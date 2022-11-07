ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Guitar World Magazine

A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands

In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
American Songwriter

Watch: Metallica Plays Early ’80s Deep Cuts at Tribute Concert for Megaforce Records

Sunday night (Nov. 7), Metallica took to the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Florida to pay tribute to Megaforce Records founder Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and his wife Marsha. Having been signed to the label in the early ’80s, the group brought out a number of album cuts from Kill ‘Em All and Ride The Lightening – their first two efforts. Among the rare tracks were “Fight Fire With Fire,” “For Whom The Bells Toll,” “Call of the Ktulu” and “No Remorse.”
97.5 KMOD

Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again

Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Kerrang

Download Festival 2023: Over 60 bands announced including headliners BMTH, Metallica and Slipknot

Download have announced over 60 bands for next year’s 20th anniversary edition of the festival, including all three (well… four!) headliners. Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot will be performing on the Friday and Sunday of the June bash respectively, while Metallica are doing double duty – playing two unique sets with no songs repeated on Thursday and Saturday.
IndieWire

Emily Blunt’s Ultra-Violent Western ‘The English’ Tells How the West Was Lost

If many a Western captures the sweeping romance of America’s land rush — idealizing a time when seizing one’s future involved planting a literal flag — then “The English” serves as a bright red rebuttal; a revisionist take among the modern era’s various reconsiderations, this time emphasizing the tears, sweat, and oh-so-much-blood required to reach the dream awaiting colonizers somewhere west of the Mississippi. Writer-director Hugo Blick (“The Honorable Woman”) still embraces traditional elements of the genre, centering his six-part Prime Video series around a rhapsodic love story and capturing plenty of vast prairies in picturesque, sun-kissed shots. But it’s the...
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

 https://therockofrochester.com

