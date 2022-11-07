Read full article on original website
What Is Post-Menstrual Syndrome?
Post-menstrual syndrome may be premenstrual syndrome's lesser-known sister condition, but for those who experience it, it's just as real and burdensome.
Medical News Today
Cerebellar stroke: What to know
A cerebellar stroke is a rare type of stroke. It affects the cerebellum, an area of the brain responsible for coordinating movement and balance. Ischemic or hemorrhagic events can cause a cerebellar stroke. A stroke happens when blood flow to a brain area is cut off due to a blockage...
This Is How Long It Takes For Lisinopril To Start Working
Those who suffer from high blood pressure could be taking lisinopril. However, most are eager to know how long it takes before the medication kicks in.
Healthline
Overview of Isaacs’ Syndrome
Isaacs’ syndrome is a disorder that affects the peripheral nervous system. It’s sometimes classified as an autoimmune disorder, but not always. Some of these terms are used inconsistently to refer to related but distinct disorders, so in this article we’ll use the more specific “Isaacs’ syndrome.”
cohaitungchi.com
Alcoholism and Type 2 Diabetes: Does Alcoholism Cause Diabetes?
Alcoholism and diabetes type 2 can be a very dangerous combination. Alcoholism and heavy drinking can cause type 2 diabetes. Additionally, for people who already have either type of diabetes—type 1 or type 2—heavy alcohol consumption can worsen the disease. This look at the mix of alcohol and diabetes is designed to increase understanding of alcohol’s effect on diabetes in order to inform lifestyle choices.
Graves' Disease Explained: Causes Symptoms, And Treatment
You've probably heard of hyperthyroidism, which refers to an overactive thyroid that produces too much of the thyroxine hormone, leading to other issues like an irregular heartbeat and drastic weight loss (via the Mayo Clinic). Hyperthyroidism typically results from other underlying conditions, the most common of which is Graves' disease. While Graves' disease isn't very common (it only affects 2-3% percent of the population), it is usually the culprit behind hyperthyroidism in most cases, according to the National Organization of Rare Disorders (NORD). In fact, Graves' disease is responsible for 60-80% of hyperthyroidism cases (via the Cleveland Clinic).
Healthline
Sleep Apnea Increases Your Risk of Hypertension, Learn Why
The heart and lungs have a close working relationship. And problems with one can make for problems with the other. For example, sleep apnea and high blood pressure often go hand in hand, and each condition is considered a risk factor for the other. Read on to learn about the...
Botox vs. Dysport: Which is better for wrinkles and why Dysport works more quickly
You may have heard of Botox, but Dysport is another injectable neurotoxin that works quicker because its chemical structure is slightly smaller.
icytales.com
Sleep Apnea: Death During Sleeping?
Sleep Apnea, a sleep disorder, is marked by the inability to breathe normally during sleep. If unchecked, it can repeatedly stop your breathing while you sleep. One way to think of it is that your body is experiencing frequent, yet small, episodes of suffocation. This makes the brain and body devoid of oxygen.
findingfarina.com
What Are the Causes of Central Sleep Apnea?
Did you know that the most recent research on sleep apnea in the United States placed the prevalence of the disorder at 26% for people aged 30 to 70 years old?. While this may not seem like a large figure for some, it means there’s a larger population now of people having this disorder in the US.
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women
Feeling tired, gaining or losing a few pounds, or having trouble sleeping? If so, you have plenty of company. These common complaints can be symptoms of a myriad of conditions, including disorders of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how do you know whether or not to be concerned?
cohaitungchi.com
How Do Naturopathic Doctors Treat Hypothyroidism?
Of the 20 million Americans who have thyroid disease, most have hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland can’t make enough thyroid hormone to keep the body running normally. More common in women than men, hypothyroidism can have a number of genetic, nutritional, and immune-related underlying causes and contributing...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
Carpal Tunnel Versus Arthritis: What's The Difference?
Carpal tunnel and arthritis are two conditions that can cause pain, stiffness, and numbness in the hands. Both conditions can make it difficult to do everyday tasks such as cooking, typing, and driving. So, what's the difference between carpal tunnel and arthritis? Carpal tunnel is a condition that affects the hand and wrist. The carpal tunnel is a small space in the wrist where tendons and ligaments pass through. The median nerve, which controls movement and feeling in the thumb and first three fingers, also passes through this space. When the tissues surrounding the carpal tunnel become swollen or inflamed, they can compress the median nerve and cause symptoms such as pain, tingling, numbness, and weakness in the hand and wrist (via Mayo Clinic).
What Is A Hypertrophic Scar?
After an injury, wounds over time are likely to form a scar. In fact, some may end up with what is known as a hypertrophic scar and it may look a bit different.
