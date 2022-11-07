WASHINGTON D.C — A case before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday could impact children with tribal heritage across the country, including those in foster care in Oklahoma. Wednesday, the justices heard arguments in Haaland V. Breckeen which disputes the legality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The Breckeen family of Texas wants to adopt a child with Navajo heritage, and they have the mother’s blessing. However, the Navajo Nation argues that the adoption should now be allowed to proceed because the child is not going to a family with tribal blood, as ICWA requires.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO