If you’re anything like me, you’d absolutely love to decorate beautiful cakes like the ones you find at Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs. Their perfectly decorated baked goods are some of my favorite treats to indulge in after I’ve worked up an appetite shopping. However, if you’re like me, you also know that cake decorating is not a skill you’ve been naturally blessed with. Despite my best efforts, I’ve made some genuinely monstrous cakes, not on purpose. However, Amorette’s seeks to change that!

8 HOURS AGO