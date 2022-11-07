City approves additional $250K for WWTP expansion

It feels like the project that never ends.

The much needed expansion of Owatonna’s wastewater treatment plant has been diligently worked on over the past five years, finally receiving approval and the awarding of a $55 million contract in March to formally begin. The project, which has been overseen by Nero Engineering since the preliminary engineering report, has unfortunately been a direct victim of the current state of inflation, impacting the cost of materials and labor. Between that and the ongoing supply chain issues, councilors were still gobsmacked at the price tag for the project in March, which came in roughly $4 million higher than the original estimate.

Last week, the councilors begrudgingly approved an additional $250,000 for the project, specifically for the membrane bioreactors necessary for the facility. The increase, requested by SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions, of Rice Lake, is a 7% increase from the originally submitted price of nearly $3.6 million, dated back to April 2021.

According to Jennifer Svennes, a process engineer with Nero that is working directly on the oversight of the WWTP project, this increase would have still brought SUEZ under other contractors in the original bidding process.

In the correspondence between SUEZ and Svennes, a SUEZ representative stated “significant material and logistics inflation” impacted the system pricing, adding that material costs are at a 10-year high. The company said there is a lack of raw materials, due to the events in Ukraine and Russia, and “all markets are going through an unpredictable, high inflation scenario, creating hardship at macro and micro levels.”

The specific components impacting the Owatonna WWTP project include stainless steel fabricated components, membranes, mechanical equipments such as pumps and valves, PLC components and freight costs — both ocean and trucking.

Svennes said she and others at Nero fully vetted the request from SUEZ, and determined it was “reasonable and fair to continue working with them throughout the project.”

While the councilors did approve the change order for the project, it wasn’t without great disappointment.

“This is somewhat terrifying, just that we’re this far into the project,” said Councilor Doug Voss. “When we got started we were at $35 million, then went to $45 million, now at $55 million and it’s still going. It’s making us all a little nervous at this point.”

Svennes did tell the City Council she believes this will not be the only change order they receive on the project, but that it will also likely be the largest one. When asked if the project is on track, she quickly confirmed it is.

“We have a really good team, and we are really happy with the contractor. We are all working together really well and been communicating well,” she said. “Communication is often the source of many pitfalls on projects like this.”