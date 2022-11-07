Read full article on original website
Related
Justices seem to favor most of Native child welfare law
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court appeared likely Wednesday to leave in place most of a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The justices heard more than three hours of arguments in a broad challenge...
Supreme Court case could impact Oklahoma tribal adoptions
WASHINGTON D.C — A case before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday could impact children with tribal heritage across the country, including those in foster care in Oklahoma. Wednesday, the justices heard arguments in Haaland V. Breckeen which disputes the legality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The Breckeen family of Texas wants to adopt a child with Navajo heritage, and they have the mother’s blessing. However, the Navajo Nation argues that the adoption should now be allowed to proceed because the child is not going to a family with tribal blood, as ICWA requires.
Senator-elect Markwayne Mullin speaks about tribal cases and McGirt ruling
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Senator-elect Markwayne Mullin is weighing in on tribal cases, the McGirt ruling and the Castro-Huerta ruling. He said the Tribal Nations and Federal Courts were never designed to take on the burden of what state courts used to handle. “It has been a bad situation...
Why Are Right-Wing Groups Targeting a Law Aimed at Protecting Native Families?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2016, a Navajo and Cherokee 10-month-old named Zachary arrived in the home of a white, evangelical couple named Jennifer and Chad Brackeen. The Brackeens lived on an acre lot outside of Fort Worth, Texas, with a pool and a zip line. The couple had come to believe that fostering children was one way, they told the New York Times in 2019, to “rectify our blessings.”
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states’ voters
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
MISSION, S.D. — After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was “devil’s speak.”. She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis...
The Jewish Press
Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism
There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court hears cases on adoption law intended to protect Native American families
The Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on the constitutionality of the Indigenous Child Welfare Act, a law that governs the removal of Native American children from their homes and where they are subsequently placed. The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
Where do Ammon Bundy’s beliefs come from? Historian in Q&A explains his ideology
Betsy Gaines Quammen, an environmental historian, talked to the Idaho Statesman about the religious and political roots of Ammon Bundy’s ideology.
Conservative Supreme Court justices question Native American adoption law
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared closely divided as it weighed a challenge to a decades-old law aimed at protecting Native American children and buttressing tribal identity, with conservative justices indicating they could strike down at least part of it. Tribes say a broad ruling in favor...
For decades, welfare laws kept Native American families together. Will the supreme court end them?
The Indian Child Welfare Act was passed to redress years of mass separations of Native families. This month, the court hears a case that could overturn it
Washington Examiner
The Supreme Court has upheld racial preferences before. But this time is different
“Diversity is our strength” has been a battle cry of leftists for decades, undergirding their hope that a national “majority-minority” population will one day defeat the mythical “white supremacy.” Ironically, that diversity might be a double-edged sword. It may be about to bury one of the Left’s holy grails: racial preferences.
4 Out of 5 US States Voted Anti-Slavery in the Midterms
Five states across the U.S. had the issue of slavery on the ballot in Tuesday’s midterm elections, and in all but one of those places, the anti-slavery vote is set to prevail. While it may come as a shock that slavery is still technically legal more than 150 years...
Gorsuch and liberal justices sympathetic to Native American preference in decades-old welfare law
The Supreme Court on Wednesday took up a challenge over the legality of a 44-year-old federal law that gives preferences to Native Americans and tribal members in the adoption or foster placements of Native American children, revealing a potential alignment between Justice Neil Gorsuch and the three liberal justices.
Guest: Rep. Stephanie Bice is Iranian American. Where's the representation?
Since the 1970s, the Iranian American community of Oklahoma has grown substantially and has made tremendous strides socially and economically. With Stephanie Bice, the daughter of an Iranian immigrant, serving in the Oklahoma state Senate and becoming the first Iranian American elected to the United States House of Representatives, it shows just how far the Iranian community has come in the past 40 years.
Slavery as punishment was on the ballot in five states; it was prohibited in four of them
Four of five states in the U.S. where slavery and involuntary servitude are still acceptable as punishment for crimes voted Tuesday to end that practice. One state, Louisiana, did not, The Associated Press reported. Ballot initiatives to remove language from state constitutions that allowed using convicted felons for free labor...
Couple sentenced in plot to sell nuclear submarine secrets
A Navy engineer and his wife were sentenced Wednesday to at least more than 19 years in prison after they pled guilty to charges of attempting to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to what they believed was a foreign government representative. Jonathan Toebbe, 44, was sentenced to more than 19...
KTVZ
Senate control could hinge on two states with prominent election deniers
Control of the US Senate could hinge on Nevada and Arizona, two states where GOP victories could elevate some of the most prominent election deniers in the country even after other nominees who had amplified former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election were rejected by voters in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
KTVZ
US Navy engineer and wife sentenced for conspiring to sell classified information to foreign country
A US Navy nuclear engineer and his wife have each been sentenced to about two decades behind bars for conspiring to sell classified information related to the design of nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country in exchange for thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency. The Justice Department announced Wednesday that Jonathan...
thesource.com
Slavery Voted Against in Three States During Election Day 2022
Slavery was on the ballot in the 2022 election, with three states approving changes to their constitutions to outlaw slavery and involuntary servitude as forms of criminal punishment. In Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, slavery was outlawed. According to ABC News, Oregon is leaning yes, but the votes are too early to call.
Comments / 0