ESPN
Nick Saban takes blame for Tide's struggles: 'I put it on me'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Nick Saban is frustrated that his football team has lost two games by four points total, with both defeats coming on the last play of the game. ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide when Chase McGrath kicked a 40-yard field goal for a 52-49 victory as time expired at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 15. Last week, LSU handed Alabama a 32-31 loss when Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 2-point conversion pass to Mason Taylor in overtime at Tiger Stadium.
Happy Birthday Alabama Football
Nov. 11 is a day that we celebrate those who served the United States of America. This day is also the anniversary of The University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team's first game. On this day in 1892, Coach E.B. Beaumont led the Cadets to a 56-0 win over Birmingham...
Crimson Tide Must Contain This Alabama Native on Saturday
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban appeared on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday, where he gave his thoughts on a key Ole Miss player. Alabama native and current Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been a standout for the Rebels all season, arguably the best on the team.
Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss
The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
Alabama Commit Earns Class 6A Mr. Football in Mississippi
Alabama commitment Brayson Hubbard was named Class 6A Mr. Football in the state of Mississippi for the second consecutive year on Thursday. The Ocean Springs quarterback committed to the Crimson Tide on June 26, securing another pick up for Alabama from the class of 2023. Hubbard received other offers from schools such as Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and Troy.
Look: Nick Saban's Daughter Has Warning For Alabama Fans
Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over. As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December. With so much negativity...
Nick Saban's Comment On Alabama's Kicker Is Going Viral
Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces. The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU. Per Charlie Potter...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss band reveals new uniforms to debut for Alabama game
It should be an electric atmosphere in Oxford on Saturday when No. 11 Ole Miss hosts No. 9. Alabama. In addition to the action on the field, the Ole Miss band has revealed new uniforms that will debut for the critical contest. The band unveiled the new uniforms on Twitter...
Alabama Women’s Basketball Holds On For First Road Victory Of The Season
The Alabama women’s basketball team earned its first road victory of the season, defeating Tulane 72-61 on Thursday night. Brittany Davis continued to be impressive, scoring ten of the Crimson Tide’s first 12 points. Alabama held a strong 12-5 lead halfway through the first quarter. The Green Wave fought back to make it a one-point deficit, 14-13 at the end of the quarter.
Game Two Preview: Alabama Versus Liberty
The Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) will welcome the Liberty Flames (1-0) for Alabama's 2nd home matchup of the season. The Tide are coming off of an impressive 54-75 win over the Longwood Lancers, the reigning Big South champions. On the other side of the court, the Flames will be coming off of a dominating win, destroying the Regent University Royals 104-38.
Alabama hires Josh Pierre as director of basketball operations
The Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats announced Thursday morning the hiring of Josh Pierre as the men's basketball director of basketball operations. “Josh comes to us from a basketball family who has been in the business his whole life,” head coach Nate Oats said. “Josh is a hard worker with high character and had a lot of great references with people that I trust so I am excited to get him in our program and continue to help build a winning culture here at Alabama.”
College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Playoff Ranking
The Alabama Crimson Tide have likely been removed from College Football Playoff contention. With two losses in their last three games, the typically-dominant SEC powerhouse earned a No. 9 spot in this week's CFP rankings. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Should be higher...
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
Former Alabama Defensive Back Named Broncos Captain
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announces that Kareem Jackson will be a team captain for the remainder of the season. Jackson joins fellow safety Justin Simmons as the second defensive captain. "He's a guy that's played a lot of games and been around this league a long time," Hackett...
Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools to Seven
Four-star class of 2024 athlete/running back Derrick McFall has narrowed down his schools to seven. The junior will be deciding between Texas, Miami, Texas A&M, TCU, Auburn, Penn State, and Alabama. The Tyler, Texas native ranks at No. 96 nationally, No. 10 in athletes, and No. 16 in Texas, according...
Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder
Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Oliver signs with ETSU and Headrick with the University of Alabama
Kingsport, TN — The ink was flowing around the Tri-Cities this afternoon as Division-one student athletes selected where they will continue their careers on the next level. We’ll begin at Dobyns-Bennett where their new 6’6 point guard Dante Oliver who played last season at Asheville Christian Academy and averaged 15 points and 6 rebounds a […]
Alabama Softball Signs Class of 2023 Commits Lauren Johnson and Kenleigh Cahalan
Alabama softball officially signed class of 2023 commits Lauren Johnson and Kenleigh Cahalan on Thursday. The announcement comes just over twenty-four hours after the Tide announced the signing of Jocelyn Briski. Lauren Johnson (sister of current Alabama softball star Jenna Johnson) plays as an outfielder at Centennial High School in...
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols OC Alex Golesh shows exactly why Tennessee’s coaching staff is elite
Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh made some comments this week that show why UT’s coaching staff is elite and why the players believe in them so much. Golesh was asked by a reporter if Georgia out-schemed Tennessee in the Bulldogs’ 27-13 win. “They have 11 guys, they...
atozsports.com
One big thing Tennessee Vols fans don’t need to worry about against Missouri
The Tennessee Vols likely won’t be heading to Atlanta in December to play for the SEC Championship — unless Georgia loses their final two SEC games of the season (Mississippi State and Kentucky). But fortunately for the Vols, they still have a chance to reach the College Football...
