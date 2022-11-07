Read full article on original website
Cat Sneaking Treats to Dog Is Leaving Us in Stitches
It's not every day that you get to see cats and dogs working together. But it's not like it never happens. In fact, TikTok user @adventuresofpiperandfin captured a moment of Piper and Finn scheming together. As it turns out, Piper the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and her cat brother named...
The funny video of the kitten sliding and the parent cat trying to catch
The screenshot is taken from a video posted on twitter by @Fred Schultz. Raising children and giving them care and protection to provide them with a feeling of security is what it means to be a parent. Parenting varies in style, but all parents are devoted to their children.
Video Plea to Save Pregnant Dog Thrown From a Car Is Touching Hearts
We will never understand people who have no concern or care for animals. There are people out there in the world who are apathetic and even cruel toward animals. One dog recently fell victim to people like this, but her recovery story is giving us hope. TikTok user @taylorcezanne recently...
My Daughter Was Born Still, Then She Gifted Me With Her Baby Sister
Disclaimer: This story contains details pertaining to stillbirth/child loss that may be upsetting to some. “We always wanted a big family, my husband and I. However, we didn’t envision placing a tiny white coffin 2 feet in the dirt on that summer day. We met when we volunteered in...
Couple Hires a 'Dog Sitter' for Their Wedding an the Photos Are Just Epic
When people get married, they usually want to be surrounded by their closest friends and family. For pet owners, this includes their beloved fur babies who are never left out of special events. This is how one couple felt, which is why they took an extra special step to include their dog in their wedding day.
'Gentle' Rescue Pit Bull Treating 1st Stuffed Animal Like Baby Melts Hearts
"I have NEVER seen a plushie survive a pitbull," said one astonished TikTok user.
Cat's Reaction to New Kittens Is Not What Mom Expected
Once you get one pet, it can be very tempting to get more. They are just so adorable, and the thought of your first pet having a buddy is absolutely lovely! One woman adopted two kittens in addition to the cat she already has, and the meeting between the three felines did not go as planned.
Woman shares genius duvet cover hack that makes the bed in seconds
It could be argued that having to put a new cover on your duvet is one of the most frustrating chores of all time - admit it, you've had to crawl inside the bed sheets at least once trying to match up the corners to each other properly. If that...
Goldendoodle Dad Carrying His Scared Dog Down The Escalator Wins The Internet
Brodie the Goldendoodle is an internet sensation who is loving life with his family. The TikTok post, “Brodie isn’t afraid of escalators anymore, but he still likes to be carried” shows the loving relationship between Brodie and his pet parent. Brodie may not be scared of escalators but he loves being carried by his Dad as they make their way onto the Metro.
Watch As Girl's Bed Thief Culprit Is Exposed in Hilarious Clip: 'Tucked In'
Many dog owners have strict rules about letting their pets on the bed, but it would seem one adorable Staffordshire bull terrier in the U.K. didn't listen. TikTok user @tomberry1989 recently posted a video to their account, explaining: "Wondered why our daughter was in our bed." In the video, which...
Dude Picking Up Random Street Cats Is Too Adorable for Words
There's just something so amazingly sweet and calming about this following video. TikTok user @Catluminati has a very sweet hobby, and that's that he just wanders around his neighborhood petting and picking up all the cats he encounters. Strays and cats with homes alike. And the wild thing? All the cats are totally happy about it.
Woman's Hilarious Encounter With Man on Train Has Us Rolling With Laughter
What a great story to tell for years to come.
Little Girl's Reaction to Getting a Horse for Her Birthday Is Just the Best
Is there anyone who didn't dream of owning a horse as a kid? We're sure most kids asked for a cat or a dog, but the real far-reaching dream was to have a pony. And TikTok user @aged1973's daughter is no different. Apparently, she's been asking for a horse over...
Moment Rescued Cow Finally Realizes She's Safe Is So Beautiful
A New Jersey-based nonprofit, known on TikTok as @uncleneilshome, works to rescue farm animals from the "food system." And one of the recent animals they rescued was a sweet mama cow. Watch as she's adjusted to her new home. We feel so bad for this cow because she's spent her...
Cat's Way of Totally Ruining Mom's Nap Is Just So Relatable
Picture this: you've had a rough busy week. You are maybe functioning on less than eight hours of sleep a night. You finally give in and get all curled up and ready to take a cat nap (See what we did there?) and it is interrupted in an extremely obnoxious way. Welcome to cat ownership!
Marathoner stops mid-race to rescue abandoned puppy, finishes race with new 'adorable' family member
Puppies can make anyone stop and turn around for a second look. But there aren't too many people who would actually care for the well-being of an abandoned animal on the street. When 43-year-old Khemjira Klongsanun was running a marathon in 2019 she saw an injured puppy lying on the side of the road. “It seemed to me that this little guy was lost. There were no houses, no other dogs, or no people around," she told The Daily Mail. But her fellow runners just ran past the fearful little Thai Bangkaew breed dog. Khemjira, on the other hand, stopped, lifted the puppy and then carried the cute animal along with her to the finish line, 19 miles away.
New Foster Kitten's Adorable Transformation Is Too Good to Miss
One thing we will never get tired of seeing is the transformation that takes place when a stray cat or kitten finds its way into a new home, shelter, or foster care. We love seeing the beautiful change that some kindness, shelter, food, warmth, and hygiene can do to a homeless animal.
Tired flight attendant gets unexpected gift: "So wholesome"
An artist traveling on a plane in Japan decided to give something meaningful to one of the flight attendants. She had been very nice to him all throughout the flight, and he could see she was feeling very tired.
Australian Cattle Dog Has Ingenious Way of Warming Himself Up
Fall is upon us and the weather is starting to turn cold, with some places in the US starting to see their first snowfalls. Baby, it's cold outside! There's nothing better than having a furry friend to cuddle up with when the weather turns brisk, and any pet owner can tell us that our animals get extra snuggly when it's freezing outside.
Employees Chasing Lunch-Stealing Dog Are Cracking Us Up
As much as we don't want to go back into the office, we'd 100% go back if we got to bring our dogs with us. We'd never be sad in the office because there'd always be a fur baby to cheer you up. And one to bring a little chaos into the room.
