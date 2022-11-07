ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgians describe their experiences with homelessness to state Senate committee

ATLANTA — A Georgia Senate committee focused on addressing homelessness heard Wednesday from a variety of Georgians who have directly experienced living on the streets. Those who testified came from diverse backgrounds but shared the common experience of homelessness. They described in frank terms the challenges they faced in trying to bounce back.
Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races

As of Friday morning, with control of Congress still undecided, 32 seats have yet to be called in the House, and four are outstanding in the Senate. With the rise of mail-in voting, close margins, ranked-choice voting and runoffs, it will be a while before there are calls for all the seats. This is normal and expected. Only 11 of the outstanding races have had 90% or more of their ballots counted, according to estimates from The Associated Press. In the House, half of the outstanding races are in California, which historically has taken a while to complete its tallies.
New U.S. representative says Republican success hinges on 'loving message'

LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with U.S. Rep.-elect Rich McCormick of Georgia's 6th Congressional District. Among the winners in last night’s elections was Republican Rich McCormick in metro Atlanta’s 6th District, a district redrawn since the last census to become more favorable to the GOP. The former Marine pilot and ER doctor easily beat his Democratic opponent. He’d previously run and lost in the 7th District. He spoke with GPB's All Things Considered host Peter Biello.
Tina Kotek is Oregon's new governor, continuing Democrats' rule

Portland, Ore., — In a tight race, Oregonians have elected Democrat Tina Kotek as the state's new governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Kotek, a former state House speaker, beat out her Republican opponent and former state lawmaker Christine Drazan. With the victory, Kotek becomes one of the nation's first openly lesbian governors – a title she shares with Maura Healey, a Democrat elected governor Tuesday in Massachusetts.
