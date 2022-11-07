ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens at Saints: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVNUr_0j27QabF00

The Baltimore Ravens are riding their first two-game winning streak of the season as they visit a New Orleans Saints team trying to win consecutive games for the first time on Monday night.

First-place Baltimore (5-3) leads the AFC North after defeating Cleveland and Tampa Bay the last two weeks.

The Ravens moved to strengthen their defense, which is ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring (22.9 points allowed per game) by acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith, who was the NFL's leading tackler through last week with 83, from the Chicago Bears before the trade deadline.

The Saints (3-5) lost five of their first seven games before their most complete performance of the season in a 24-0 home victory against the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday.

Baltimore has won eight of its past nine road games at night against NFC teams, while New Orleans has failed to cover the spread in eight of its past night games against opponents with a winning record, according to BetRivers.

The line has moved from the Ravens -1.5 to -2.0 at the sportsbook, where they are being backed by three quarters of the spread bets and 55 percent of the money. The same spread at DraftKings has seen more lopsided action with the Ravens drawn 78 percent of the bets and 74 percent of the money.

The line opened at 3.0 points at BetMGM but has shifted to Baltimore -1.5 with the Ravens backed by 59 and 61 percent of the action, respectively.

PROP PICKS

Saints RB Alvin Kamara Anytime TD Scorer (-120 at BetMGM): This has been the second-most popular prop bet at the sportsbook behind only Kamara being the first player to score a touchdown in the game at +600. While Smith has received a crash course in the Ravens' defense since being acquired last week, both props provide intriguing value. Kamara had 158 yards of total offense against the Raiders, rushing for one touchdown and catching two more. Granted, they were his first three scores of the season.

Saints QB Andy Dalton Over 0.5 Interceptions (-141 at BetRivers): This has garnered 13 percent of the total prop game money at the sportsbook. He has lost 19 of his past 25 games as a starter in prime-time games, the majority of them coming with Cincinnati. Three of Dalton's four picks this season came in a loss at Arizona but while he's facing the league's 28th-ranked pass defense, the Ravens will bring constant pressure and do have eight interceptions on the season.

Ravens TE Isaiah Likely Over 41.5 Receiving Yards (-115 at BetMGM): The rookie out of Coastal Carolina enjoyed a breakout performance with six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay -- and that was only after Andrews left the game. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson relies heavily on his tight ends in the passing game and the 6-foot-4 Likely runs routes like a wide receiver. He has topped 41.5 yards only twice this season, but it's a very realistic goal Monday night as TE1 in the passing game. DraftKings (-120) and BetRivers (-120) are offering the same Over/Under line, but at slightly shorter odds.

INJURY REPORT

Ravens: Tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) has been ruled out, while wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) is done for the season. Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is doubtful. Receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin), cornerback Marcus Peters (quad, knee) and linebacker Malik Harison (foot) are among those questionable. Starting linebacker Tyus Bowser and rookie linebacker David Ojabo are expect to make their season debuts.

Saints: Wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) is expected to miss the remainder of the season, while cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and running back Mark Ingram (knee) are out. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable.

PREDICTION

The Ravens hold a slim half-game lead in the AFC North but appear to be trending in the right direction. They should be focused and motivated for a road prime-time game leading into their bye week, and the Saints' defense takes a major hit with Lattimore sidelined. --Ravens 30, Saints 24

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ashe Post & Times

Falcons at Panthers: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

A quick turnaround might be exactly what the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons need. The NFC South foes return to action Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C., 11 days after a 37-34 shootout between the same teams in Georgia. The Falcons (4-5) coughed up a lead in Sunday's 20-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers drop into a tie with Tampa Bay atop the NFC South. But with little time...
ATLANTA, GA
Ashe Post & Times

Fresh off bye, Steelers look to snap skid vs. Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a bye week. The New Orleans Saints are coming off a short week. Both struggling teams desperately need a win when they meet on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Steelers (2-6) lost their last two games before the bye, falling to the Eagles 35-13 a week after falling to the Dolphins 16-10. But the last time they played at home they won, defeating Tampa Bay 20-18 on Oct. 16. ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ashe Post & Times

Bills QB Josh Allen not practicing, day-to-day with elbow sprain

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will not practice Wednesday and is officially day-to-day. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said "we'll see," when asked Wednesday if Allen could play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. He's expected to be limited this week with a sprained right elbow. The goal for Allen is to "manage" the injury without...
Ashe Post & Times

Giants looking past injuries with Texans next

Beyond the surprisingly positive results, the first half of the season was relatively pristine for the New York Giants. That was before the bye week brought with it an unfortunate injury revelation. The Giants (6-2), set to face visiting the Houston Texans (1-6-1) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., placed safety Xavier McKinney on the reserve/non-football injury list after McKinney suffered a hand injury in an ATV accident while on vacation. ...
HOUSTON, TX
Ashe Post & Times

Beleaguered Cardinals, Rams meet in critical NFC West matchup

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, two offensively challenged teams saddled with constant shuffling on the offensive line, will meet for the second time this season Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. It's possible the Rams will be without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is the concussion protocol, while Cardinals safety Budda Baker will miss at least this week's game with a high ankle sprain. Rams coach Sean McVay...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ashe Post & Times

Bills host Vikings with Josh Allen's status unknown

Josh Allen traditionally provides the majority of the answers with his sizzling play. However, a question now looms in regard to his availability as he deals with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament. "We will see how he does," Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday when asked if Allen would play this Sunday for the Bills (6-2) versus the visiting Minnesota Vikings (7-1). "We use common...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Ashe Post & Times

Bears try to cash in on win behind Justin Fields, host Lions

Justin Fields appears to be developing into the franchise quarterback the Chicago Bears hoped he'd become when they drafted him in the first round last year. The next step is to have some of his big performances translate into victories. The Bears have lost five of their last six games heading into their NFC North matchup with visiting Detroit on Sunday. Fields was named the NFC Offensive Player of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Ashe Post & Times

Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
TAMPA, FL
Ashe Post & Times

Packers CB Eric Stokes likely done for season; LB De'Vondre Campbell out Sunday

Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is unlikely to suit up again this season, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday. Stokes was on crutches in the locker room following the loss to the Detroit Lions last week. He was carted off the field in the same game in which the Packers also lost linebacker Rashan Gary for the season to a torn ACL. Stokes is dealing with ankle and knee...
Ashe Post & Times

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray game-time decision vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision for this weekend's clash against the host Los Angeles Rams, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Friday. Murray, who is nursing a hamstring injury, was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through and limited in Thursday's practice. Journeyman Colt McCoy or Trace McSorley would be in line to start if Murray is unable to play for the Cardinals (3-6). Murray, 25, has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,168 yards, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 359 yards and two scores. --Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) leaves the field with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) and linebacker Bud Dupree (48) after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA, FL
Ashe Post & Times

#26. Michael Strahan (tie)

- Net worth: $65 million Defensive end Michael Strahan's 15-year career with the Giants earned him seven trips to the Pro Bowl, a Super Bowl ring, a place in the Hall of Fame, and more than $76.3 million in career salary. His massive success, widespread popularity, and affable personality earned him a hugely successful media career. He landed major gigs on "Fox NFL Sunday" while also working as a co-host on "Live! With Kelly and Michael" and later, "Good Morning America," the latter of which reportedly doubled his salary from roughly $10 million to $20 million.
Ashe Post & Times

#29. Ndamukong Suh (tie)

- Net worth: $50 million One of the NFL's top defensive ends, Ndamukong Suh spent most of his 12-year career with the Lions but also did stints with the Dolphins, Rams, and Bucs. His nearly $166.2 million total career earnings were padded in 2015 when he became the league's top-paid defensive player thanks to a six-year deal with Miami worth more than $114 million.
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
571
Followers
2K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy