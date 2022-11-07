Read full article on original website
Crowd Boos After Jason Aldean Teases Guest Appearance From Maren Morris At Nashville Concert, Brings Out Morgan Wallen Instead
I think it’s safe to say that Jason Aldean probably isn’t a big fan of Maren Morris. And apparently his fans aren’t either. The feud between Aldean and Morris actually started when Aldean’s wife, Brittany, shared a video to Instagram of her trying some of her beauty products with the caption:
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Makes It Known She’s His Number One Fan in New Photo
Showing off some love for her husband Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean declared herself as the country music star’s #1 fan in a new Instagram post. On Wednesday (October 26th), Jason Aldean shared the snapshot of him and Brittany, who was rocking a t-shirt with his face on it. “You look good in my shirt baby!!!!!” Aldean declared. Brittany commented in the section “#1 fan.”
Jason Aldean Concertgoers Boo Maren Morris’ Name Before Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance
The feud continues. Jason Aldean mentioned Maren Morris at a Nashville concert, eliciting boos from the crowd amid the Grammy Award winner's feud with Brittany Aldean. The Georgia native, 45, said he wanted to bring up a special guest during his Friday, October 14, show at Bridgestone Arena. “I thought, man, who could I call? […]
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
ETOnline.com
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
Jo Dee Messina Joins Cole Swindell for ‘Heads Carolina’ Mashup at 2022 CMA Awards
Cole Swindell transported the 2022 CMA Awards back to the '90s with an energetic performance of his nostalgic track "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," which included a very special guest appearance. Dressed in a suede fringe jacket and his signature Georgia Southern University hat, the Georgia native rolled through...
2022 CMA Red Carpet: Country Stars Arrive in Style
The 56th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Nov. 9, 2022 on ABC. Country music's biggest stars, from co-host Luke Bryan to six-time CMA nominee Lainey Wilson, are hitting the red carpet in their finest fashion. Below, see a roundup of country star red carpet looks for...
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
Maren Morris Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going
Maren Morris skipped the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, a few weeks after… The post Maren Morris Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going appeared first on Outsider.
Brittany and Jason Aldean Walk 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet Following Social Media Drama
Talk about tension. Brittany Aldean’s social media drama didn’t keep her away from the 2022 Country Music Association Awards, and the wife of hit singer Jason Aldean took to the red carpet alongside some of the biggest names in country music on Wednesday, November 9. It was her first red carpet appearance since her heated social media fight with Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope and others in October over perceived transphobic comments.
Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter Show Up in the Same Balenciaga Dress at the 2022 CMA Awards
Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian wore the daring design at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter are twinning at the 2022 CMA Awards. While gracing the red carpet at Wednesday's event in Nashville, the country singers showed up in the same bright blue Balenciaga gown with a high neckline, long sleeves, cutout back, and a train from the label's fall/winter 2022 collection. The dress was first famously worn by Kim Kardashian. Porter, 32, however, chose to don the dress without the...
CMA Awards: Stars walk the red carpet | LIVE
Get a live look from downtown Nashville as the stars of country music arrive for the 56th Annual CMA Awards.
ETOnline.com
Maren Morris Attends 2022 CMA Awards, Skips Red Carpet Amid Brittany Aldean Drama
Maren Morris didn't let the drama between her and Brittany Aldean stop her from attending Wednesday night's 2022 CMA Awards. After previously noting that she was considering skipping the annual ceremony, the 32-year-old country crooner did skip the red carpet, which Brittany walked with her country singer husband, Jason Aldean.
Maren Morris Shows Up To 2022 CMA Awards After Saying She Might Not Attend
Maren Morris showed up to the 2022 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9 looking absolutely stunning. The country singer, who was nominated for Album of the Year at the event, skipped the red carpet at the event. However, she was inside the arena for the awards ceremony. Although she didn’t win in her category — the award went to Luke Combs — she was there to celebrate the singer and watch the performances throughout the night.
Jo Dee Messina Makes 1st CMA Awards Appearance In 20 Years For Surprise Performance With Cole Swindell
Jo Dee Messina returned to the CMA Awards for the first time in 20 years during the 2022 show on Nov. 9. The country singer surprised the audience when she appeared onstage during Cole Swindell’s performance of the show. Cole was performing his song “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” which was inspired by Jo Dee’s 1996 hit “Heads Carolina, Tails California.” The legendary country singer belted out the final verse of her song to close out the performance, making for the ultimate duet. The last time Jo Dee attended the CMA Awards was back in 2002, so this was a big night!
AOL Corp
Parents' Night Out! Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Step Out at 2022 CMAs
Luke Combs is a well-known musician in the country music industry, weaving the sound of Nashville into his albums. In addition to his success in Music City, he’s enjoying a loving marriage to his wife, Nicole Combs. Before Luke met his spouse, he had left everything behind in North...
Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Lainey Wilson And Jon Pardi Pay Tribute To Alan Jackson With Star-Studded Medley At CMA Awards
Alan Jackson sure had a helluva night at the CMA Awards yesterday. He was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement award, which is of course undoubtedly deserved, if not overdue. And prior to his beautiful and moving acceptance speech, some of country music’s biggest names took the stage to...
Watermelon-Smashing Comedian Gallagher Dies At Age 76
Comedian Gallagher died at the age of 76 on November 11. He had suffered several health scares over the years, including a heart attack and collapsing on stage. The comedian was known for the Sledge-O-Matic, which he used to smash watermelons during his sketches. At the age of 76, comedian...
