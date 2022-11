There’s a lucky contingent of hoagie lovers who have enjoyed Pirate Alley since its days as a pre-pandemic pop-up — once located at the sorely-missed house of Southern cuisine Julep. But for anyone absent during that era, Chef Kyle Foster — Julep’s former co-owner and chef — recently revived the concept in downtown, sharing the space with his wife Katy Foster’s Stir Cooking School. Pirate Alley Boucherie is a weekday lunch spot specializing in po’ boys, sandwiches, melts, salads and small plates — all utilizing its top-tier deli meats made on-site. While the original incarnation was a clear-cut homage to New Orleans, Kyle says that the Boucherie will now act as a vehicle used to highlight its house-made products.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO