Kansas State

republic-online.com

Where do things stand in the 2022 Olathe-area Kansas House races?

The leaders in the 2022 Olathe-area Kansas Legislature races didn’t turn over as more ballots were received and counted Wednesday, though some margins have moved around. LOOKING AHEAD: What's next in the local election process?. The polls are closed, the ballots are cast and some candidates have already been...
OLATHE, KS
abovethelaw.com

After Kris Kobach's Incompetence Costs Kansas $1.9M, Voters Choose Him As State's Top Lawyer

In 2018, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach netted himself a contempt finding, a judicially mandated stint in CLE courses on Kansas procedure or evidence, and a $1,000 fine for “deliberately attempting to mislead the court” in the course of a failed attempt to defend that state’s proof of citizenship law. Kansas taxpayers had to cough up $1.9 million to the ACLU for Kobach’s antics.
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly wins reelection

KANSAS – In a close race, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly wins her bid for reelection against three-term GOP state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. –> Previous Article: Democratic Gov. Kelly seeks 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo

KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Scott Schwab wins race for Kansas Secretary of State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Scott Schwab has been declared the winner in the race for Kansas Secretary of State. Schwab defeated Democrat Jeanna Repass and Libertarian Cullene Lang in the Kansas General Election. Schwab will continue in his role as the Secretary of State. With 84% of the vote counted, Schwab received 57%, Repass received 39% […]
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Kansas election results: Scott Schwab reelected as secretary of state

Editor’s note: The election results graphics on this page will be continuously updating as votes across the state are counted. Check back here throughout the night to see the latest. Want to have results delivered to your inbox after all the votes are in? Sign up for our Morning Rush newsletter.
KANSAS STATE
republic-online.com

Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass

Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to...
MISSOURI STATE
kfdi.com

Kansans reject one constitutional amendment, pass another

Kansans had two constitutional amendment questions on their ballots and narrowly rejected one, while solidly approving the other. The first question would have given legislators the ability to overturn rules with the power of law set by executive agencies. Votes on the issue were split nearly 50/50, but votes to reject the amendment came out ahead by just over 6,000.
KANSAS STATE
kmuw.org

Unofficial 2022 Kansas Midterm Election Results

AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after the polls close. Information below includes AP results for the Kansas ballot initiatives and results for Kansas races for Attorney General, Governor, Secretary of State, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House. A full list of results can be found...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight

TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

