Washington State

Things You Should Never Buy At Costco

Costco has a lot of great items at good prices. It is essential for big families or those who want to stock up on household items. Costco even has some great food and gift options. However, every store has its duds and Costco is no exception. There are a few things that other customers say you should never purchase from Costco.
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Fact-Check: Plans For Big Lots! Closing Multiple Locations

Online rumors have also expressed concern the perennial chain may be planning to permanently close. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BigLots.com, CNN.com, Google.com, Fool.com, Hoodline.com, and ChainStorage.com.
Warby Parker, once online-only eyeglasses retailer, plans hundreds of more stores

Warby Parker, the eyewear brand founded to lower costs in a market dominated by players including Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, was among the first retail startups to use a direct-to-consumer business model. Since making the first Disruptor 50 list in 2013, Warby Parker has expanded its eyeglass business to include a...
Is It Cheaper to Have Your Groceries Delivered Than to Shop in the Store?

Grocery delivery services have become the norm for many people in the last couple of years, as shopping habits have shifted and on-demand delivery becomes more available. You can have your entire weekly food order delivered and operations such as Amazon Fresh and FreshDirect will send everything from fresh produce and seafood to pantry items and paper goods, often on the same day.
This is where homes are selling the fastest in America right now

Slide 1 of 51: Homes have spent fewer and fewer days on the market over the last five years. In summer 2021—peak season for residential real estate activity—the typical home in the U.S. sold in just 36 days, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. The typical home took twice as long to sell in summer 2017. At a local level, a property that sits on the market for longer than the median length of time could signal to would-be-buyers that there is something undesirable about the listing. When homes sell faster it can also be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly. Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are selling the fastest using data from Redfin. Metros are ranked by the least days listed for sale for the month of September with the metros with the most home sales being ranked higher in case of ties. Metros with over 300 home sales in September were included. Find a Qualified Financial Advisor1. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes.2. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Get started with achieving your financial goals!
Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
Reports: Kroger may buy Albertsons in grocery megamerger

Kroger reportedly is in talks to buy Albertsons in a deal that would combine two of the nation's largest grocery chains. Driving the news: A deal could be reached as soon as this week, Bloomberg and then CNBC reported Thursday. Kroger and Albertsons representatives did not immediately respond to Axios'...
Amazon Black Friday 2022: Best early deals on tablets, headphones and more

Black Friday is back for another year. The shopping bonanza sees thousands of brands and retailers slash prices across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, toys and more. There are thousands of bargains to be found, and it’s usually the final opportunity before Christmas to save on big-name brands such as Nintendo, Lego, Ninja and many more. Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 dealsWhat first began as a 24-hour sale the day after Thanksgiving in the US, has fast become an annual highlight for bargain hunters worldwide. Every year, the biggest retailers unveil their...
Albertsons Companies Toasts the Holiday Season with the Launch of Its Acclaimed Vinaforé™ Collection of Wines

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Albertsons Companies invites customers to toast this holiday season with its new, premium Vinaforé Collection. The private label collection features five distinctively crafted varietals originating from some of the best wine regions in the world and is now available at Albertsons Cos. banner stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Shaw’s, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Tom Thumb and United Supermarkets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005119/en/ Albertsons Companies invites customers to toast this holiday season with its new, premium Vinaforé Collection, curated by Curtis Mann, Master of Wine at Albertsons Cos. Photo courtesy: Albertsons Companies
Alexa, Grab My Wallet! Amazon’s Early Black Friday Deals Are Live

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Black Friday sales may have started remarkably early this year, but the week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday extravaganza is still on the horizon. While Amazon has not yet launched its official Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are plenty of steep discounts to shop now. From now through the “Turkey Five” (the five days starting either on or after Thanksgiving and ending on Cyber Monday), Amazon is releasing early Black Friday deals on customer-favorite brands and products. These early deals give shoppers...
