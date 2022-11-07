ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

McCarthy could face 'real challenge' holding small GOP majority together, expert says

Rep. Kevin McCarthy is potentially on the cusp of a moment he's waited years for – though it might not have been the one he envisioned. Not long after entering Congress in 2007, the Republican from Bakersfield, Calif., entered the ranks of House Republican leadership. In 2015, he sought to become House speaker, only to bow out of the race when he could not consolidate the support of the chamber’s most conservative Republicans.
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump Devastated As Hurricane Threatens Wedding Planned For This Weekend At Mar-A-Lago: Report

Tiffany Trump‘s Palm Beach, Fla. wedding — which is scheduled for this weekend — is being threatened by an impending Category 1 hurricane. The event is scheduled to take place at Donald Trump‘s posh Mar-A-Lago resort, but the staff was evacuated over safety concerns, according to a source for Page Six. Unsurprisingly, the insider also noted that Tiffany, 29, is beside herself over her nuptials to billionaire heir Michael Boulos possibly being disrupted.
PALM BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

'A good day for America': Biden, Harris thank Dem staffers after election

Speaking to Democratic staffers, volunteers and election workers in the heart of Washington, D.C., on Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris cheered their midterm election organizing efforts and the democratic process. “Tuesday was a good day for America,” Biden said. The balance of power in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay News 9

'Who are we not capturing?': Experts blame polls again after Dems beat expectations

Political experts on Wednesday repeated a familiar refrain about voter polling: They didn’t get it quite right. Surveys of voters across the country indicated a wide victory for Republicans that didn’t materialize Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as the votes were counted. Instead, they notched more modest wins, flipping some key Democratic seats but without dominating most toss-up races, as some had predicted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star Griner's release

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over. Biden made the comment during a news conference Wednesday to discuss the midterm election results....
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

Why it's Dem vs. Dem in some US House races in California

WASHINGTON (AP) — The winners in more than a dozen races for U.S. House in California haven't been determined, but one thing is certain: Democrats will control at least two of those seats. That's because of California's so-called “ jungle primary ” system in which the top two vote...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

Twitter survival at stake, Musk warns as remote work ends

Elon Musk is warning Twitter employees to brace for “difficult times ahead” that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can't find new ways of making money. Workers who survived last week's mass layoffs are facing harsher work conditions and growing uncertainty about...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy