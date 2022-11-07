ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
LANCASTER, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Makes It Known She’s His Number One Fan in New Photo

Showing off some love for her husband Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean declared herself as the country music star’s #1 fan in a new Instagram post. On Wednesday (October 26th), Jason Aldean shared the snapshot of him and Brittany, who was rocking a t-shirt with his face on it. “You look good in my shirt baby!!!!!” Aldean declared. Brittany commented in the section “#1 fan.”
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Wide Open Country

2022 CMA Red Carpet: Country Stars Arrive in Style

The 56th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Nov. 9, 2022 on ABC. Country music's biggest stars, from co-host Luke Bryan to six-time CMA nominee Lainey Wilson, are hitting the red carpet in their finest fashion. Below, see a roundup of country star red carpet looks for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
NASHVILLE, TN
In Touch Weekly

Brittany and Jason Aldean Walk 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet Following Social Media Drama

Talk about tension. Brittany Aldean’s social media drama didn’t keep her away from the 2022 Country Music Association Awards, and the wife of hit singer Jason Aldean took to the red carpet alongside some of the biggest names in country music on Wednesday, November 9. It was her first red carpet appearance since her heated social media fight with Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope and others in October over perceived transphobic comments.
People

Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter Show Up in the Same Balenciaga Dress at the 2022 CMA Awards

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian wore the daring design at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter are twinning at the 2022 CMA Awards.  While gracing the red carpet at Wednesday's event in Nashville, the country singers showed up in the same bright blue Balenciaga gown with a high neckline, long sleeves, cutout back, and a train from the label's fall/winter 2022 collection. The dress was first famously worn by Kim Kardashian.  Porter, 32, however, chose to don the dress without the...
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Maren Morris Shows Up To 2022 CMA Awards After Saying She Might Not Attend

Maren Morris showed up to the 2022 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9 looking absolutely stunning. The country singer, who was nominated for Album of the Year at the event, skipped the red carpet at the event. However, she was inside the arena for the awards ceremony. Although she didn’t win in her category — the award went to Luke Combs — she was there to celebrate the singer and watch the performances throughout the night.
HollywoodLife

Jo Dee Messina Makes 1st CMA Awards Appearance In 20 Years For Surprise Performance With Cole Swindell

Jo Dee Messina returned to the CMA Awards for the first time in 20 years during the 2022 show on Nov. 9. The country singer surprised the audience when she appeared onstage during Cole Swindell’s performance of the show. Cole was performing his song “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” which was inspired by Jo Dee’s 1996 hit “Heads Carolina, Tails California.” The legendary country singer belted out the final verse of her song to close out the performance, making for the ultimate duet. The last time Jo Dee attended the CMA Awards was back in 2002, so this was a big night!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy