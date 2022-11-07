Ravens at Saints: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

While the Bears might not be winning, the offense is clicking, especially quarterback Justin Fields. We're talking about that in this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" as we look ahead to the match-up with the Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field. Hear from both teams along with Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic and see a few of the team's tributes to Veterans Day. Larry Hawley has this edition of "The 9-Yard Line" on WGN News Now.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 MINUTES AGO