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.MSP says attempts to contact the owner of the building were unsuccessful.
Woman in crash that killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists ‘in her own world,’ witness says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A sheriff’s detective said he was stunned by the reaction of a woman who struck five Make-A-Wish bicyclists, killing two, when he walked her past the body of one of the victims. “Wow, officer, that almost looks real,” Mandy Benn, 42, allegedly told Ionia...
30-Year-Old Man Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Sterling heights (Sterling Heights, MI)
The Sterling Heights Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Tuesday. The accident is reported to have occurred on Mound Road between 18 Mile and 18 ½ Mile roads. According to the officials, the victim was trying to cross the road and was not on a crosswalk. He was then struck by an SUV.
1 person hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Washington Township hobby shop
One person is hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a Washington Township hobby shop Tuesday night, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. No one was in the shop, Tailspin Hobbies, when the crash occurred at around 10 p.m. The shop is located on Route 66. On Facebook, Tailspin Hobbies posted...
Have you seen Breanna? Shelby Twp. police asking for tips finding teen missing since last weekend
Police in Macomb County are asking for the community’s help finding Breanna Buckerfield, who hasn’t been seen since last weekend. Anyone who has seen her should call Shelby Township police.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.
Hit-and-run driver that killed biking 5-year-old in Warren sentenced to 20-40 years in prison
A driver who ran over and killed a 5-year old Warren boy will spend 20 to 40-years in prison. Maurice Sumler was sentenced in Macomb County court on Thursday.
Michigan State Police warn of Wednesday crackdown on I-696 in Macomb County
Michigan State Police have announced they will have extra patrols out on the I-696 beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. Troopers will focus on the stretch of I-696 between Dequindre Road and I-94 in Macomb County.
Sterling Heights man struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Mound Road, cops say
A deadly crash involving a pedestrian is causing traffic tie ups in Sterling Heights as police investigate what led to the early morning crash on Tuesday.
WFMJ.com
Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental
The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high schooler gets 5-year felony after principal found loaded gun in backpack
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Macomb County high school student has been charged with a five-year felony after the principal looked in his backpack and found a loaded gun that had been stolen out of Bloomfield Township. The discovery was made Wednesday (Nov. 9) at Roseville High School. Police said...
Police identify 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run at 200+ person party
A seventeen-year-old was killed Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle at a party with at least 200 people.
41-Year-Old Man In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Oakland County (Oakland County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Nov. 6, Sunday. According to the police, a 41-year-old Farmington Hills man was hit by a driver when he was attempting to refuel his car near an exit ramp.
nbc25news.com
Police: Pedestrian in wheelchair dies after being struck by car in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — A Flint City resident is dead after he was struck by a car in Flint Friday night. On November 4, just after 8:00 p.m., police responded to a pedestrian accident in the area of Pasadena Ave and Thornton Ave. The initial investigation revealed a 51-year-old male...
A department in mourning: Funeral arrangements announced for late Shelby Twp. Police Sergeant Dan Kammerzell
It will be a ceremony in honor of life and selfless service for a highly decorated police officer who died suddenly while on duty in Macomb County on Saturday.
WNEM
Tuscola Co. Jail millage fails despite pleas from sheriff
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Despite pleas for help from its local sheriff’s office, Tuscola County has once again rejected a request for funding to upgrade its aging jail. Fifty-four percent of voters chose no on the proposed millage to replace the 60-year-old facility. “Well, you know, just because...
WNEM
TV5 weather update: Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2022
Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Bay City bridge toll. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the...
Comments / 0