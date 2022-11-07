Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
The SF Asian Art Museum is a Cultural GemThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Pelosi 'in the driver's seat' if she wants to stay as top Dem in House after strong midterms, experts say
Democratic strategists and political expertss say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could power her way to another term atop her conference after the midterms.
Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia
Russia said on Friday it has banned 200 Americans, including Paul Pelosi, from entering the country because of their support for Ukraine.
McCarthy could face 'real challenge' holding small GOP majority together, expert says
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is potentially on the cusp of a moment he's waited years for – though it might not have been the one he envisioned. Not long after entering Congress in 2007, the Republican from Bakersfield, Calif., entered the ranks of House Republican leadership. In 2015, he sought to become House speaker, only to bow out of the race when he could not consolidate the support of the chamber’s most conservative Republicans.
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Trump told Mike Pence that people are 'gonna hate your guts' and 'think you're stupid' if he opposed plans to reject the 2020 vote
Mike Pence published a column for WSJ about his final days with Donald Trump. He wrote he would hear objections to the 2020 vote but knew he couldn't outright reject the results. Trump hurled a series of insults at his VP in the days leading up to January 6, per...
Lauren Boebert 'Before and After' Election Night Photos Set Internet Ablaze
Contrasting pictures from Lauren Boebert's election party have begun to circulate on Twitter as Colorado citizens' votes are counted. Republican candidate Boebert is facing the Democrats' Adam Frisch to be a Colorado representative in a race that has proven to be closer than expected. Keith Edwards, who is a Democratic...
Tiffany Trump Devastated As Hurricane Threatens Wedding Planned For This Weekend At Mar-A-Lago: Report
Tiffany Trump‘s Palm Beach, Fla. wedding — which is scheduled for this weekend — is being threatened by an impending Category 1 hurricane. The event is scheduled to take place at Donald Trump‘s posh Mar-A-Lago resort, but the staff was evacuated over safety concerns, according to a source for Page Six. Unsurprisingly, the insider also noted that Tiffany, 29, is beside herself over her nuptials to billionaire heir Michael Boulos possibly being disrupted.
A long-shot Democratic candidate raised more than $15.6 million to defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene. He lost by 31 points.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Democratic opponent, Marcus Flowers, raised $15.6 million for his campaign. He lost by 31 points on Tuesday in a race never seen as even remotely competitive for Democrats. It's the latest example of a long-shot Democrat raking in cash by taking on a high-profile GOP opponent. Democratic...
'A good day for America': Biden, Harris thank Dem staffers after election
Speaking to Democratic staffers, volunteers and election workers in the heart of Washington, D.C., on Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris cheered their midterm election organizing efforts and the democratic process. “Tuesday was a good day for America,” Biden said. The balance of power in the...
‘Another standard-bearer for 2024’: Experts say midterms dimmed Trump’s star
While a number of races remain to be called in the midterm elections, it’s obvious that the so-called Red Wave predicted by Republicans will likely not sweep both chambers of Congress – and some experts are pointing fingers at former President Donald Trump as reason for the purpling tide.
'Who are we not capturing?': Experts blame polls again after Dems beat expectations
Political experts on Wednesday repeated a familiar refrain about voter polling: They didn’t get it quite right. Surveys of voters across the country indicated a wide victory for Republicans that didn’t materialize Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as the votes were counted. Instead, they notched more modest wins, flipping some key Democratic seats but without dominating most toss-up races, as some had predicted.
Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star Griner's release
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over. Biden made the comment during a news conference Wednesday to discuss the midterm election results....
Why it's Dem vs. Dem in some US House races in California
WASHINGTON (AP) — The winners in more than a dozen races for U.S. House in California haven't been determined, but one thing is certain: Democrats will control at least two of those seats. That's because of California's so-called “ jungle primary ” system in which the top two vote...
Twitter survival at stake, Musk warns as remote work ends
Elon Musk is warning Twitter employees to brace for “difficult times ahead” that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they can't find new ways of making money. Workers who survived last week's mass layoffs are facing harsher work conditions and growing uncertainty about...
US midterms 2022: Democrats’ Senate hopes grow as vote count edges forward – live
Democrat Mark Kelly appears close to re-election in Arizona, with Nevada still up in the air and Georgia going to a runoff vote
