Kansas amendment on legislative oversight too close to call
The dust has settled in nearly all of Tuesday's races -- except one in Kansas. The constitutional amendment dealing with legislative oversight is still very close.
republic-online.com
Where do things stand in the 2022 Olathe-area Kansas House races?
The leaders in the 2022 Olathe-area Kansas Legislature races didn’t turn over as more ballots were received and counted Wednesday, though some margins have moved around. LOOKING AHEAD: What's next in the local election process?. The polls are closed, the ballots are cast and some candidates have already been...
Ticket-splitting between Kelly, Kobach could lay roadmap to conflict in Kansas
Republican Kris Kobach secured a win in the attorney general race while Democrat Laura Kelly retained the governor's seat.
republic-online.com
Mann surrenders quest to overtake Kobach in Kansas race for attorney general
Democratic attorney general candidate Chris Mann, right, conceded the race to Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach, a Republican who narrowly led since election night with uncounted mail and provisional ballots. (Photos by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
abovethelaw.com
After Kris Kobach's Incompetence Costs Kansas $1.9M, Voters Choose Him As State's Top Lawyer
In 2018, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach netted himself a contempt finding, a judicially mandated stint in CLE courses on Kansas procedure or evidence, and a $1,000 fine for “deliberately attempting to mislead the court” in the course of a failed attempt to defend that state’s proof of citizenship law. Kansas taxpayers had to cough up $1.9 million to the ACLU for Kobach’s antics.
Kansans weigh in on their expectations for Gov. Laura Kelly's 2nd term
Incumbent Governor Laura Kelly defeated Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt Tuesday night to earn a second term as Kansas Governor.
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more
View midterm election results, including the Kansas governor's race, a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat.
Kansas officials: Recreational weed still illegal in state despite Amendment 3
As Missouri prepares for legalized recreational marijuana, officials in neighboring Kansas are reminding people cannabis is still illegal in the state.
koamnewsnow.com
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly wins reelection
KANSAS – In a close race, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly wins her bid for reelection against three-term GOP state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. –> Previous Article: Democratic Gov. Kelly seeks 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
Independent candidate Pyle’s entrance into Kansas governor’s race looms large
There's concern from some that Independent Dennis Pyle's presence could keep Republican Derek Schmidt from beating Democrat Laura Kelly.
republic-online.com
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly leads Republican challenger Derek Schmidt by 14,000 votes
Gov. Laura Kelly, flanked by family and Lt. Gov. David Toland, left, addresses supporters late Tuesday at her watch party in downtown Topeka. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
KCTV 5
Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo
KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
Scott Schwab wins race for Kansas Secretary of State
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Scott Schwab has been declared the winner in the race for Kansas Secretary of State. Schwab defeated Democrat Jeanna Repass and Libertarian Cullene Lang in the Kansas General Election. Schwab will continue in his role as the Secretary of State. With 84% of the vote counted, Schwab received 57%, Repass received 39% […]
Wichita Eagle
Kansas election results: Scott Schwab reelected as secretary of state
Editor’s note: The election results graphics on this page will be continuously updating as votes across the state are counted. Check back here throughout the night to see the latest. Want to have results delivered to your inbox after all the votes are in? Sign up for our Morning Rush newsletter.
republic-online.com
Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass
Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to...
Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs
Kansans support amendment to Kansas Constitution on election of sheriffs, but amendment giving the Legislature more power over regulations may not pass. The post Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kmuw.org
The vote is tight on whether to shift power from the Kansas governor to the Legislature
The fate of an amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would shift regulatory clout from the governor to the Legislature remained in limbo early Wednesday because the statewide vote remained too close to call. The proposed amendment would give the Legislature, long dominated by Republicans, more power over defining how...
kfdi.com
Kansans reject one constitutional amendment, pass another
Kansans had two constitutional amendment questions on their ballots and narrowly rejected one, while solidly approving the other. The first question would have given legislators the ability to overturn rules with the power of law set by executive agencies. Votes on the issue were split nearly 50/50, but votes to reject the amendment came out ahead by just over 6,000.
kmuw.org
Unofficial 2022 Kansas Midterm Election Results
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after the polls close. Information below includes AP results for the Kansas ballot initiatives and results for Kansas races for Attorney General, Governor, Secretary of State, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House. A full list of results can be found...
Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight
TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
