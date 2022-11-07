Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue reveals clean uniform combination for road matchup with Illinois
Purdue revealed its uniforms for Saturday’s contest against Illinois Thursday afternoon on Twitter. The uniforms step away from the traditional uniforms and feature an all-white jersey-pant combo with black helmets and a white “P” rather the traditional gold. The black lid is a nice contrast to the...
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica reveals pick against the spread for Illinois-Purdue
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica had a somewhat surprising pick as he chose Purdue against the spread to defeat Illinois on Saturday. The Illini are 6.5-point favorites as the Boilermaker head to Champaign. The 5-4 Boilermakers are looking to become bowl eligible this season with an upset of the...
Dain Dainja looks to build off impressive Illini debut: 'His effort was outstanding'
CHAMPAIGN — A season-opening win for No. 23 Illinois over Eastern Illinois was, for all intents and purposes, the college debut for Dain Dainja. It was the debut for the new version of Dain Dainja, not the one who played in three games for a total of nine minutes at Baylor over the course of two seasons.
What four-star 2023 G Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn brings to Illini
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip breaks down what four-star Indiana Class of 2023 guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn brings to Illinois basketball after signing a national letter of intent with the Illini.
What four-star 2023 F Amani Hansberry brings to Illini
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip breaks down what four-star Class of 2023 Maryland forward Amani Hansberry brings to Illinois basketball after signing a national letter of intent with the Illini.
Bruce Weber returns to State Farm Center
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illini coach Bruce Weber will be back at State Farm Center for the first time tomorrow night since he was fired after the 2012 season. Weber is working as a Big Ten network analyst this season after resigning from Kansas State last season. He spent 10 years at KSU and nine […]
Daily Digest | Illini hoops 'in a fantastic place' entering Signing Day; Three Illini coaches ink extensions
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Three high school prospects are expected to sign with Illinois basketball tomorrow, the first day of the early signing period. Led by two four-star prospects and one international prospect, Illinois currently has the No. 28 recruiting class in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Barry Lunney Jr., Illinois agree to contract extension
Barry Lunney Jr. is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for Bret Bielema and Illinois. On Wednesday, he landed his first contract extension to remain with the Illini. According to the press release, Lunney’s new contract will keep him in Champaign through the 2025 season. The extension comes,...
Zacharie Perrin signs again with Illini: 'A lot of work went into Zach'
CHAMPAIGN — It took a bit longer than anticipated, but Zacharie Perrin is officially an Illini — again. After signing a Big Ten tender of financial aid in June to be a part of the Class of 2022, Perrin was unable to enroll at Illinois for the fall semester instead attended Sunrise Christain Academy. But on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period — Perrin signed a national letter of intent with Illinois.
i70sports.com
Illini basketball with 2 Four Star Recruits
Illini basketball getting a couple of 4-star recruits this week. Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood talks about 4 Star 6’1″ Guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn. And, Coach Underwood on 4 Star 6’8″ forward Amani Hansbury of Maryland. As for the #23 Illini, they are 1-0 and will be...
fightingillini.com
Illinois Lands Three Recruits in Class of 2023
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced Wednesday the signing of four-star recruits Amani Hansberry and Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn and three-star standout Zacharie Perrin to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. AMANI HANSBERRY. F, 6-8, 225. Silver Spring, Md. Mount...
CBS Sports
Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: Illinois State 0-1; Eastern Illinois 0-1 The Illinois State Redbirds will take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Lantz Arena. The Redbirds won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 9.5-point advantage in the spread. It was close but no cigar...
Trio of Area Football Teams Head to State Quarterfinals with Undefeated Records
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three area football teams have reached the Elite 8 of their playoff brackets without a loss. Pekin brings an 11-0 record into its class 7A state quarterfinal match-up with Lake Zurich on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Dragons have never played in a quarterfinal game and have never had an 11-0 […]
WAND TV
Champaign native to compete at Tournament of Champions semifinals
LOS ANGELES (WAND) — Eric Ahasic will continue his Jeopardy! streak at the Tournament of Champions semifinals on Friday. The Champaign native won $39,201 last Friday in the quarterfinals. On his original Jeopardy! run, he won over $160,000 during the course of six episodes that aired in June. Ahasic...
cu-citizenaccess.org
How bad are the streets of Champaign and Urbana? Pavement data detail poor quality and need for extensive repairs
It’s not rare to find postings on social media sites in Champaign and Urbana about potholes or crumbling roads causing damage to cars — or just general observations about the shoddy shape so many streets are in. In fact, those anecdotes are backed up by data the cities...
Roadside ditch work planned in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that workers are will be performing work on a roadside ditch in Champaign on Thursday as part of a regrading effort. Work will take place on the north ditch line of Kirby Avenue between Glenshire Drive and Staley Road. Traffic will be maintained through […]
Courier Cafe ownership changes over
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A popular Urbana restaurant is under new ownership. Kim and Bill Colbrook took lead at the Courier Cafe on Monday and said they’re ready to keep the cafe’s cozy atmosphere alive. The Colbrooks said they ate there often and want to keep many aspects of it the same. That includes the […]
15 Champaign businesses bought by one owner
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City of Champaign is seeing a massive shift in restaurant ownership.
Herald & Review
Search for Decatur family of Purple Heart recipient
DECATUR — The hunt is on to return the Tuttle family’s Purple Heart medal. It is one of 11 such medals recovered from abandoned bank safe deposit boxes and turned over to the care of Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs. His office is now trying to trace family...
Marron declares victory in 104th District
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) declared victory in the 104th Legislative district on Thursday. The unofficial tally from the Champaign County Clerk, Vermilion County Clerk and Danville Election Commission gives Marron 18,682 votes to opponent Cindy Cunningham’s 14,070 votes, a current 14% victory margin. “I want to thank all the people […]
