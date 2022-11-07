The Ole Miss women's basketball team started their season out with a dominant 72-60 win over the Kennesaw State Owls on Monday night inside the SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0) began its season with solid numbers as four Rebels scored in double figures. Last season's SEC Sixth Women of the Year, Angel Baker, led the Rebels with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Madison Scott followed with a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 boards.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO