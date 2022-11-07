ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue reveals clean uniform combination for road matchup with Illinois

Purdue revealed its uniforms for Saturday’s contest against Illinois Thursday afternoon on Twitter. The uniforms step away from the traditional uniforms and feature an all-white jersey-pant combo with black helmets and a white “P” rather the traditional gold. The black lid is a nice contrast to the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WCIA

Bruce Weber returns to State Farm Center

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illini coach Bruce Weber will be back at State Farm Center for the first time tomorrow night since he was fired after the 2012 season. Weber is working as a Big Ten network analyst this season after resigning from Kansas State last season. He spent 10 years at KSU and nine […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Daily Digest | Illini hoops 'in a fantastic place' entering Signing Day; Three Illini coaches ink extensions

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Three high school prospects are expected to sign with Illinois basketball tomorrow, the first day of the early signing period. Led by two four-star prospects and one international prospect, Illinois currently has the No. 28 recruiting class in the country.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Barry Lunney Jr., Illinois agree to contract extension

Barry Lunney Jr. is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for Bret Bielema and Illinois. On Wednesday, he landed his first contract extension to remain with the Illini. According to the press release, Lunney’s new contract will keep him in Champaign through the 2025 season. The extension comes,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Zacharie Perrin signs again with Illini: 'A lot of work went into Zach'

CHAMPAIGN — It took a bit longer than anticipated, but Zacharie Perrin is officially an Illini — again. After signing a Big Ten tender of financial aid in June to be a part of the Class of 2022, Perrin was unable to enroll at Illinois for the fall semester instead attended Sunrise Christain Academy. But on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period — Perrin signed a national letter of intent with Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
i70sports.com

Illini basketball with 2 Four Star Recruits

Illini basketball getting a couple of 4-star recruits this week. Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood talks about 4 Star 6’1″ Guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn. And, Coach Underwood on 4 Star 6’8″ forward Amani Hansbury of Maryland. As for the #23 Illini, they are 1-0 and will be...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fightingillini.com

Illinois Lands Three Recruits in Class of 2023

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced Wednesday the signing of four-star recruits Amani Hansberry and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn and three-star standout Zacharie Perrin to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. AMANI HANSBERRY. F, 6-8, 225. Silver Spring, Md. Mount...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Champaign native to compete at Tournament of Champions semifinals

LOS ANGELES (WAND) — Eric Ahasic will continue his Jeopardy! streak at the Tournament of Champions semifinals on Friday. The Champaign native won $39,201 last Friday in the quarterfinals. On his original Jeopardy! run, he won over $160,000 during the course of six episodes that aired in June. Ahasic...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Roadside ditch work planned in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that workers are will be performing work on a roadside ditch in Champaign on Thursday as part of a regrading effort. Work will take place on the north ditch line of Kirby Avenue between Glenshire Drive and Staley Road. Traffic will be maintained through […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Courier Cafe ownership changes over

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A popular Urbana restaurant is under new ownership. Kim and Bill Colbrook took lead at the Courier Cafe on Monday and said they’re ready to keep the cafe’s cozy atmosphere alive. The Colbrooks said they ate there often and want to keep many aspects of it the same. That includes the […]
URBANA, IL
Herald & Review

Search for Decatur family of Purple Heart recipient

DECATUR — The hunt is on to return the Tuttle family’s Purple Heart medal. It is one of 11 such medals recovered from abandoned bank safe deposit boxes and turned over to the care of Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs. His office is now trying to trace family...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Marron declares victory in 104th District

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) declared victory in the 104th Legislative district on Thursday. The unofficial tally from the Champaign County Clerk, Vermilion County Clerk and Danville Election Commission gives Marron 18,682 votes to opponent Cindy Cunningham’s 14,070 votes, a current 14% victory margin. “I want to thank all the people […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy