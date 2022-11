CHICAGO— Sandra K. Oss, 72 of Chicago, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, IL. Born Nov. 11, 1949 in Chicago, Sandra was a daughter of Jimbob and Georgia (Stidham) Hanks. She was raised in Chicago and went on to attend Morton College. She lived in both Chicago and Cicero, and throughout the years she enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, gardening and antique collecting. In addition she will be remembered as a lover of animals.

