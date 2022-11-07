ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Syracuse 72, Colgate 48

SYRACUSE (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.5, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Rice 2-2, Fair 1-4, Strong 0-3, Hyman 0-2, McNabb 0-2, Irvin 0-2) Blocked Shots: 9 (Wilson 3, Lewis 2, Hyman 2, Rice 1, Wood 1) Turnovers: 17 (Fair 4, Strong 3, Wilson 2, Lewis 1, Hyman 1, Rice 1,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Auburn 71, South Alabama 62

AUBURN (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.705, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Coulibaly 2-5, Scott-Grayson 2-3, Richardson 0-1, Duhon 0-2, Shaw 0-4, Wells 0-2, Graves 0-3) Blocked Shots: 9 (Duhon 2, Graves 2, Richardson 1, Coulibaly 1, Shaw 1, Bostic 1, Wells 1) Turnovers: 15 (Richardson 5, Shaw 3, Bostic 2,...
AUBURN, WA
No. 15 Oklahoma 97, SMU 74

OKLAHOMA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.308, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 14-23, .609 (Williams 3-3, Joens 3-4, Robertson 2-3, Tot 2-3, R.Scott 2-2, Vann 2-3, Llanusa 0-3, Johnson 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Williams 1) Turnovers: 10 (Tot 2, R.Scott 2, Vann 2, Llanusa 1, Williams 1, Johnson 1, Tucker 1)
STILLWATER, OK
Vanderbilt 81, Samford 51

VANDERBILT (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.0, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Allen 4-6, Garraud 3-6, Brown 2-6, Williams 2-4, Harbison 1-2, LaChance 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (S.Washington 1, Williams 1, LaChance 1) Turnovers: 12 (Harbison 4, S.Washington 2, Williams 2, Brown 1, Garraud 1, Allen 1, Team 1) Steals: 8...
NASHVILLE, TN
Oregon St. 89, Seattle 53

SEATTLE (0-1) Kyrkjebo 2-6 0-0 4, Michaelsen 2-4 1-2 5, Blauenfeldt 0-3 2-2 2, Clark 3-14 1-2 8, Howard 3-8 0-0 6, Mya Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Phillips 0-3 0-0 0, Liggett 4-9 2-2 13, Makayla Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Jagger 0-1 0-0 0, Korolenko 1-5 1-1 3, Tarasow 1-2 0-0 3, Walker 3-6 0-0 9, Totals 19-64 7-9 53.
SEATTLE, WA
NEW HAMPSHIRE 83, FAIRFIELD 71

Percentages: FG .451, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Fields 3-6, Goodine 2-3, Johns 2-3, Leach 0-1, Wojcik 0-1, Long 0-2, Jeanne-Rose 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Johns, Long). Turnovers: 8 (Long 2, Cook, Fields, Jeanne-Rose, Johns, Willis, Wojcik). Steals: 5 (Fields 3, Maidoh, Wojcik).
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Arkansas 72, Cent. Arkansas 34

ARKANSAS (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.308, FT .629. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Carr 2-6, Langerman 2-4, Daniels 1-2, Wolfenbarger 1-3, Barnum 0-1, Poffenbarger 0-3, Spencer 0-2, Ellis 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Barnum 3, Poffenbarger 2, Dauda 1) Turnovers: 11 (Carr 3, Poffenbarger 2, Spencer 2, Dauda 2, Barnum 1, Langerman 1)
ARKANSAS STATE
Miami hosts Charlotte following overtime win against Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (3-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (5-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts the Charlotte Hornets following the Miami Heat's 117-112 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat have gone 2-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 2-4 against opponents over...
MIAMI, FL
Clemson 79, Wofford 68

CLEMSON (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.6, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 14-34, .412 (Ott 4-7, Hank 2-4, Bradford 2-8, Perpignan 2-5, Robinson 1-1, Whitehorn 1-3, Douglas 1-4, Elmore 1-1, Gaines 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson 1, Hank 1, Bradford 1) Turnovers: 19 (Bradford 4, Whitehorn 3, Douglas 3, Robinson 2, Hank 2,...
CLEMSON, SC
Missouri 83, Bradley 38

MISSOURI (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Hansen 3-7, Judd 3-7, Frank 1-2, Dembele 1-1, Troup 1-3, Smith 1-2, Gilbert 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Frank 1) Turnovers: 10 (Kelly 2, Smith 2, Frank 1, Dembele 1, Judd 1, Kroenke 1, S.Linthacum 1, Team 1) Steals: 11...
MISSOURI STATE
No. 19 Arizona 113, N. Arizona 56

ARIZONA (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.846, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Loville 3-6, Fields 2-2, Clark 1-1, Conner 1-2, Gilbert 1-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Martinez 2, Reese 2, Pueyo 1) Turnovers: 9 (Reese 3, Fields 2, Clark 2, Conner 1, Gilbert 1) Steals: 17 (Clark 6,...
TEMPE, AZ
Buffalo hosts James Madison following Edwards' 21-point game

James Madison Dukes (2-0) at Buffalo Bulls (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Buffalo Bulls after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison's 106-58 win against the Hampton Pirates. Buffalo finished 9-3 at home a season ago while going 19-11 overall. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 72.3...
BUFFALO, NY
Utah puts road win streak on the line against Washington

Utah Jazz (10-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (6-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Washington looking to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Wizards are 3-3 on their home court. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Panthers running game has improved since McCaffrey trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was almost inconceivable that the Panthers' running game might improve after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. Yet, that’s exactly what has happened. Carolina has averaged 159.5 yards per game on the ground in the four games since...
CHARLOTTE, NC

