The Independent

Food and drink prices to rise higher, grocery forecaster warns

Food and drink prices could rise even higher than previously expected – with meat, fruit, vegetables, dairy and bread seeing the biggest increases, a new forecast has suggested.The rate of food price inflation will reach a peak year-on-year of between 17% and 19% in early 2023, the Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) said.This is up from its previous forecast of a peak of between 14% and 16%.The latest predicted rise was described as a “fairly daunting prospect” by James Walton, chief economist at the grocery insight provider.He told MPs on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee that it is...
WBKO

Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices

(Gray News) – Like everything else, Thanksgiving is getting more expensive. Market research firm IRI predicts this year’s meal could be about 13.5% more costly than last year. Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers. The grocery store chain will match...
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond Suppliers Pull the Plug

Just days after hosting around 500 vendors for a summit outlining its new strategy, Bed Bath & Beyond has seen several suppliers stop or restrict shipments. According to a report from Bloomberg, Dbest Products Inc.—which has sold its rolling carts to the retailer for more than a decade—and longtime kitchen storage product supplier YouCopia both halted merchandise shipments to the embattled retailer.
thecentersquare.com

Agriculture researcher predicts 'perfect storm' for high grocery prices nationwide

(The Center Square) – The cost of farming will remain volatile next year, and high grocery prices with it, according to a University of Missouri research associate for the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute. "This isn't a message I like talking about," Senior Research Associate Ben Brown told...
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
The Hill

Home prices rise in nearly all U.S. metros

Nationwide, prices for an existing, median single-family home rose by 8.6 percent from last year to $398,500. Seven of the top ten metros experiencing the biggest price gains were in Florida. And half of the nation’s most expensive markets were in California. Home prices increased in most U.S. metros...
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

A resale 'revolution': Affluent shoppers embrace secondhand shopping

The resale business is projected to grow by 80% over the next five years. High-income shoppers are increasingly turning to the secondhand market as a means to secure hard-to-find luxury items. Bargain hunting is certainly not new. But with the Covid pandemic came a surge in "thrifting," or buying and...
woodworkingnetwork.com

Technology transforms panel processing

Challenges from the pandemic and supply chain disruptions couldn’t stop the pace of new developments in panel processing in 2022. At all levels of the industry, from small shops to sophisticated factories, technological advances are transforming panel-based manufacturing, which is by far the dominant mode of production in the woodworking industry. Many of these developments were showcased at the International Woodworking Fair in Atlanta, the year’s biggest event in the Western Hemisphere. Although some of the advances were announced earlier, IWF was the first real opportunity for many in the industry to see the new technology in action.
ATLANTA, GA
woodworkingnetwork.com

Will weights keep lumber flat?

First, weights will control (somewhat) some of the warping during drying the top three to five layers, but the weight will not control cupping (warp across the width). Weights are most effective on 3/4 to 5/4 lumber. Second, the weights must be kept on the stack of lumber whenever there...
WSLS

Consumer Reports: Discounted products to look out for in November

If you’re shocked by price tags on nearly everything recently, you’re not alone. With the early holiday shopping season already underway, there’s some good news: November is traditionally the best month to find big discounts on many products. From TVs to vacuum cleaners and coffee makers, there...
woodworkingnetwork.com

Webinar: The importance of knowledge-based manufacturing

ORLANDO -- Cim-Tech will address the importance of knowledge-based manufacturing in this webinar scheduled for scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, December 7. Kenny Belfatto, Cim-Tech's National Sales Manager, will demonstrate how knowledge can be stored in the software’s database rather than in an employee's memory. "In times of high turnover this is crucial to keep your business running smoothly," said Belfatto. "It's all about standardization -- those standards become your manufacturing standards. CAD/CAM standardization prevents bottlenecks that can be created if someone leaves or is on vacation Having standards in place allow your operations to perform seamlessly. And when your CAD layer standards are in place, these standards can also drive your manufacturing standards.
woodworkingnetwork.com

Wood products market to reach $243.9 billion

The North American wood products market is forecasted to reach $243.9 billion in 2026, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 6.75%, over the period 2022-2026. The factors such as growing population, escalating new residential construction, high availability of forest reserves, surging demand for wooden furniture in offices, and rising inclination of the population towards home repair and remodeling would drive the growth of the market.
The Independent

Made.com goes into administration with nearly 400 jobs lost at online furniture firm

Next has bought the brand of furniture seller Made.com after the business filed for administration on Tuesday.Made, which employs around 600 people, said it will sell its brand, websites and intellectual property to the clothes retailer.Administrators for Made from advisory firm PwC said the deal will result in 320 redundancies.A further 79 staff who had resigned and were working through their notice have also been forced to leave the business immediately.It is a sharp downturn for the company, which launched on the London Stock Exchange less than two years ago with a £775 million price tag and promises of accelerated...
The Guardian

UK retailers braced for tough Christmas as shoppers feel squeeze

Britain’s retailers are bracing themselves for a tough Christmas trading period as hard-pressed consumers react to a worsening cost of living crisis by cutting back on spending. With the most profitable period of the year for shops and online outlets approaching, two surveys out on Tuesday underlined the extent...

