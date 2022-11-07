Read full article on original website
Kentucky voters reject constitutional amendment giving legislature power to call special sessions
Kentucky voters said no Tuesday to a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed the Legislature to meet more, shifting power from the governor’s office to state lawmakers. The Kentucky Legislature meets during the first few months of each year to pass new laws during what’s called the regular...
Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone
When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
Kentucky abortion access advocates say Amendment 2 failure gives them ‘a fighting chance’
This week, Kentucky voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have helped enshrine abortion restrictions in the state, clearing the way for lawsuits against the bans to proceed. Amendment 2 would have added this language to the state’s foundational document: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be...
Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion constitutional amendment
Initial results show Kentucky voters rejecting a ballot initiative that would have made it harder to challenge abortion laws in the state. The Associated Press called the race for “No” voters at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. With 86% of votes counted, those opposing the amendment led supporters by more than 67,000 votes.
How Florida, a one-time swing state, turned red
Let's turn now to the whole of Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis was reelected by a margin of nearly 20 points. Incumbent Senator Marco Rubio also won by double digits, and Republicans will soon have a supermajority in the state legislature. At least this year, what was once a swing state turned quite red. Here to talk about this shift is Tampa Bay Times political editor Emily Mahoney. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
