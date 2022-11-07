ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Starlink launches donation website

Starlink opened a donation page for customers who wish to donate a terminal and services to areas in need. In October, Elon Musk announced that a donation page would be launched. There are four categories that donated kits and services will be applied to:. Education: Starlink will help students and...
teslarati.com

SpaceX shuffles Starships, gears up for more Super Heavy static fires

SpaceX is busy preparing for the orbital launch debut its next-generation Starship rocket, but the company’s South Texas rocket factory is also working around the clock to prepare several more sets of ships and boosters for the flight testing that will follow. That was more obvious than usual on...
teslarati.com

EVgo launches Tesla Plus Promo with an added bonus for CCS Adapter users

EVgo Inc. launched a new promotional charging plan exclusively for Tesla owners, called the “Tesla Plus Promo,” allowing drivers to utilize any fast chargers in the company’s network. There is an added bonus for drivers with the CCS Combo 1 Adapter. All Tesla drivers automatically qualify for...
teslarati.com

SpaceX’s Gwynne Shotwell to oversee Starship program, Starbase facilities

The Information reports that SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell “will assume oversight” of the company’s Starship program and Starbase facilities, seemingly stepping in for Elon Musk as the CEO shifts his focus to Twitter. In his own words, Twitter appears to be in a precarious position...

Comments / 0

Community Policy