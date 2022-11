Earlier today, all four of Michigan State's 2023 basketball commits sent in their National Letters of Intent, officially signing with the Spartans. As a result, Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo just inked the nation's #3 recruiting class. That's tied for the best finish for Izzo and the Spartans in the 12-year history of the 247Sports team rankings, sharing that honor with the vaunted 2016 signing class. This 2023 class is comprised of five-star PF/C Xavier Booker, four-star PG Jeremy Fears, four-star F Coen Carr, and four-star G/F Gehrig Normand.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO