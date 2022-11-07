Read full article on original website
WTVM
Nicole Impacts Expected Tonight & Early Friday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nicole continues to spin south of our area, but we are already seeing the impacts when it comes to wind and rain, and those impacts will continue to around midday on Friday. Winds may gust 30-40 mph at times - especially within the heavier rain bands - and it wouldn’t be out of the question to see some gusts more than 40 mph to the south and east of Columbus. These gusts might be strong enough to knock down some limbs or trees and lead to some localized power outages. Rain totals should be 1-2″ on the average, and I wouldn’t anticipate flooding problems since the ground has been so dry lately. The biggest impacts will be out of here by midday on Friday, and the weather should be dry for high school football Friday night (despite some wet fields). A slight chance of showers will be with us on Saturday with a high near 70, but temperatures drop back into the 50s by Sunday with sunshine returning. Next week remains unsettled with another decent chance of rain coming on Tuesday, with chances sticking around through the rest of the week. Temperatures stay cooler than average with 50s next week in the forecast.
WTVM
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
WTVM
LIST: Schools closing early due to expected inclement weather
(WTVM) - Due to expected inclement weather from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, a few schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are closing early. MARION COUNTY: Marion County Schools will be closed to students on Friday, November 11.Faculty and staff should report to work at 10:00 a.m. School will resume as scheduled on Monday.
WATCH LIVE: Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald tracks Nicole’s impact on the south east
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald takes a look at Nicole’s impact through our region.
UPDATE: Sumter County Schools to close on Nov. 11 due to inclement weather
UPDATE 11/10/2022 5:51 p.m.: All Sumter County Schools will close on Friday, Nov. 11 as Nicole continues to pass through our area. Superintendent Walter Knighton says this includes all after-school activities as well. School will resume normally on Monday, Nov. 14. GEORGIA (WRBL) — As Nicole continues to bring weather aware conditions, Sumter County Schools […]
LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
WTVM
Columbus Civic Center, Feeding the Valley to host third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 19, the Columbus Civic Center will partner with Feeding the Valley, to host the third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Due to USDA guidelines, this year’s Thanksgiving Food Drive is for Georgia residents only. Serving will begin at 8am and last until 2pm, while...
WTVM
11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade to be held Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Veterans Day is here, and the Tri-City is gearing up to celebrate and honor those who’ve served. The 11th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Several organizations, bands, military personnel and city representative will be featured...
WTVM
Opelika hold grand opening for new archery park
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A unique new development is coming to east Alabama. The city held its grand opening for the new Community Archery Park, located at Spring Villa Park. Grant money from the Alabama Department of Conservation and National Resources was used to build this new development. It also...
WTVM
Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade set for this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 12, the 11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade will be held. The parade is set to begin at 10:00am, on the corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street, in Phenix City. Also in Phenix City, the parade will continue down Broad Street, turn right...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: WTVM to host ‘Share Your Thanks by Giving’ food drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is hosting our annual ‘Share Your Thanks by Giving’ Food Drive. President and CEO Frank Sheppard of Feeding the Valley Food Bank joined News Leader 9 in the studio to talk more on the drive.
WTVM
Columbus police find missing 86-year-old woman safe
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and the Columbus Police Department were searching for a critically missing woman and are asking for the public’s assistance. 86-year-old Ruby Odom Bass was found safe.
opelikaobserver.com
First Baptist’s Fall Festival Draws Crowd to Courthouse Square
First Baptist Opelika’s second annual Fall Festival was held Sunday, Oct. 30, at Courthouse Square in Opelika. From 4 to 7 p.m., thousands gathered to enjoy festivities including bouncy houses, a basketball competition between Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and a fireworks show. PHOTOS BY...
Natural Resources Conservation Service upgrading dam, replacing spillway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus residents living around Bull Creek Watershed Lake Number 12 near Schomburg Road may have heard construction noises in recent months, as the Natural Resources Conservation Service [NRCS] has been working on a project there since the late summer. “The dam is being upgraded to meet current dam safety standards,” said […]
WTVM
CHIME IN: Show your appreciation to our veterans
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Veterans Day to those that have served for our country. Even though we are appreciative every day of the year - today is special and all about veterans. Many restaurants in the Chattahoochee Valley are showing their thanks by offering deals. But we want to...
WTVM
1 lane of I-85 SB in Macon County closed after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving a commercial vehicle has closed one lane of Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 5 a.m. near the Macon County rest area, mile marker 44. The affected lane will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
WTVM
Uptown Columbus to host annual food truck festival this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is gearing up to host its 10th annual Food Truck Festival. On November 12 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will transform into “Food Truck Mecca” with more than 25 gourmet food trucks lining the street.
WTVM
INTERVIEW: November is National Diabetes Awareness Month
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month - a disease that occurs when your glucose, or blood sugar, is too high. Diabetes impacts about 37 million Americans - including adults and children. Our Tiffany Maddox spoke with a registered dietician - Katherine Hines with Piedmont Columbus Regional...
Muscogee County School District closes offices and schools for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District is closing its offices and schools on Friday, Nov. 11. A Facebook post says the closure is in observance of Veterans Day. To find out more on what’s happening in your area, visit WRBL’s local news page.
WTVM
Callaway Resort & Gardens to host Fantasy in Lights Harris Co. appreciation night
PINE MOUNTAN, Ga. (WTVM) - Fantasy in Lights opens to the public this weekend. Harris County’s winter wonderland will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. Those who plan to attend should park in the Robin Lake Beach Parking Lot. On a special opening night, Harris County residents...
