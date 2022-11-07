ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Nick Saban takes blame for Tide's struggles: 'I put it on me'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Nick Saban is frustrated that his football team has lost two games by four points total, with both defeats coming on the last play of the game. ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide when Chase McGrath kicked a 40-yard field goal for a 52-49 victory as time expired at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 15. Last week, LSU handed Alabama a 32-31 loss when Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 2-point conversion pass to Mason Taylor in overtime at Tiger Stadium.
Tide 100.9 FM

Happy Birthday Alabama Football

Nov. 11 is a day that we celebrate those who served the United States of America. This day is also the anniversary of The University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team's first game. On this day in 1892, Coach E.B. Beaumont led the Cadets to a 56-0 win over Birmingham...
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss

The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Commit Earns Class 6A Mr. Football in Mississippi

Alabama commitment Brayson Hubbard was named Class 6A Mr. Football in the state of Mississippi for the second consecutive year on Thursday. The Ocean Springs quarterback committed to the Crimson Tide on June 26, securing another pick up for Alabama from the class of 2023. Hubbard received other offers from schools such as Mississippi State, Southern Miss, and Troy.
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Daughter Has Warning For Alabama Fans

Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over. As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December. With so much negativity...
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment On Alabama's Kicker Is Going Viral

Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces. The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU. Per Charlie Potter...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss band reveals new uniforms to debut for Alabama game

It should be an electric atmosphere in Oxford on Saturday when No. 11 Ole Miss hosts No. 9. Alabama. In addition to the action on the field, the Ole Miss band has revealed new uniforms that will debut for the critical contest. The band unveiled the new uniforms on Twitter...
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Women’s Basketball Holds On For First Road Victory Of The Season

The Alabama women’s basketball team earned its first road victory of the season, defeating Tulane 72-61 on Thursday night. Brittany Davis continued to be impressive, scoring ten of the Crimson Tide’s first 12 points. Alabama held a strong 12-5 lead halfway through the first quarter. The Green Wave fought back to make it a one-point deficit, 14-13 at the end of the quarter.
Tide 100.9 FM

Game Two Preview: Alabama Versus Liberty

The Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) will welcome the Liberty Flames (1-0) for Alabama's 2nd home matchup of the season. The Tide are coming off of an impressive 54-75 win over the Longwood Lancers, the reigning Big South champions. On the other side of the court, the Flames will be coming off of a dominating win, destroying the Regent University Royals 104-38.
247Sports

Alabama hires Josh Pierre as director of basketball operations

The Alabama men's basketball head coach Nate Oats announced Thursday morning the hiring of Josh Pierre as the men's basketball director of basketball operations. “Josh comes to us from a basketball family who has been in the business his whole life,” head coach Nate Oats said. “Josh is a hard worker with high character and had a lot of great references with people that I trust so I am excited to get him in our program and continue to help build a winning culture here at Alabama.”
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Playoff Ranking

The Alabama Crimson Tide have likely been removed from College Football Playoff contention. With two losses in their last three games, the typically-dominant SEC powerhouse earned a No. 9 spot in this week's CFP rankings. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Should be higher...
The Spun

Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Defensive Back Named Broncos Captain

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announces that Kareem Jackson will be a team captain for the remainder of the season. Jackson joins fellow safety Justin Simmons as the second defensive captain. "He's a guy that's played a lot of games and been around this league a long time," Hackett...
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Recruit Narrows Down Schools to Seven

Four-star class of 2024 athlete/running back Derrick McFall has narrowed down his schools to seven. The junior will be deciding between Texas, Miami, Texas A&M, TCU, Auburn, Penn State, and Alabama. The Tyler, Texas native ranks at No. 96 nationally, No. 10 in athletes, and No. 16 in Texas, according...
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
Tide 100.9 FM

