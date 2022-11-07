Read full article on original website
Related
'Life and soul of the party' 24-year-old died after downing three PINTS of gin in drinking game and taking cocaine and ketamine, inquest hears
A partygoer died after a downing three pints of gin in a drinking game during a 36-hour session, an inquest heard. Doorman Kier Jenkins, 24 – described as 'the life and soul of the party' – went to a friend's house after a night out. He had been...
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
techeblog.com
Fascinating Look at Wee House, the Tiniest House in Scotland
TinyTendo is more of a novelty item, while the Wee House, or the tiniest house in Scotland, can actually be lived in. The story circulating states that it was built on Loch Shin near the Scottish village of Lairg in 1824 by poacher Jock Broon who was gifted land by a person who owned a large estate in return for being taught how to distill whisky.
Pictured: Boy with breathing difficulties who died weeks after his second birthday as family were forced to live in damp, mouldy flat
A toddler who died after being forced to live in a damp and mouldy flat in Rochdale was pictured for the first time today at the start of his inquest. Awaab Ishak was just two when he was admitted to Royal Oldham Hospital with breathing difficulties and died on December 21, 2020.
rsvplive.ie
Dunnes Stores shoppers are going wild for their print dress and skirt - perfect for party season
We're getting into party season now, so it's time to keep out eyes peeled for some glamorous pieces. Luckily, Dunnes Stores have you covered with some stunning bits that are not only striking, but affordable. The Irish retailer has been providing wardrobe staples all season, and now they have launched...
rsvplive.ie
RTE's Jennifer Zamparelli shares simple three-step routine for healthy and glowing skin
Jennifer Zamparelli has shared her simple skincare routine which keeps her skin glowing all year round. The 2fm host and Dancing with the Stars presenter always has a radiant complexion, whether she is a rocking a makeup-free look at home or exuding glamour on the red carpet. Jennifer says there...
rsvplive.ie
Pull and Bear are selling a dupe for the North Face Sherpa jacket for only €46 and it's perfect for winter
With the weather getting colder, a lot of us are on the hunt for a warm but stylish winter coat. Borg (also known as teddy) coats come back around every autumn winter season, because they're cosy and cute. The North Face Sherpa jacket is the style that's catching a lot...
rsvplive.ie
Alan Hughes apologises to Ireland AM viewers after Tommy Bowe makes 'brutal dig' at Cork
Alan Hughes was forced to apologise to Ireland AM viewers on Tuesday morning after Tommy Bowe made a 'brutal' dig about Cork. Alan, Tommy and co-host Muireann O'Connell were discussing Iarnrod Eireann's new "quiet carriage" policy on Tuesday's show - and former rugby player Tommy couldn't resist poking fun at the Rebel County.
Octopuses throw debris at each other during ‘underwater rows’ in hilarious footage
Octopuses have been caught on camera throwing debris at each other during underwater rows, in hilarious footage released as part of a new study.The deep sea creatures were filmed throwing silt and shells at each other and around themselves as they clashed.Scientists made the discovery when they monitored the behaviour of gloomy octopuses off the coast of Jervis Bay in New South Wales, Australia.To perform the throws, the creatures had to move their siphon into an unusual position, suggesting the behaviour was done on purpose.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsOculus co-founder claims to have created VR headset that can kill peopleMoment shark tries to steal diver's catch of fish
rsvplive.ie
Mayo GAA star Oisin Mullin enjoys trip to Spain with stunning girlfriend Jessica
Mayo GAA star Oisin Mullin enjoyed a fun trip to Spain with his stunning girlfriend Jessica Diskin. The footballer and his long-term girlfriend jetted off to the capital Madrid for a city break, with Oisin taking to Instagram to share some snaps. The couple took in all the sights Madrid...
Blind woman kicked out of hotel at night after being accused of having a ‘fake’ guide dog
A blind woman said she has been left “shaken up” after a “scary” ordeal which saw her kicked out of a Premier Inn hotel in north London late at night after she was accused of having a “fake” guide dog.Angharad Paget-Jones, a 29-year-old data analyst, told The Independent the situation felt akin to “bullying” and “harassment” as well as being “discriminatory”.Ms Paget-Jones, who lives in Port Talbot in South Wales, explained she checked into the hotel in Enfield with her partner at around 8pm on bonfire night and there were initially “no issues” about bringing her guide dog called Tudor...
rsvplive.ie
Mum of Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane says they treat every day differently now as their journey continues
At just eight years of age, Saoirse Ruane’s courage and honesty as she spoke about losing her leg after doctors found a tumour struck a chord with host Ryan Tubridy and every viewer at home. The Kiltullagh girl went on to become the inspiration behind The Toy Show Appeal...
rsvplive.ie
Easy tricks to maximise natural light at home in the dark winter months
The importance of lighting in your home cannot be underestimated. Lighting has the power to alter your mood, create atmosphere and even improve your appearance (fun fact: a warm ambient glow can take 20 years off your face due to its lack of shadows). In winter, with the absence of...
rsvplive.ie
TikTok user goes viral as she shares €9 anti-ageing 'Botox in a bottle' serum
Many of us are looking for that star product that will banish wrinkles and keep fine lines away. Some might have resigned themselves to the fact that such a product doesn't exist - but a TikTok user has a serum for you. Charley Bourne has shared a serum with her...
rsvplive.ie
Anna Daly lands exciting new live show as host of RTE's Future Island
Anna Daly has landed an exciting new show on RTE as part of the broadcaster’s celebration of Science Week 2022. Anna will host the live broadcast of Future Island over three flights from 15-17 of November. The live show returns to screens to explore the worlds of science and technology.
rsvplive.ie
Dermot Bannon answers whether now is a good time to buy or build a home
Following the pandemic, the cost of building materials went up significantly along with house prices and lead times. Now with the cost of living and energy crisis, some say a downturn could be around the corner, does that make it a better time to start a new build or renovation?
rsvplive.ie
TikTok Mum's air fryer hack on times to cook food correctly saves time and money
Are you fed up with guessing how long our food should be placed in the air fryer? They have been a life saver for many of us, not only are they handy and can save us money, but they also cut down cooking time, meaning we can spend less time slaving away in the kitchen and more time enjoying our food.
rsvplive.ie
Genius cleaning hack removes water stains from wood furniture in minutes
There is nothing worse than ruining a good piece of furniture with water stains. We have all been there, somebody forgets to use a coaster and before you know it, a massive water ring has appeared on your beautiful table. The good news is fixing the problem doesn’t have to...
rsvplive.ie
Mum shares genius hack to stop condensation gathering on windows overnight
With the cold, dark, winter nights well and truly upon us, many homes are struggling to control the build up of condensation on their windows that resembles a “swimming pool” come morning time. Cleaning expert Jen who has garnered 1 million followers on TikTok and even more on...
BBC
Louth: Work begins on new children's care home
Work has begun on building a new children's home that will provide a safe place for young people in care. The home will be built on the site of the former Pilgrim School in Louth behind the Riverhead Theatre. Building work is expected to be completed by autumn 2023 and...
Comments / 0