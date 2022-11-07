Read full article on original website
Syracuse 72, Colgate 48
SYRACUSE (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.5, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Rice 2-2, Fair 1-4, Strong 0-3, Hyman 0-2, McNabb 0-2, Irvin 0-2) Blocked Shots: 9 (Wilson 3, Lewis 2, Hyman 2, Rice 1, Wood 1) Turnovers: 17 (Fair 4, Strong 3, Wilson 2, Lewis 1, Hyman 1, Rice 1,...
Auburn 71, South Alabama 62
AUBURN (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.705, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Coulibaly 2-5, Scott-Grayson 2-3, Richardson 0-1, Duhon 0-2, Shaw 0-4, Wells 0-2, Graves 0-3) Blocked Shots: 9 (Duhon 2, Graves 2, Richardson 1, Coulibaly 1, Shaw 1, Bostic 1, Wells 1) Turnovers: 15 (Richardson 5, Shaw 3, Bostic 2,...
No. 15 Oklahoma 97, SMU 74
OKLAHOMA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.308, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 14-23, .609 (Williams 3-3, Joens 3-4, Robertson 2-3, Tot 2-3, R.Scott 2-2, Vann 2-3, Llanusa 0-3, Johnson 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Williams 1) Turnovers: 10 (Tot 2, R.Scott 2, Vann 2, Llanusa 1, Williams 1, Johnson 1, Tucker 1)
Vanderbilt 81, Samford 51
VANDERBILT (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.0, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Allen 4-6, Garraud 3-6, Brown 2-6, Williams 2-4, Harbison 1-2, LaChance 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (S.Washington 1, Williams 1, LaChance 1) Turnovers: 12 (Harbison 4, S.Washington 2, Williams 2, Brown 1, Garraud 1, Allen 1, Team 1) Steals: 8...
Oregon St. 89, Seattle 53
SEATTLE (0-1) Kyrkjebo 2-6 0-0 4, Michaelsen 2-4 1-2 5, Blauenfeldt 0-3 2-2 2, Clark 3-14 1-2 8, Howard 3-8 0-0 6, Mya Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Phillips 0-3 0-0 0, Liggett 4-9 2-2 13, Makayla Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Jagger 0-1 0-0 0, Korolenko 1-5 1-1 3, Tarasow 1-2 0-0 3, Walker 3-6 0-0 9, Totals 19-64 7-9 53.
NEW HAMPSHIRE 83, FAIRFIELD 71
Percentages: FG .451, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Fields 3-6, Goodine 2-3, Johns 2-3, Leach 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Long 0-2, Jeanne-Rose 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Johns, Long). Turnovers: 8 (Long 2, Cook, Fields, Jeanne-Rose, Johns, Willis, Wojcik). Steals: 5 (Fields 3, Maidoh, Wojcik).
Arkansas 72, Cent. Arkansas 34
ARKANSAS (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.308, FT .629. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Carr 2-6, Langerman 2-4, Daniels 1-2, Wolfenbarger 1-3, Barnum 0-1, Poffenbarger 0-3, Spencer 0-2, Ellis 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Barnum 3, Poffenbarger 2, Dauda 1) Turnovers: 11 (Carr 3, Poffenbarger 2, Spencer 2, Dauda 2, Barnum 1, Langerman 1)
Miami hosts Charlotte following overtime win against Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets (3-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (5-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Charlotte Hornets following the Miami Heat's 117-112 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat have gone 2-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 2-4 against opponents over...
Clemson 79, Wofford 68
CLEMSON (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.6, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 14-34, .412 (Ott 4-7, Hank 2-4, Bradford 2-8, Perpignan 2-5, Robinson 1-1, Whitehorn 1-3, Douglas 1-4, Elmore 1-1, Gaines 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 1, Hank 1, Bradford 1) Turnovers: 19 (Bradford 4, Whitehorn 3, Douglas 3, Robinson 2, Hank 2,...
Missouri 83, Bradley 38
MISSOURI (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Hansen 3-7, Judd 3-7, Frank 1-2, Dembele 1-1, Troup 1-3, Smith 1-2, Gilbert 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Frank 1) Turnovers: 10 (Kelly 2, Smith 2, Frank 1, Dembele 1, Judd 1, Kroenke 1, S.Linthacum 1, Team 1) Steals: 11...
No. 19 Arizona 113, N. Arizona 56
ARIZONA (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.846, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Loville 3-6, Fields 2-2, Clark 1-1, Conner 1-2, Gilbert 1-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Martinez 2, Reese 2, Pueyo 1) Turnovers: 9 (Reese 3, Fields 2, Clark 2, Conner 1, Gilbert 1) Steals: 17 (Clark 6,...
Buffalo hosts James Madison following Edwards' 21-point game
James Madison Dukes (2-0) at Buffalo Bulls (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Buffalo Bulls after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison's 106-58 win against the Hampton Pirates. Buffalo finished 9-3 at home a season ago while going 19-11 overall. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 72.3...
Utah puts road win streak on the line against Washington
Utah Jazz (10-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Washington looking to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Wizards are 3-3 on their home court. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving...
Panthers running game has improved since McCaffrey trade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was almost inconceivable that the Panthers' running game might improve after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Yet, that’s exactly what has happened. Carolina has averaged 159.5 yards per game on the ground in the four games since...
