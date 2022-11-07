ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wkyufm.org

Republicans flip Kentucky’s last Democratic-held legislative seat in the central time zone

When the Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 3rd, there will be no Democrats serving counties in the central time zone. The change comes after the defeat of two-term Representative Patti Minter. Minter was first elected to the Bowling Green-based 20th House district in 2018, filling the seat occupied for more than forty years by former House Speaker Jody Richards.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkyufm.org

Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion constitutional amendment

Initial results show Kentucky voters rejecting a ballot initiative that would have made it harder to challenge abortion laws in the state. The Associated Press called the race for “No” voters at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. With 86% of votes counted, those opposing the amendment led supporters by more than 67,000 votes.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

How Florida, a one-time swing state, turned red

Let's turn now to the whole of Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis was reelected by a margin of nearly 20 points. Incumbent Senator Marco Rubio also won by double digits, and Republicans will soon have a supermajority in the state legislature. At least this year, what was once a swing state turned quite red. Here to talk about this shift is Tampa Bay Times political editor Emily Mahoney. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy