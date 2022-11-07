Carpal tunnel and arthritis are two conditions that can cause pain, stiffness, and numbness in the hands. Both conditions can make it difficult to do everyday tasks such as cooking, typing, and driving. So, what's the difference between carpal tunnel and arthritis? Carpal tunnel is a condition that affects the hand and wrist. The carpal tunnel is a small space in the wrist where tendons and ligaments pass through. The median nerve, which controls movement and feeling in the thumb and first three fingers, also passes through this space. When the tissues surrounding the carpal tunnel become swollen or inflamed, they can compress the median nerve and cause symptoms such as pain, tingling, numbness, and weakness in the hand and wrist (via Mayo Clinic).

