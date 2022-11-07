ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KRMG

Justices seem to favor most of Native child welfare law

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court appeared likely Wednesday to leave in place most of a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The justices heard more than three hours of arguments in a broad challenge...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Supreme Court case could impact Oklahoma tribal adoptions

WASHINGTON D.C — A case before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday could impact children with tribal heritage across the country, including those in foster care in Oklahoma. Wednesday, the justices heard arguments in Haaland V. Breckeen which disputes the legality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The Breckeen family of Texas wants to adopt a child with Navajo heritage, and they have the mother’s blessing. However, the Navajo Nation argues that the adoption should now be allowed to proceed because the child is not going to a family with tribal blood, as ICWA requires.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Mother Jones

Why Are Right-Wing Groups Targeting a Law Aimed at Protecting Native Families?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2016, a Navajo and Cherokee 10-month-old named Zachary arrived in the home of a white, evangelical couple named Jennifer and Chad Brackeen. The Brackeens lived on an acre lot outside of Fort Worth, Texas, with a pool and a zip line. The couple had come to believe that fostering children was one way, they told the New York Times in 2019, to “rectify our blessings.”
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states’ voters

Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
OREGON STATE
The Jewish Press

Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism

There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
The Oklahoman

Guest: Rep. Stephanie Bice is Iranian American. Where's the representation?

Since the 1970s, the Iranian American community of Oklahoma has grown substantially and has made tremendous strides socially and economically. With Stephanie Bice, the daughter of an Iranian immigrant, serving in the Oklahoma state Senate and becoming the first Iranian American elected to the United States House of Representatives, it shows just how far the Iranian community has come in the past 40 years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Hill

Couple sentenced in plot to sell nuclear submarine secrets

A Navy engineer and his wife were sentenced Wednesday to at least more than 19 years in prison after they pled guilty to charges of attempting to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to what they believed was a foreign government representative. Jonathan Toebbe, 44, was sentenced to more than 19...
KTVZ

Senate control could hinge on two states with prominent election deniers

Control of the US Senate could hinge on Nevada and Arizona, two states where GOP victories could elevate some of the most prominent election deniers in the country even after other nominees who had amplified former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election were rejected by voters in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
NEVADA STATE
thesource.com

Slavery Voted Against in Three States During Election Day 2022

Slavery was on the ballot in the 2022 election, with three states approving changes to their constitutions to outlaw slavery and involuntary servitude as forms of criminal punishment. In Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, slavery was outlawed. According to ABC News, Oregon is leaning yes, but the votes are too early to call.
OREGON STATE

