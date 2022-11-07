Read full article on original website
Drake Gets Clowned for Selfie Wearing Bonnet
Drake is going viral again for a posting a strange selfie. Early this morning (Nov. 11), Drake shared a gallery of photos on Instagram. A few of the images are in promotion of his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. One photo finds Aubrey pointing a fake gun at the camera. There's a photo of a mixed drink and a pic of two women wearing carved pumpkins on their heads while bent over in a hotel room. The one photo that has the internet talking features Drake tucked into his bed wearing a baby blue silk bonnet and appearing to have freshly manicured eyebrows.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
Morgan Wallen Teases Funny And Scathing New Breakup Song, “Hope That’s True”
Morgan Wallen’s teasing more new stuff over on Instagram. Just last week, he posted a demo of a song called “Me + All Your Reasons,” and now, he’s back with a clip of another new tune called “Hope That’s True.” He previously said he’s been in “album grind mode” since his extensive Dangerous tour wrapped up recently, so it’s no secret that we likely have new music from the Tennessee native on the horizon for 2023. “Hope That’s True” is a […] The post Morgan Wallen Teases Funny And Scathing New Breakup Song, “Hope That’s True” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
I’m a 49-year-old tattooed woman & tried a Hooters uniform – people are impressed
A TATTOOED woman who is almost in her 50s has tried on a Hooters uniform that has impressed many people with how great she looks. The 49-year-old shared a video wearing the signature white Hooters tank top and orange bottoms. TikTok user Janie typically posts videos of herself wearing bikinis...
Millie Bobby Brown Shared What It's Really Like Kissing Her "Stranger Things" Costar Finn Wolfhard
I'm howling laughing at this interview, OMG.
Nooooo! Weird Al Might Never Release Another Parody Song Again
War still rages in Ukraine. Inflation has made avocados 7 bucks. Elon Musk is chief of Twitter. And if it couldn't get any worse, now we learn this: Weird Al Yankovic says he probably will not release another parody song, ever. We learn this on a day of Weird Al...
Justin Bieber to Perform at Takeoff’s Funeral – Report
Justin Bieber will reportedly be one of the musical guests at Takeoff's funeral. Takeoff is slated to be laid to rest following a massive memorial service at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta on Friday (Nov. 11). On Tuesday (Nov. 7), TMZ reported pop megastar Justin Bieber will be performing at the sendoff event. It is unclear if he will be the only person performing at the funeral. The Biebs has previously collabed with the Migos on tracks "What You See" and "Looking for You."
Fans pay tribute to slain rapper Takeoff in Atlanta celebration of life memorial
Thousands of fans gathered on a rainy Friday in Atlanta to pay their respects to Migos rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1.
Nicki Minaj Responds to Rumor Her Son Papa Bear’s Name Is Jacob
Nicki Minaj's son's name is still a mystery to the public and that has only added to the speculation of what the child's name might be. The Queen rhymer recently responded to a rumor that her kid's name is Jacob. On Sunday (Nov. 6), TikTok user @whomamagonecheckme2 shared a clip...
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was so ‘Scared to Death’ of Her He Avoided Her at All Costs
If there's one thing Justin Bieber's scared of, it's not glass doors or Selena Gomez fans: it's Judge Judy. Judge Judy, a.k.a. Judy Sheindlin, told Access Hollywood that Bieber was apparently "scared to death" of her when the two used to be neighbors. "There was a period of time before...
Nick Carter Addresses ‘Complicated Relationship’ With Late Younger Brother Aaron Carter
Broke his silence on his brother Aaron Carter’s death. On Sunday (Nov. 6) the Backstreet Boy shared a series of photos of him and his late brother in an Instagram post, along with a heartfelt message. “My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have...
Have an awesome season with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming soon to Disney+
Star Lord, Groot and company are coming back early this year with 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.' Find out when and how to watch on Disney+.
Win a $1,000 Celebrity Shopping Spree on Amazon and Score $500 in Merch from The Weeknd
The Weeknd and Republic Records want to hook you up with a one-thousand-dollar shopping spree! What do you need? Or better yet, what do you want? Fall fashions? Gifts for family and friends? Start creating your list, because one winner scores $1,000 to shop on Amazon and $500 of merch from The Weeknd!
Doja Cat Panics After Realizing She Can’t Change Her Twitter Name From ‘Christmas,’ Elon Musk Responds
Doja Cat is in panic mode after finding out she can't change her name on Twitter from "Christmas," which got a response from new Twitter owner Elon Musk. After recently making her Twitter name "Christmas" and changing her avatar and background image to a photo that reads "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," Doja Cat realized she was unable to fix the apparent joke early this morning (Nov. 10). She expressed her frustration on Twitter.
Barry Has the Best Laugh and Loves Sensory Toys [TUESDAY’S CHILD]
Allow us to introduce you to Barry. He is 6 years old and "really lights up a room," according to his foster mom. Barry loves to play with sensory items such as slime and water. His favorite holiday is Halloween because he really enjoys pumpkins. He is an active little guy and likes to play outside and stay busy, so a family on the move would be a perfect fit for him.
DoorDasher Had ‘Scary’ Interaction With Customer Who Demanded ‘Human Contact': WATCH
A DoorDash employee took to TikTok to detail her "scary" experience delivering food for one particular customer. The woman explained that she doesn't normally take orders for DoorDash at night, but since she was in need of a little "extra money," she decided to take on a few orders. She...
