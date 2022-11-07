Read full article on original website
What happens next in Georgia's election? Certification, audit and a race to Dec. 6 runoff
The month of November will be busy for Georgia voters and elections officials as the state transitions from the Nov. 8 general election to prepare for the Dec. 6 runoff for U.S. Senate. Even though election results are known, there are still ballots left to be counted, totals to be...
'Lawmakers: Beyond the Dome' explores the impact of education-centered legislation
Those laws include House Bill 1178, Parents' Bill of Rights; House Bill 1084, which rules how race is taught in schools; and Senate Bill 377 which focuses on divisive concepts. Host and Capitol correspondent for Lawmakers Donna Lowry will lead the discussion. Lowry has extensive experience reporting on education and...
GPB morning headlines for November 10, 2022
Georgia elections officials are preparing for a December 6 runoff in the U.S. Senate race. A coalition of Southeastern utilities is seeking federal funding for a regional hydrogen hub. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to heavy rain as it moves across Georgia. Tagged as:. GPB evening headlines for November 9,...
What is a runoff election? Let's break down what's happening in Georgia
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff election, where Democrat Raphael Warnock will face Republican Herschel Walker for a second time. On top of this race being exceptionally close, Georgia is also one of only two...
Republicans sweep Georgia state offices, retain legislature
Republicans swept to victories in all the statewide offices Tuesday's ballot except U.S. senator, keeping Democrats shut out for the fourth straight four-year cycle on the state level, despite Democrats' breakthrough on the federal level in 2020. Republicans also maintained their majorities in Georgia's legislature on a day when all...
BREAKING: Kemp wins second term for governor over Abrams
Georgia voters have backed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for a second term after his first four years in office were tested by a pandemic, protests and a tumultuous 2020 election. Democrat Stacey Abrams announced she called the Republican to concede around 11 p.m. The Associated Press called the race for...
Political Rewind: Could Georgia decide who controls Congress? And what's next for Stacey Abrams?
The 2022 Midterms ended with Republican wins down the ballot and a runoff for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat, which could determine who controls Congress — again.
Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are going to a runoff in Georgia
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Georgia again is key to control of the U.S. Senate, as incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are heading into a Dec. 6 runoff. With more than 3.9 million votes reported and more left to count, neither...
Georgians describe their experiences with homelessness to state Senate committee
ATLANTA — A Georgia Senate committee focused on addressing homelessness heard Wednesday from a variety of Georgians who have directly experienced living on the streets. Those who testified came from diverse backgrounds but shared the common experience of homelessness. They described in frank terms the challenges they faced in trying to bounce back.
Political Rewind: It's official! Warnock and Walker will face off in December runoff
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021.
A Texas judge strikes down Biden's student loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Arizona Senate race still undecided as election officials release more ballots
Vote counting centers in Arizona are working full speed ahead on the tabulation of votes to determine key statewide races. Hanging in the balance is the fate of the U.S. Senate as both Republicans and Democrats are trying to gain greater control of the chamber. Maricopa County, which has the...
Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races
As of Friday morning, with control of Congress still undecided, 32 seats have yet to be called in the House, and four are outstanding in the Senate. With the rise of mail-in voting, close margins, ranked-choice voting and runoffs, it will be a while before there are calls for all the seats. This is normal and expected. Only 11 of the outstanding races have had 90% or more of their ballots counted, according to estimates from The Associated Press. In the House, half of the outstanding races are in California, which historically has taken a while to complete its tallies.
How Maricopa County defeated election disinformation — for now
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Chairman Bill Gates is the first to tell you he's in a bizarre position. The longtime Republican activist, who once even served as the Arizona state GOP's own election lawyer, is now the target of violent threats and other intimidation by far right extremists. "This...
Tropical Depression Nicole causes problems as it moves through Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia Friday morning after a day of causing havoc as it churned through Florida as a hurricane and then tropical storm. The rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches of rain over the Blue Ridge Mountains by...
New U.S. representative says Republican success hinges on 'loving message'
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with U.S. Rep.-elect Rich McCormick of Georgia's 6th Congressional District. Among the winners in last night’s elections was Republican Rich McCormick in metro Atlanta’s 6th District, a district redrawn since the last census to become more favorable to the GOP. The former Marine pilot and ER doctor easily beat his Democratic opponent. He’d previously run and lost in the 7th District. He spoke with GPB's All Things Considered host Peter Biello.
Nicole makes landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, Nicole was classified as a Category 1 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, the the hurricane center said. It was moving west-northwest near 14 mph.
Georgia Power pushed to expand solar program as state regulators consider 12% rate hike request
At present, solar energy accounts for only about 4.24% of Georgia’s electricity production. So, if Georgia Power intends to meet Southern Company’s commitment to net zero emissions, it will need to add far more than the proposed limits to new solar power.
Tina Kotek is Oregon's new governor, continuing Democrats' rule
Portland, Ore., — In a tight race, Oregonians have elected Democrat Tina Kotek as the state's new governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Kotek, a former state House speaker, beat out her Republican opponent and former state lawmaker Christine Drazan. With the victory, Kotek becomes one of the nation's first openly lesbian governors – a title she shares with Maura Healey, a Democrat elected governor Tuesday in Massachusetts.
Florida braces for Hurricane Nicole, a rare November storm
MIAMI — A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday after pounding the Bahamas as U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. It's a rare November hurricane for storm-weary Florida, where only two such hurricanes have made landfall since recordkeeping began in 1853...
