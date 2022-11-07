ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Related
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll over wristband quote

Russell Wilson is not taking the subtle jabs from Seattle lying down, and he demonstrated as much again on Wednesday. Wilson fired back at Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who had indicated that Wilson resisted wearing a wristband while with the team. Wilson simply pointed out that he won plenty of games in Seattle even without it.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers May Be Without Key Player In Week 10 And Beyond; Sign His Potential Fill-In To 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. The main one and a huge reason as to why the team is 2-6 was the torn pectoral that T.J. Watt suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another underrated, but key player of the team has recently been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered prior to the organization’s Week 8 bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie kicker, Nick Sciba was signed to the active roster to replace Chris Boswell and he dressed for the game in Philadelphia. Ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a different kicker, but familiar face was signed on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched

The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Significant change made in Alvin Kamara battery case

Alvin Kamara is facing battery charges over an alleged incident that occurred in Las Vegas last February, but the case is now very unlikely to impact the New Orleans Saints star’s playing status for the remainder of the season. There have been multiple postponements in Kamara’s case. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Davante Adams has sharp words on state of the Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is peeved with the sad state of the Raiders. "I've got no business being in this building" if things don't change in Las Vegas, he said, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal (h/t Pro Football Talk). Adams criticized the current offensive...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Report: Packers WRs frustrated with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been openly frustrated with his young wide receivers on multiple occasions since the offseason, and the way the quarterback has handled things is reportedly bothering some in Green Bay. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in his latest insider column on Wednesday that Rodgers has created some tension by...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears make roster move at linebacker

The Chicago Bears made a move to bring a linebacker back this season. The Chicago Bears lost a huge part of the defense last week when they traded away All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The move allowed the Bears more freedom at the trade deadline, which they used to help the offense. The Bears’ defense looked terrible without Smith against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. It appears the Bears will have a little more help on the defense shortly.
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns hope to pressure Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coming off the bye week, the Cleveland Browns (3-5) head to Miami to take on the Dolphins (6-3) who are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins will be a tough out for the Browns. They have the second best passing attack in the NFL with Tua throwing to Tyreek Hill and they have already beaten Buffalo and Baltimore this year. Their only losses have come when Tagovailoa has missed time due to injury.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Lions Announce Three Roster Moves

Reynolds, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Kutztown back in May of 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with Washington but was cut and later re-signed to their practice squad. He later joined the Falcons in November of 2019 and returned to Atlanta on a futures contract...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Browns' Nick Chubb picking up yards, admirers with every run

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb's fan club is expanding beyond the walls of Cleveland's locker room and outside the wider circle of Browns backers. Count Tennessee's Derrick Henry as a member. Asked by NBC's Mike Tirico, "how's best running back on the planet?” in a recent interview, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Bills have strong contingency plan at QB if Josh Allen has to miss time

The Buffalo Bills have a great contingency plan if quarterback Josh Allen misses time on the field. With the possible MVP candidate dealing with a UCL injury in his elbow, there is a possibility he will miss Sunday's game against the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. Journeyman quarterback Case Keenum would take...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

What’s Going On With The Dolphins Defense

I feel like I’m watching the 2021 season again with the Miami Dolphins defense in the first half of this season. Last year, this defense ranked at the bottom of major categories 3rd down defense, sacks, etc. The difference this year is the Dolphins are winning games despite the defense. When was the last time you could say that? The Dolphins’ offense has picked this team up, but the defense will have to start performing better, especially with a brutal three-game road trip around the corner. The defense has been the strength of this team over the last few years and the reason they have been in playoff contention. It’s also why head coach Mike McDaniel retained defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, most of the defensive coaches, and the players. However, here we go again. The Dolphins’ defense isn’t getting off the field consistently, pressuring the quarterback, or forcing turnovers. What is the problem?

