targetedonc.com
Bemarituzumab Prolongs Survival in FGFR2b-Overexpressing Gastric/GEJ Cancers
Results from bemarituzumab in the phase 2 FIGHT study hint that FGFR2b may be a new target of interest in gastric cancer. Treatment with bemarituzumab plus combination chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated, FGFR2b-overexpressing, advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma in the FIGHT study (NCT03694522) achieved promising clinical efficacy.
targetedonc.com
Comparing Latest Evidence for Therapies in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Adam Binder, MD, discussed trials supporting triplet and quadruplet regimens along with autologous stem cell transplant. Targeted OncologyTM: What are the recommended treatment regimens for transplant-eligible patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM)?. BINDER: Based on the most recent NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer...
targetedonc.com
The Role of Biomarker Testing in Ovarian Cancer
There is no single best treatment algorithm for ovarian cancer. Treatment decisions, which become increasingly complex with disease progression, are informed by several patient-specific clinicopathologic parameters and genomic results. The indentification of predictive and prognostic biomarkers has become increasingly important in the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancers (OCs), especially...
targetedonc.com
Discussing the LEAP-002 Trial of Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab in HCC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, MBA, discusses with participants the unexpected results of the LEAP-002 trial of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab alone for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. This is the second of 2 articles based on this event. GHASSAN K. ABOU-ALFA, MD, MBA:...
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Salgia Looks at Testing and Treatment for NSCLC With EGFR Exon 20 Insertions
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Ravi Salgia, MD, PhD, discussed with participants their approach to molecular testing and treatment of a patient diagnosed with non–small cell lung cancer. SALGIA: What would you do in terms of this patient, now that you have all this information?. WATSON: I...
technologynetworks.com
Pancreatic Cancer Diagnoses Could Be Made Up to Three Years Earlier
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
The Latest Breakthroughs That Could Improve Kidney Cancer Treatment
New medications are helping patients with kidney cancer live longer
MedicalXpress
Shorter course of radiation therapy yields comparable results for patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma
Patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS) who need pre-operative radiation therapy can safely receive hypofractionated treatment over three weeks instead of five, with comparable tumor control and no increased risk of major complications in wound healing, according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Results...
targetedonc.com
Westin Discusses the Evidence for Using New Therapies in R/R DLBCL
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Jason Westin, MD, discussed recent clinical trial data for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse B-cell lymphoma. Targeted OncologyTM: What therapies do the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines recommend for patients with DLBCL who have relapsed within 12 months or who have primary-refractory disease?
Healthline
Immunotherapy for Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer is when cancer begins in your bladder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States in 2022. Bladder cancer is more common in men than in women. There are several different treatment options available for bladder...
targetedonc.com
Overview of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in NSCLC
Antigen-presenting cells (APCs) activate T-cell receptors via the major histocompatibility complex, but T-cell activation is ultimately controlled by costimulatory and coinhibitory molecules on T cells.1 Molecules that costimulate T-cell activation include CD28, ICOS, and TNFRSF4.2 Coinhibitory molecules that reduce T-cell activation include CTLA-4, PD-1, T-cell receptor with Ig and ITIM domains protein, LAG-3, TIM-3, BTLA.3 These coinhibitory receptors act as immune checkpoints, downregulating T-cell activation.1.
targetedonc.com
Adjuvant Therapy Treatment Approaches for Patients with Advanced Clear Cell RCC
Nizar M. Tannir, MD, Scott Tykodi, MD, PhD, Moshe C. Ornstein, MD, MA. Moshe Ornstein, MD, MA, discusses his approach to adjuvant therapy while treating patients with advanced clear cell RCC. Nizar Tannir, MD: We’re going to finish our program with a discussion about the data from KEYNOTE-564, what it...
Promising Immunotherapy Drug May Soon Become Standard Treatment For Skin Cancer
Next to basal cell carcinoma (BCC), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) is the second-most common non-melanoma-based form of skin cancer, according to 2022 research published in the scientific journal Biomedicines. Cases of cSCC are on the rise, as they are most often seen in older adults. In addition to aging, those with increased exposure to the sun's ultraviolet rays, individuals with chronic immunosuppression, and those with a history of skin cancer may also be more susceptible to the disease.
targetedonc.com
Milademetan Shows Promise for Patients With Advanced MDM2-Mutated Solid Tumors
The interim analysis of the phase 2 MANTRA-2 trial of milademetan, an MDM2 inhibitor, has demonstrated promising safety and activity in patients with advanced solid tumors. The trial will continue enrolling patients. Preliminary data from the phase 2 MANTRA-2 trial (NCT05012397) of milademetan (RAIN-32) in patients with MDM2-amplified advanced solid...
News-Medical.net
Crowded emergency departments linked with higher rates of death throughout the hospital
Prior research has established that crowding in emergency departments can lead to worse outcomes for patients receiving emergency care. Patients in a crowded emergency department become sicker and are more likely to die than those treated in less crowded conditions, but the problems associated with emergency department crowding do not end at the unit's door. New research from Penn State showed that crowded emergency departments are associated with higher rates of death throughout the hospital.
MedicalXpress
Tumor hyaluronan as a novel biomarker in non-small cell lung cancer: A retrospective study
Hyaluronan (HA) accumulation is associated with tumorigenesis and aggressive tumor behavior. In a new study, researchers Jun Gong, Michelle Guan, Haesoo Kim, Natalie Moshayedi, Sejal Mehta, Galen Cook-Wiens, Brent K. Larson, Jenny Zhou, Rishi Patel, Isaac Lapite, Veronica R. Placencio-Hickok, Richard Tuli, Ronald B. Natale, and Andrew E. Hendifar from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center investigated the biomarker potential of HA in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Research Suggests An Eye-Heart Connection
If you are like the majority of Americans, heart disease and eye disease run in your family. So you should know that a growing body of research suggests that eye and heart health are related. The latest study suggests that people with a specific form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are at significant risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke. About AMD AMD is the leading cause of visual impairment and blindness in people over 65 years old. There are two types of AMD. The type called dry AMD happens when the central area of the retina called the macula becomes damaged...
targetedonc.com
Examining Treatment Approaches in Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Tycel Phillips, MD, discussed the many treatment options available and those that are being examined for patients with mantle cell lymphoma in the second-line setting. With no standard of care in the second-line setting for patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) currently available, choosing...
boldsky.com
Omega-3 That Can Destroy Cancer Cells: A New Promise For Cancer Treatment
The University of Louvain has made a significant discovery by finding that a well-known Omega-3 fatty acid found in fish can assist cancer tumours in disintegrating from within due to its action. Cancer tumours in acidosis rely on these fatty acids, but they cannot store them properly - thus poisoning themselves [1].
targetedonc.com
The Role of Neoadjuvant Chemoimmunotherapy in Stage I TNBC
Keerthi Gogineni, MD, MSHP, discusses the use of preoperative chemoimmunotherapy in patients with stage I triple negative breast cancer. Keerthi Gogineni, MD, MSHP, associate professor, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, associate director, Hematology and Medical Oncology Fellowship Program, and co-vice chair of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine, and director for Education of Fellows and Residents at Grady Health System, discusses the use of preoperative chemoimmunotherapy in patients with stage I triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).
