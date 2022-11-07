Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yardbarker
Browns Injury Report: Good News on Denzel Ward, Opposite on David Njoku
Cleveland Browns were able to get a few bodies back at practice on the Thursday prior to the Miami Dolphins game. Denzel Ward was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and is ready to go for the Dolphins game. Tight end David Njoku remains out with his sprained ankle....
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll over wristband quote
Russell Wilson is not taking the subtle jabs from Seattle lying down, and he demonstrated as much again on Wednesday. Wilson fired back at Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who had indicated that Wilson resisted wearing a wristband while with the team. Wilson simply pointed out that he won plenty of games in Seattle even without it.
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023
In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
Yardbarker
Steelers May Be Without Key Player In Week 10 And Beyond; Sign His Potential Fill-In To 53-Man Roster
The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. The main one and a huge reason as to why the team is 2-6 was the torn pectoral that T.J. Watt suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another underrated, but key player of the team has recently been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered prior to the organization’s Week 8 bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie kicker, Nick Sciba was signed to the active roster to replace Chris Boswell and he dressed for the game in Philadelphia. Ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a different kicker, but familiar face was signed on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched
The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
Yardbarker
Significant change made in Alvin Kamara battery case
Alvin Kamara is facing battery charges over an alleged incident that occurred in Las Vegas last February, but the case is now very unlikely to impact the New Orleans Saints star’s playing status for the remainder of the season. There have been multiple postponements in Kamara’s case. According to...
Yardbarker
"I've never heard a football field so silent": John Lynch describes 49ers' reaction to Jason Verrett injury
The latest injury to Jason Verrett hit the San Francisco 49ers locker room hard. The well-liked and respected veteran cornerback has been plagued by injuries throughout his nine-season NFL career. He's seen all but two of his seasons end prematurely due to injuries. General manager John Lynch joined KNBR on...
Yardbarker
Davante Adams has sharp words on state of the Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is peeved with the sad state of the Raiders. "I've got no business being in this building" if things don't change in Las Vegas, he said, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal (h/t Pro Football Talk). Adams criticized the current offensive...
Yardbarker
Report: Packers WRs frustrated with Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has been openly frustrated with his young wide receivers on multiple occasions since the offseason, and the way the quarterback has handled things is reportedly bothering some in Green Bay. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in his latest insider column on Wednesday that Rodgers has created some tension by...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears make roster move at linebacker
The Chicago Bears made a move to bring a linebacker back this season. The Chicago Bears lost a huge part of the defense last week when they traded away All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The move allowed the Bears more freedom at the trade deadline, which they used to help the offense. The Bears’ defense looked terrible without Smith against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. It appears the Bears will have a little more help on the defense shortly.
Yardbarker
Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett explains why QB Russell Wilson began wearing wristband
Russell Wilson wore a wristband for the first time this season during the Denver Broncos’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The change has become a big topic of conversation, and Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett tried to explain on Thursday how it came about. Hackett indicated to reporters...
Browns head to Miami without David Njoku, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns travel to Miami on Sunday to play the Dolphins and they will do so without tight end David Njoku and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Both have been ruled out of the game, Njoku with an ankle injury and Owusu-Koramoah with a knee injury. Mary Kay Cabot,...
Cleveland Browns hope to pressure Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coming off the bye week, the Cleveland Browns (3-5) head to Miami to take on the Dolphins (6-3) who are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins will be a tough out for the Browns. They have the second best passing attack in the NFL with Tua throwing to Tyreek Hill and they have already beaten Buffalo and Baltimore this year. Their only losses have come when Tagovailoa has missed time due to injury.
Yardbarker
Lions Announce Three Roster Moves
Reynolds, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Kutztown back in May of 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with Washington but was cut and later re-signed to their practice squad. He later joined the Falcons in November of 2019 and returned to Atlanta on a futures contract...
FOX Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb picking up yards, admirers with every run
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb's fan club is expanding beyond the walls of Cleveland's locker room and outside the wider circle of Browns backers. Count Tennessee's Derrick Henry as a member. Asked by NBC's Mike Tirico, "how's best running back on the planet?” in a recent interview, the...
Yardbarker
Bills have strong contingency plan at QB if Josh Allen has to miss time
The Buffalo Bills have a great contingency plan if quarterback Josh Allen misses time on the field. With the possible MVP candidate dealing with a UCL injury in his elbow, there is a possibility he will miss Sunday's game against the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. Journeyman quarterback Case Keenum would take...
2022 Giants Roster Tracker: Giants Add a DB, Former LB Blake Martinez Retires
Follow this post for the latest Giants roster transactions and news.
Browns defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are feeling good as they head to Miami
BEREA, Ohio -- If Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wants to know what is arriving this week when the Browns come to town, he can refer back to something Baker Mayfield said when he was quarterbacking the Browns. “My two tiny friends?” Mayfield joked when the gigantic pairing of Myles Garrett...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/11: Denzel Back, Dolphins Await, and Too Much Webdork Fun
The newswire is a little early this morning. There are reasons for that, but hopefully, I don’t miss much in the way of stories that tend to come out in the early AM. I’ll grab them in tomorrow’s version if that’s the case. The reason the...
Yardbarker
What’s Going On With The Dolphins Defense
I feel like I’m watching the 2021 season again with the Miami Dolphins defense in the first half of this season. Last year, this defense ranked at the bottom of major categories 3rd down defense, sacks, etc. The difference this year is the Dolphins are winning games despite the defense. When was the last time you could say that? The Dolphins’ offense has picked this team up, but the defense will have to start performing better, especially with a brutal three-game road trip around the corner. The defense has been the strength of this team over the last few years and the reason they have been in playoff contention. It’s also why head coach Mike McDaniel retained defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, most of the defensive coaches, and the players. However, here we go again. The Dolphins’ defense isn’t getting off the field consistently, pressuring the quarterback, or forcing turnovers. What is the problem?
