ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

City approves additional $250K for WWTP expansion

By By ANNIE HARMAN
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dgFqP_0j27LqjE00

It feels like the project that never ends.

The much needed expansion of Owatonna’s wastewater treatment plant has been diligently worked on over the past five years, finally receiving approval and the awarding of a $55 million contract in March to formally begin. The project, which has been overseen by Nero Engineering since the preliminary engineering report, has unfortunately been a direct victim of the current state of inflation, impacting the cost of materials and labor. Between that and the ongoing supply chain issues, councilors were still gobsmacked at the price tag for the project in March, which came in roughly $4 million higher than the original estimate.

Last week, the councilors begrudgingly approved an additional $250,000 for the project, specifically for the membrane bioreactors necessary for the facility. The increase, requested by SUEZ Water Technologies and Solutions, of Rice Lake, is a 7% increase from the originally submitted price of nearly $3.6 million, dated back to April 2021.

According to Jennifer Svennes, a process engineer with Nero that is working directly on the oversight of the WWTP project, this increase would have still brought SUEZ under other contractors in the original bidding process.

In the correspondence between SUEZ and Svennes, a SUEZ representative stated “significant material and logistics inflation” impacted the system pricing, adding that material costs are at a 10-year high. The company said there is a lack of raw materials, due to the events in Ukraine and Russia, and “all markets are going through an unpredictable, high inflation scenario, creating hardship at macro and micro levels.”

The specific components impacting the Owatonna WWTP project include stainless steel fabricated components, membranes, mechanical equipments such as pumps and valves, PLC components and freight costs — both ocean and trucking.

Svennes said she and others at Nero fully vetted the request from SUEZ, and determined it was “reasonable and fair to continue working with them throughout the project.”

While the councilors did approve the change order for the project, it wasn’t without great disappointment.

“This is somewhat terrifying, just that we’re this far into the project,” said Councilor Doug Voss. “When we got started we were at $35 million, then went to $45 million, now at $55 million and it’s still going. It’s making us all a little nervous at this point.”

Svennes did tell the City Council she believes this will not be the only change order they receive on the project, but that it will also likely be the largest one. When asked if the project is on track, she quickly confirmed it is.

“We have a really good team, and we are really happy with the contractor. We are all working together really well and been communicating well,” she said. “Communication is often the source of many pitfalls on projects like this.”

Comments / 0

Related
steeledodgenews.com

OPU proposes 31.9% gas rate hike for ‘23

With natural gas prices running two to three times higher than they were two years ago, Owatonna Public Utilities (OPU) customers are looking at a 31.9% rate hike in 2023. It will add about $21 to the average residential customer’s monthly bill. OPU general manager Roger Warehim told city...
steeledodgenews.com

Owatonna businessman helps create a path to affordable home ownership

People who dream of owning a home on an affordable budget now have an opportunity to accomplish it in the city of Claremont. The Claremont Workforce Housing Program is offering affordable homes to nine working families, according to Matt Durand, owner of Arden Home Services based in Owatonna. Interested individuals and families can find information, along with an application, on the city of Claremont’s website, claremontmn.com under the heading Empty Lot Program.
OWATONNA, MN
KAAL-TV

DMC board discusses future of Soldiers field

(ABC 6 News) – Destination Medical Center’s board of directors met Thursday to discuss the future of Soldier’s field in Rochester. DMC is working with the city of Rochester to put millions of dollars worth of new investments into the park. So far, DMC and city officials...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Grand opening of new affordable senior apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Affordable housing in Rochester is in short supply, especially for seniors. The developers of a new apartment complex hope to ease that shortage. Forte of Rochester celebrated their grand opening on Thursday. The new complex is located on Superior Dr. NW, near HyVee. When all four phases...
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Visions laid out for Bauer Built building

The city of Red Wing has owned the vacant Bauer Built Tire building on Old West Main since 2020. The Port Authority has had continued conversations about what can fill the space considering its former use. After many months, the Port Authority held a workshop to hear two proposals from...
RED WING, MN
KAAL-TV

Local city councils see new faces following mid-term election

(ABC 6 News) – Following Tuesday night’s election, some changes were made to our local city councils in Austin and Rochester. In Rochester, community representatives battled this election season vying for three spots on the Rochester City Council. Two men are returning to the council for another term and a new face is joining the chamber this Jan.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

New mayor for North Mankato, Masaad re-elected in Mankato

(KEYC) - There’s a new mayor in North Mankato. It was an open race for the North Mankato mayoral seat as current Mayor Mark Dehen announced his bid for County Commissioner. Four men were vying for the seat: Scott Carlson, Ben Kaus, Kenneth DeWitte and Warren Anderson. Scott Carlson was the winner of that contest. A teacher at Mankato Area Public Schools, Carlson said he will lead with common sense -- and support efforts to maintain North Mankato’s quality of life, build community and bring more businesses to town.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Sheriff race winners react to election results

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The sun has set on another election cycle, and newly elected candidates are getting ready to take on a new set of duties come January. The Nicollet County sheriff race resulted in current sheriff Dave Lange being reelected, and he said that the first order of business is getting on the same page and reuniting a department that was divided by the election.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
olmstedcounty.gov

Olmsted County property tax homestead notice

The December 31, 2022 deadline to file for homestead for taxes payable in 2023 is quickly approaching. If your property is not currently homesteaded, find out if you may qualify and what you must do to change the homestead status of your property. This will affect the amount of property tax you pay in 2023, and it may affect your eligibility for a property tax refund.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

3 incumbents & a newcomer elected to Mankato school board

Three incumbents and one newcomer have been elected to the Mankato School Board. Patrick Baker (17.65%), Kari Pratt (16.44%), and Shannon Sinning (15.13%) received the top votes for seats with a four-year term. Board Chair Jodi Sapp was not reelected. Sapp won 12.05% of the vote, behind Sinning. Baker was...
MANKATO, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Local results from Tuesday’s mid-term election

It was mid-term election day Tuesday in Mower County and across the state of Minnesota, and in local results from Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad will retain the seat he won in a special election in August in the U.S. 1st Congressional District as he defeated Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger of Austin with 159,558 votes, or 53.8% to Ettinger’s 125,345 votes, or 42.9%. Ettinger received more votes than Finstad in Mower County with 6,910, or 48.9% to Finstad’s 6,726, or 47,6%. In Senate District 23, Republican incumbent Gene Dornink won re-election over DFL challenger Brandon Lawhead of Austin Tuesday with 20,275 votes, or 60.7% to Lawhead’s 13,051 votes, or 39%. Dornink also received more votes in Mower County with 6,833, or 53.6% to Lawhead’s 5,869 votes, or 46.1%. For State Representative in District 23B, Republican incumbent Patricia Mueller retained her seat Tuesday with 8,336 votes, or 55% to Democratic challenger Tom Stiehm’s 6,786 votes, or 44.7%. Mueller also received more votes in Mower County Tuesday with 6,763, or 53% to Stiehm’s 5,957 votes, or 46.7%. In State District 23A, Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett easily won re-election Tuesday with 12,040 votes, or 65.7% to DFL challenger Mary Hinnenkamp’s 6,252 votes, or 34.1%.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities

Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea residents excited for more healthcare options

(ABC 6 News) – Some Albert Lea seniors say they are breathing a sigh of relief tonight after Blue Cross Blue Shield suddenly announced MercyOne Clinic will now be an in-network provider in their Medicare Advantage program. Area seniors say this means they finally have a choice in their...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Power 96

Faribault Public Schools Passes One Levy, Northfield Two

The Faribault and Northfield Public School Districts asked their respective constituents for more funding to support their schools during Tuesday's General Election. Faribault had 3 questions before their district residents while Northfield asked 2 questions. The first question for Faribault kept the current levy in place for another 10 years,
NORTHFIELD, MN
KIMT

Flames destroy shed in rural Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Fire destroyed a shed overnight in Olmsted County. It happened in the 6000 block of 40th Street SE. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene around 11:30 pm to find a 30 x 20 foot shed fully engulfed in flames. The owner of the shed...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Several businesses destroyed in Kasson fire

KASSON, Minn. - Several businesses and personal property were destroyed during a fire Sunday night. Fire officials said it happened at 20 East Veterans Memorial Highway at 7:35 p.m. and fire crews remained on the scene until 1:50 a.m. Two firefighters were checked out by Dodge Center AMB but were...
KASSON, MN
KEYC

Local sheriff candidates reflect on Election Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<The long election cycle is reaching its end, and the day has come for local candidates to reflect on the campaigns that were. Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties both have sheriff races, and candidates say that the year has been long, but worthwhile. “I had a lot...
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

(FINAL) Rochester, MN 2022 General Election Races and Results

The 2022 Rochester, MN city general elections are on Tuesday, November 8. The results of the 2022 election for Rochester Mayor, School Board, City Council, Olmsted County, State Senate (Rochester) and State House (Rochester) races will be posted below as they come in on election night. Interviews with the school board and mayoral candidates are also included below.
ROCHESTER, MN
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
260
Followers
578
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy