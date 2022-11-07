ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens at Saints: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v983Q_0j27UlS400

The Baltimore Ravens are riding their first two-game winning streak of the season as they visit a New Orleans Saints team trying to win consecutive games for the first time on Monday night.

First-place Baltimore (5-3) leads the AFC North after defeating Cleveland and Tampa Bay the last two weeks.

The Ravens moved to strengthen their defense, which is ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring (22.9 points allowed per game) by acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith, who was the NFL's leading tackler through last week with 83, from the Chicago Bears before the trade deadline.

The Saints (3-5) lost five of their first seven games before their most complete performance of the season in a 24-0 home victory against the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday.

Baltimore has won eight of its past nine road games at night against NFC teams, while New Orleans has failed to cover the spread in eight of its past night games against opponents with a winning record, according to BetRivers.

The line has moved from the Ravens -1.5 to -2.0 at the sportsbook, where they are being backed by three quarters of the spread bets and 55 percent of the money. The same spread at DraftKings has seen more lopsided action with the Ravens drawn 78 percent of the bets and 74 percent of the money.

The line opened at 3.0 points at BetMGM but has shifted to Baltimore -1.5 with the Ravens backed by 59 and 61 percent of the action, respectively.

PROP PICKS

Saints RB Alvin Kamara Anytime TD Scorer (-120 at BetMGM): This has been the second-most popular prop bet at the sportsbook behind only Kamara being the first player to score a touchdown in the game at +600. While Smith has received a crash course in the Ravens' defense since being acquired last week, both props provide intriguing value. Kamara had 158 yards of total offense against the Raiders, rushing for one touchdown and catching two more. Granted, they were his first three scores of the season.

Saints QB Andy Dalton Over 0.5 Interceptions (-141 at BetRivers): This has garnered 13 percent of the total prop game money at the sportsbook. He has lost 19 of his past 25 games as a starter in prime-time games, the majority of them coming with Cincinnati. Three of Dalton's four picks this season came in a loss at Arizona but while he's facing the league's 28th-ranked pass defense, the Ravens will bring constant pressure and do have eight interceptions on the season.

Ravens TE Isaiah Likely Over 41.5 Receiving Yards (-115 at BetMGM): The rookie out of Coastal Carolina enjoyed a breakout performance with six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay -- and that was only after Andrews left the game. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson relies heavily on his tight ends in the passing game and the 6-foot-4 Likely runs routes like a wide receiver. He has topped 41.5 yards only twice this season, but it's a very realistic goal Monday night as TE1 in the passing game. DraftKings (-120) and BetRivers (-120) are offering the same Over/Under line, but at slightly shorter odds.

INJURY REPORT

Ravens: Tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) has been ruled out, while wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) is done for the season. Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is doubtful. Receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin), cornerback Marcus Peters (quad, knee) and linebacker Malik Harison (foot) are among those questionable. Starting linebacker Tyus Bowser and rookie linebacker David Ojabo are expect to make their season debuts.

Saints: Wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) is expected to miss the remainder of the season, while cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and running back Mark Ingram (knee) are out. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable.

PREDICTION

The Ravens hold a slim half-game lead in the AFC North but appear to be trending in the right direction. They should be focused and motivated for a road prime-time game leading into their bye week, and the Saints' defense takes a major hit with Lattimore sidelined. --Ravens 30, Saints 24

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Avery Journal-Times

49ers CB Jason Verrett tears Achilles, done for season

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett was on the verge of making his debut in the aftermath of sustaining a torn ACL. But the team announced Thursday that Verrett tore his Achilles in practice and his season is over before it could begin. Verrett also missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn Achilles tendon. The 49ers said Verrett suffered the injury Wednesday. He was activated off the physically...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Avery Journal-Times

Falcons at Panthers: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

A quick turnaround might be exactly what the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons need. The NFC South foes return to action Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C., 11 days after a 37-34 shootout between the same teams in Georgia. The Falcons (4-5) coughed up a lead in Sunday's 20-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers drop into a tie with Tampa Bay atop the NFC South. But with little time...
ATLANTA, GA
The Avery Journal-Times

#29. Larry Fitzgerald (tie)

- Net worth: $50 million Career Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald is an 11-time Pro Bowler and one of the greatest receivers in history. He has earned more than $180.8 million during his standout NFL career. In January 2020, he became only the second active NFL player (after Aaron Rodgers) to invest in an NBA team when he bought a minority ownership stake in the Phoenix Suns.
The Avery Journal-Times

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers heads long list of DNPs Wednesday

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his top offensive linemen headlined a lengthy list of Green Bay Packers who did not practice with the team on Wednesday. Two days after coach Matt LaFleur called for Green Bay to lean into a mindset of working out of a losing streak that stands at five games, Rodgers, guard Elgton Jenkins, left tackle David Bakhtiari, wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs, cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Shemar Jean-Charles, inside linebacker Krys Barnes and outside linebackers Rashan Gary and De'Vondre Campbell...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Fresh off bye, Steelers look to snap skid vs. Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a bye week. The New Orleans Saints are coming off a short week. Both struggling teams desperately need a win when they meet on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Steelers (2-6) lost their last two games before the bye, falling to the Eagles 35-13 a week after falling to the Dolphins 16-10. But the last time they played at home they won, defeating Tampa Bay 20-18 on Oct. 16. ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Avery Journal-Times

#29. Julio Jones (tie)

- Net worth: $50 million Julio Jones has had quite the career since getting drafted sixth overall in 2011 by the Atlanta Falcons. The seven-time Pro Bowler is considered one of the best wide receivers of the 2010s and holds the Falcons franchise records for receiving yards and receptions. Unfortunately, injury has plagued Jones, and in 2021 the Falcons traded him to the Tennessee Titans. He most recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being released by the Titans in 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
The Avery Journal-Times

Falcons, Panthers fixed on finding passing lane

A quick turnaround might be exactly what the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons need. The NFC South foes return to action Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C., two weeks after a 37-34 shootout between the same teams in Georgia. The Falcons (4-5) coughed up a lead in Sunday's 20-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers to give up ground they gained in the NFC. But with little time to lament...
ATLANTA, GA
The Avery Journal-Times

#22. Matt Ryan (tie)

- Net worth: $70 million Quarterback Matt Ryan has been with the Falcons since Atlanta drafted him in the first round in 2008. He was traded to the Colts in 2022. A four-time Pro Bowler, one-time All-Pro, and one-time MVP, Ryan is currently locked into a five-year, $150 million contract extension that—after he signed the deal in 2018—briefly made him the highest-paid player in the NFL and the league's first $30 million-a-year quarterback.
ATLANTA, GA
The Avery Journal-Times

Bears try to cash in on win behind Justin Fields, host Lions

Justin Fields appears to be developing into the franchise quarterback the Chicago Bears hoped he'd become when they drafted him in the first round last year. The next step is to have some of his big performances translate into victories. The Bears have lost five of their last six games heading into their NFC North matchup with visiting Detroit on Sunday. Fields was named the NFC Offensive Player of the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Avery Journal-Times

Eyeing fourth straight road win, Chargers face rested Niners

The Los Angeles Chargers will be in their comfort zone Sunday night when they hit the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers. During what has been a half-season of inconsistency, the Chargers (5-3) have at least shown they are comfortable away from home and will head to Northern California this weekend with a three-game road winning streak. On the other side of the field, the 49ers (4-4) return...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGN News

See a Bears-Lions preview on ‘The 9-Yard Line’

While the Bears might not be winning, the offense is clicking, especially quarterback Justin Fields. We're talking about that in this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" as we look ahead to the match-up with the Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field. Hear from both teams along with Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic and see a few of the team's tributes to Veterans Day. Larry Hawley has this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" on WGN News Now.
CHICAGO, IL
The Avery Journal-Times

Packers CB Eric Stokes likely done for season; LB De'Vondre Campbell out Sunday

Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is unlikely to suit up again this season, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. Stokes was on crutches in the locker room following the loss to the Detroit Lions last week. He was carted off the field in the same game in which the Packers also lost linebacker Rashan Gary for the season to a torn ACL. Stokes is dealing with ankle and knee...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Titans look to rebound vs. Broncos with QB still uncertain

The Tennessee Titans nearly pulled off an upset that no one expected against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday night. Even with the threat of the pass nonexistent, Tennessee, behind backup quarterback Malik Willis, was two plays away from winning on the road. Now the Titans, who had won five straight before losing at Kansas City, may have starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill back for Sunday's home game against the Denver...
DENVER, CO
The Avery Journal-Times

Steelers' T.J. Watt to play Sunday against Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt said he will play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing seven games with a torn pectoral muscle. The team opened the 21-day practice window on Watt on Oct. 26, designating him for return from injured reserve. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Watt told reporters he didn't expect to be on a snap count for the Steelers (2-6). Watt, 28,...
The Avery Journal-Times

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray game-time decision vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision for this weekend's clash against the host Los Angeles Rams, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Friday. Murray, who is nursing a hamstring injury, was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through and limited in Thursday's practice. Journeyman Colt McCoy or Trace McSorley would be in line to start if Murray is unable to play for the Cardinals (3-6). Murray, 25, has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,168 yards, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 359 yards and two scores. --Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times

Beleaguered Cardinals, Rams meet in critical NFC West matchup

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, two offensively challenged teams saddled with constant shuffling on the offensive line, will meet for the second time this season Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. It's possible the Rams will be without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is the concussion protocol, while Cardinals safety Budda Baker will miss at least this week's game with a high ankle sprain. Rams coach Sean McVay...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Avery Journal-Times

#49. Ray Lewis (tie)

- Net worth: $30 million Two-time Super Bowl champion, 12-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl MVP, and seven-time All-Pro Ravens great Ray Lewis certainly earned his place in the Hall of Fame. Except for maybe Lawrence Taylor, Lewis is probably the most feared linebacker of all time and is known for anchoring the defense that led the Ravens through their most successful era in franchise history. His career earnings total $95.7 million.
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy