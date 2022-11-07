Read full article on original website
Food and drink prices to rise higher, grocery forecaster warns
Food and drink prices could rise even higher than previously expected – with meat, fruit, vegetables, dairy and bread seeing the biggest increases, a new forecast has suggested.The rate of food price inflation will reach a peak year-on-year of between 17% and 19% in early 2023, the Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) said.This is up from its previous forecast of a peak of between 14% and 16%.The latest predicted rise was described as a “fairly daunting prospect” by James Walton, chief economist at the grocery insight provider.He told MPs on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee that it is...
WBKO
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
(Gray News) – Like everything else, Thanksgiving is getting more expensive. Market research firm IRI predicts this year’s meal could be about 13.5% more costly than last year. Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers. The grocery store chain will match...
AirBnBust: Airbnb superhosts are struggling with bookings for the holidays
Airbnb superhost's are struggling. With the holidays approaching, folks are looking to travel and book a place to stay while saving every dollar they can.
Top 7 Items Purchased From Costco in the US
Costco is the place to go if you need to stock up on items, from food to household goods, appliances, clothing, and so much more. As we reported recently, a GOBankingRates survey found that 46% of...
Bed Bath & Beyond Suppliers Pull the Plug
Just days after hosting around 500 vendors for a summit outlining its new strategy, Bed Bath & Beyond has seen several suppliers stop or restrict shipments. According to a report from Bloomberg, Dbest Products Inc.—which has sold its rolling carts to the retailer for more than a decade—and longtime kitchen storage product supplier YouCopia both halted merchandise shipments to the embattled retailer.
thecentersquare.com
Agriculture researcher predicts 'perfect storm' for high grocery prices nationwide
(The Center Square) – The cost of farming will remain volatile next year, and high grocery prices with it, according to a University of Missouri research associate for the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute. "This isn't a message I like talking about," Senior Research Associate Ben Brown told...
Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair
New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
Kroger shoppers furious with retailer’s pickup service – and some are totally grossed out by their substitutes
KROGER shoppers have voiced their frustration at alleged mistakes with their pick-up orders - and at items reportedly being close to their sell-by date. The disgruntled Kroger shoppers took their complaints to social media after reportedly finding the wrong items in their orders. "And for the millionth time in a...
Home prices rise in nearly all U.S. metros
Nationwide, prices for an existing, median single-family home rose by 8.6 percent from last year to $398,500. Seven of the top ten metros experiencing the biggest price gains were in Florida. And half of the nation’s most expensive markets were in California. Home prices increased in most U.S. metros...
U.S. retailers fill store shelves with leftover holiday inventory
NEW YORK, NY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Ghost of Christmas Past haunts U.S. store shelves, sales floors and stockrooms this year. Retailers were sitting on $548.8 billion of inventory in July, a 21.6% increase from last year, according to U.S. Census data.
CNBC
A resale 'revolution': Affluent shoppers embrace secondhand shopping
The resale business is projected to grow by 80% over the next five years. High-income shoppers are increasingly turning to the secondhand market as a means to secure hard-to-find luxury items. Bargain hunting is certainly not new. But with the Covid pandemic came a surge in "thrifting," or buying and...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Technology transforms panel processing
Challenges from the pandemic and supply chain disruptions couldn’t stop the pace of new developments in panel processing in 2022. At all levels of the industry, from small shops to sophisticated factories, technological advances are transforming panel-based manufacturing, which is by far the dominant mode of production in the woodworking industry. Many of these developments were showcased at the International Woodworking Fair in Atlanta, the year’s biggest event in the Western Hemisphere. Although some of the advances were announced earlier, IWF was the first real opportunity for many in the industry to see the new technology in action.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Will weights keep lumber flat?
First, weights will control (somewhat) some of the warping during drying the top three to five layers, but the weight will not control cupping (warp across the width). Weights are most effective on 3/4 to 5/4 lumber. Second, the weights must be kept on the stack of lumber whenever there...
Business Insider
4 auto experts share their takeaways from third-quarter woes at Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo — and what they expect for the end of 2022
EV startups reported another challenging third quarter. Here's what experts have to say about what the end of the year will bring.
WSLS
Consumer Reports: Discounted products to look out for in November
If you’re shocked by price tags on nearly everything recently, you’re not alone. With the early holiday shopping season already underway, there’s some good news: November is traditionally the best month to find big discounts on many products. From TVs to vacuum cleaners and coffee makers, there...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Webinar: The importance of knowledge-based manufacturing
ORLANDO -- Cim-Tech will address the importance of knowledge-based manufacturing in this webinar scheduled for scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, December 7. Kenny Belfatto, Cim-Tech's National Sales Manager, will demonstrate how knowledge can be stored in the software’s database rather than in an employee's memory. "In times of high turnover this is crucial to keep your business running smoothly," said Belfatto. "It's all about standardization -- those standards become your manufacturing standards. CAD/CAM standardization prevents bottlenecks that can be created if someone leaves or is on vacation Having standards in place allow your operations to perform seamlessly. And when your CAD layer standards are in place, these standards can also drive your manufacturing standards.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wood products market to reach $243.9 billion
The North American wood products market is forecasted to reach $243.9 billion in 2026, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 6.75%, over the period 2022-2026. The factors such as growing population, escalating new residential construction, high availability of forest reserves, surging demand for wooden furniture in offices, and rising inclination of the population towards home repair and remodeling would drive the growth of the market.
Made.com goes into administration with nearly 400 jobs lost at online furniture firm
Next has bought the brand of furniture seller Made.com after the business filed for administration on Tuesday.Made, which employs around 600 people, said it will sell its brand, websites and intellectual property to the clothes retailer.Administrators for Made from advisory firm PwC said the deal will result in 320 redundancies.A further 79 staff who had resigned and were working through their notice have also been forced to leave the business immediately.It is a sharp downturn for the company, which launched on the London Stock Exchange less than two years ago with a £775 million price tag and promises of accelerated...
UK retailers braced for tough Christmas as shoppers feel squeeze
Britain’s retailers are bracing themselves for a tough Christmas trading period as hard-pressed consumers react to a worsening cost of living crisis by cutting back on spending. With the most profitable period of the year for shops and online outlets approaching, two surveys out on Tuesday underlined the extent...
72 Is a Magic Number for Your Money — Here’s Why
For the climate-conscious, a marker of 72 may be good enough when you're setting the thermostat. But when it comes to measuring money, the financially aware use lucky number 72 principally to...
