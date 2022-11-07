Read full article on original website
A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands
In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
Watch: Metallica Plays Early ’80s Deep Cuts at Tribute Concert for Megaforce Records
Sunday night (Nov. 7), Metallica took to the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Florida to pay tribute to Megaforce Records founder Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and his wife Marsha. Having been signed to the label in the early ’80s, the group brought out a number of album cuts from Kill ‘Em All and Ride The Lightening – their first two efforts. Among the rare tracks were “Fight Fire With Fire,” “For Whom The Bells Toll,” “Call of the Ktulu” and “No Remorse.”
Lars Ulrich’s sons’ band Taipei Houston share energetic video for ‘Respecter’
Taipei Houston have shared the video for their new song ‘Respecter’. Watch below. The track, which is taken from their debut project ‘Once Bit Never Bored’, is rowdy and full of energy, with hardcore riffs and heavy drums. In the new video the pair comprising Myles...
Metallica just played their special ’80s show and the setlist is an old school fan’s dream
Metallica dig deep into first two albums at show in honour of late label boss Jon Zazula and his wife Marsha
Meet Elegant Weapons, the new Judas Priest/Pantera/Rainbow supergroup
Faulkner, Romero, Brown & Travis: not a high-powered law firm, but metal's newest supergroup, coming our way in 2023
Sammy Hagar says Alex Van Halen won't return his calls regarding an Eddie Van Halen tribute show
The former Van Halen frontman remarked in an interview that while he made peace with Eddie Van Halen before his death, he has not yet done so with his brother. In the past year, rumors have swirled relating to a potential tribute concert or tour honoring late electric guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Ozzy Osbourne announces metaverse Ozzfest lineup, including Motörhead, Megadeth, Black Label Society and more
Ozzfest is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, with performances from Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth and Black Label Society, amongst others. Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest, which is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, has...
Stranger Things superfans are using a Metallica lyric to predict Eddie Munson's return in season 5
Stranger Things has revealed the title of season 5's first episode, and fans are linking it to a Metallica lyric that apparently could signal Eddie Munson's possible survival
How to watch Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth play virtual Ozzfest 2022
Ozzy Osbourne, as well as Megadeth, Motorhead, and more of their headbanging friends have announced that Ozzfest 2022 will be taking place for the first time since 2018 as a Metaverse music festival.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Watch: KK Downing performs with Judas Priest for the first time in 11 years
KK Downing has stepped on stage with Judas Priest for the first time in over a decade as part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The group performed three songs together at the gig in Los Angeles on Saturday night, including You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’, Breaking the Law, and Living After Midnight.
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson releases new memoir; says he’d “love to” record and tour again with band
Brian Johnson’s new memoir The Lives of Brian was released Tuesday. In a new Rolling Stone interview, the AC/DC frontman chats about the book while also revealing his feelings about recording and touring with the band again. Regarding the possibility of making a new AC/DC album and hitting the...
Download Festival 2023: Over 60 bands announced including headliners BMTH, Metallica and Slipknot
Download have announced over 60 bands for next year’s 20th anniversary edition of the festival, including all three (well… four!) headliners. Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot will be performing on the Friday and Sunday of the June bash respectively, while Metallica are doing double duty – playing two unique sets with no songs repeated on Thursday and Saturday.
Original AC/DC singer Dave Evans has no regrets
Vocalist who was replaced by Bon Scott says he's had a fantastic career since being ousted by AC/DC
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Behind The Morose Meaning of Metallica’s “Ride The Lightning”
When Metallica released Ride the Lightning in 1984, it became oh-so clear that they were worlds away from their thrash metal peers. After laying the groundwork for the genre itself with their debut, Kill ‘Em All, their follow-up effort was an ambitious one chock full of newfound maturity and confidence.
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Emily Blunt’s Ultra-Violent Western ‘The English’ Tells How the West Was Lost
If many a Western captures the sweeping romance of America’s land rush — idealizing a time when seizing one’s future involved planting a literal flag — then “The English” serves as a bright red rebuttal; a revisionist take among the modern era’s various reconsiderations, this time emphasizing the tears, sweat, and oh-so-much-blood required to reach the dream awaiting colonizers somewhere west of the Mississippi. Writer-director Hugo Blick (“The Honorable Woman”) still embraces traditional elements of the genre, centering his six-part Prime Video series around a rhapsodic love story and capturing plenty of vast prairies in picturesque, sun-kissed shots. But it’s the...
