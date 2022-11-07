Puppies can make anyone stop and turn around for a second look. But there aren't too many people who would actually care for the well-being of an abandoned animal on the street. When 43-year-old Khemjira Klongsanun was running a marathon in 2019 she saw an injured puppy lying on the side of the road. “It seemed to me that this little guy was lost. There were no houses, no other dogs, or no people around," she told The Daily Mail. But her fellow runners just ran past the fearful little Thai Bangkaew breed dog. Khemjira, on the other hand, stopped, lifted the puppy and then carried the cute animal along with her to the finish line, 19 miles away.

