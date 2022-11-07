ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros parade littered with marriage proposals for World Series MVP Jeremy Peña

 3 days ago

Jeremy Peña's breakout rookie season, which included the World Series MVP , has made the Houston Astros' shortstop a man in demand, especially by women who were shooting their shots at Monday's championship parade.

ABC13 crews couldn't go a mile along the parade route without seeing a sign addressing the 25-year-old rookie.

"Peña, will you marry me," read a sign from a self-professed "cougar" named Fiona, whom we spotted in Midtown.

Fiona told ABC13 anchor Samica Knight that she's done her research on the Dominican-born Peña.

"As far as I know, I'm not interfering on anything," Fiona said with a straight face.

Not to be outdone, another fan, Lena, just wants to connect with any Astro who's single.

Just across the way, another sign for Peña: "Je-re-my Marry Me," which was scribbled on a sign along with the suitress' Instagram handle.

ABC13 reporter Miya Shay spotted another woman's sign at around Smith and McGowen. This one already has a ring on it, though, we think Peña will be excited to receive his championship one.

The numerous messages for the Houston heartthrob aren't lost on Peña.

"I'm not sure if I've seen more love signs or proposals," ABC13 sports anchor Adam Winkler said to Peña on a float, before asking him about his emotions at the moment.

"This is how we do it. We do it for the city," Peña answered.

Unfortunately for the ladies trying to score a marriage with the University of Maine alum, he's taken. A deep dive of Peña's verified Instagram feed shows that he's someone's significant other.

"Glad I got to play in front of my #1 fan this week," Peña captioned in a 2019 post with his partner, Vasiliqi Turlla.

A screen capture of Jeremy Peña's Instagram shows him in 2019 with his partner, Vasiliqi Turlla.

Kantavious
3d ago

unfortunately, our Mayor did not give all schools and businesses much time to modify their schedules. Logistics are involved Mr Turner. Friday at noon would have been coool leading into the weekend.

