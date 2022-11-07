Inside a Michigan clinic, patients talk about abortion — and a looming statewide vote

Read full article on original website
A mixed bag for cannabis legalization efforts in five states
It was a mixed night for cannabis advocates as measures to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana passed in Maryland and Missouri but were soundly rejected in reliably red Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. The two wins mean 21 states, D.C. and two U.S. territories have now legalized cannabis for recreational...
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins reelection in Michigan
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has won a second term for the top political job in the battleground state, according to a race call by The Associated Press. The state of the economy is always a big issue in the industrial Midwest, but abortion rights and...
Where abortion was on the ballot, midterm voters largely signaled support
Voters in several states where abortion was on the ballot were generally favorable to abortion rights. This summer's U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning decades of abortion-rights precedent left the issue of abortion rights to the states. That raised the stakes for voters in several states - including Vermont, California, Michigan,...
Democrat Jocelyn Benson is reelected as Michigan secretary of state
Democrat Jocelyn Benson, who faced death threats after overseeing the 2020 election, has been reelected secretary of state of Michigan, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Benson defeated Republican Kristina Karamo, a far-right candidate who has spread a number of baseless conspiracies about elections and other things.
Georgia has one of the highest rates of uninsured children. It's about to get worse, study says
LISTEN: Georgia children with health insurance, could soon lose coverage. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports on what the state could do to help. Since 2020, the federal Health and Human Services Department declared COVID-19 public health emergency has allowed more people to qualify for Medicaid. States, including Georgia, received more federal funding.
Michigan voters approve amendment adding reproductive rights to state constitution
DETROIT – Michigan voters have adopted an amendment to the state constitution enshrining abortion rights, according to a call from The Associated Press. The vote effectively scraps a 1931 ban on the procedure that could have taken effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. The...
Universal free lunch ballot measure passes easily in Colorado
Colorado voters approved a ballot measure to provide free meals for all public school students, according to a call from The Associated Press. By a comfortable 55 percent to 45 percent margin, they voted to create a program to provide those meals and help schools pay for them, according to election results.
Deli meats and cheeses have been linked to a listeria outbreak in 6 states
Listeria has been traced to deli meats and cheese in six states, causing 16 infections and one death across six states, the CDC said Wednesday. There were seven infections in New York, three in Maryland (one of whom died), one in New Jersey, two in Massachusetts, two in Illinois and one in California from April 2021 to September 2022.
Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are going to a runoff in Georgia
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Georgia again is key to control of the U.S. Senate, as incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are heading into a Dec. 6 runoff. With more than 3.9 million votes reported and more left to count, neither...
Nicole makes landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, Nicole was classified as a Category 1 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, the the hurricane center said. It was moving west-northwest near 14 mph.
Here are the key election results from Michigan
View live election results for key contests in Michigan. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Why mail voting laws may slow the count in some key swing states. November 08, 2022. |. By:. Hansi Lo Wang. Tagged as:. Six races for governor that could make history this midterm...
What is a runoff election? Let's break down what's happening in Georgia
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff election, where Democrat Raphael Warnock will face Republican Herschel Walker for a second time. On top of this race being exceptionally close, Georgia is also one of only two...
GPB evening headlines for November 9, 2022
Democratic US Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a December 6th runoff. Incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp defeats Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for a second time. Schools in several Georgia districts plan to close tomorrow as Tropical Storm Nichole threatened to grow into a rare...
Florida braces for Hurricane Nicole, a rare November storm
MIAMI — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday after pounding the Bahamas as U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. It's a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853...
Tropical Storm Nicole forces evacuations in Bahamas, Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole forced people from their homes in the Bahamas and threatened to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday, shutting down theme parks and airports while prompting evacuation orders that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Hundreds of people sought shelter in the northwestern...
Groups say they'll sue Georgia over 'divisive concepts' ban
Education and civil rights groups said Friday that they will sue to overturn Georgia's law banning the teaching of certain racial concepts, claiming it violates First Amendment rights to free expression and 14th Amendment rights to equal protection. The Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Education Association and the Georgia...
BREAKING: Kemp wins second term for governor over Abrams
Georgia voters have backed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for a second term after his first four years in office were tested by a pandemic, protests and a tumultuous 2020 election. Democrat Stacey Abrams announced she called the Republican to concede around 11 p.m. The Associated Press called the race for...
California voters enshrine right to abortion and contraception in state constitution
LOS ANGELES — California will amend the state constitution to guarantee the right to abortion and contraception. Voters approved the ballot measure known as Proposition 1, according to a call by The Associated Press. Proposition 1 was a direct response to the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's...
Nicole weakens to a tropical storm after reaching Florida's east coast
Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning, shortly after making landfall in Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 4 a.m. ET Thursday, Nicole was downgraded to tropical storm status, but it still packed maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour, the hurricane center said. It was moving west-northwest near 14 mph. Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach, hurricane center officials said.
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is reelected, defeating Democrat Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson will remain in the Senate after beating Democratic opponent Mandela Barnes, the state's lieutenant governor. Johnson's seat was once considered to be one of the most vulnerable for the GOP this cycle, and he was polling...
