Peck, MI

The Flint Journal

Lapeer County man dies in rollover crash

LAPEER COUNTY, MI -- A 58-year-old Metamora man died in a rollover crash on M-24 north of Lapeer. Lapeer County sheriff’s deputies said Anthony Saferian died in the crash late Tuesday, Nov. 8 on M-24 near Plum Creek Road. Saferian was driving a 2017 Ford F-250 south on M-24...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Lexington Twp. two-vehicle crash sends two Croswell residents to hospital

Two people were injured during a two car collision yesterday afternoon in Lexington Township. It was 3:55 p.m. on Monday, November 7, when Sanilac County Sheriff deputies received the report, dispatching to the scene with Croswell Fire and Croswell EMS. Investigation thus far shows that a 65-year-old Applegate woman was...
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that the public may have information to help identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Oct. 29, in Rochester Hills. Deputies believe the driver of an Audi Q7 hit 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, of Davison,...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Driver crashes into building in Royal Oak Township

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a driver crashed into a building early Thursday morning in Oakland County.According to Michigan State Police, troopers on patrol spotted a vehicle against a building on Wyoming Avenue north of Northend Avenue in Royal Oak Township.MSP says the building appeared to be abandoned and sustained heavy damage to the exterior wall.The driver, who was still in the car, suffered minor cuts and ankle pain and was taken to hospital for treatment. The driver had was cited and released.Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.MSP says attempts to contact the owner of the building were unsuccessful.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.
WFMJ.com

Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental

The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WNEM

Tuscola Co. Jail millage fails despite pleas from sheriff

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Despite pleas for help from its local sheriff’s office, Tuscola County has once again rejected a request for funding to upgrade its aging jail. Fifty-four percent of voters chose no on the proposed millage to replace the 60-year-old facility. “Well, you know, just because...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 weather update: Thursday evening, Nov. 10, 2022

Car-deer crashes have been on the rise in Mid-Michigan. The Tuscola County Sheriff's office reported 16 car-deer crashes in a 24 hour period. Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Bay City bridge toll. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is expected to reopen at the...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI

