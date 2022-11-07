Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Britney Spears Reveals Khloé Kardashian Is Her Hair Inspiration
In an unlikely turn of events, pop queen Britney Spears just revealed that Khloé Kardashian is her hair inspiration. Spears shared a picture of Kardashian with curly hair on Twitter with a caption that read ”She’s the reason I crimp my hair now! How f’n hot is that… but I don’t see how hers is more puffy! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful.”
Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update
We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.
Khloé Kardashian Stars in Good American's New Diamond Life Campaign
Khloé Kardashian‘s inclusive denim brand, Good American, just launched its most glam collection ever, dubbed “Diamond Life.”. Taking cues from glittercore trends of the early aughts, the new collection plans to bring back sparkle in a big way, through adding crystal and diamanté embroidery to some of the brand’s most popular styles. Comprising sweatshirts, T-shirts, dresses, jumpsuits and blazers, the collection offers the perfect fusion of comfort and glam for the festive season.
Lindsay Lohan Teams up With Law Roach on a Buzzy Fashion Moment
Lindsay Lohan seems to be changing up her style. The star, who recently dropped a cover of “Jingle Bell Rock,” debuted her new look courtesy of Law Roach, the celebrity stylist known for his viral red carpet moments with Zendaya. The actor stepped out in New York City...
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings
A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
North West Wrapping Cousin Dream's Birthday Gifts Is the Sweetest Thing
Kim Kardashian and North West‘s joint TikTok account is the gift that keeps on giving. In a new video, North shows fans how excited she is about getting birthday presents for her cousin Dream and we must admit, it’s pretty adorable. The video begins with a clip of...
Beats Taps Melody Ehsani for Limited-Edition Powerbeats Pro
Beats has enlisted the fashion expertise of renowned designer, Melody Ehsani, for a limited-edition take on the brand’s signature Powerbeats Pro. Offering a fresh take on the brand’s classic design, the collaboration utilizes Ehsani’s bold, tongue-in-cheek aesthetic and well-known script. Customized in a contrasting colorway, the left ear hook comes in navy blue with lime green accents, while the right hook comes in a bright coral with light pink accent. Both earpieces feature the playful phrase “If you can read this, you’re too close” in Ehsani’s personal handwriting, giving the wearer ultimate control of their personal space.
Drake Is Reportedly Working on a Chrome Hearts Collab
Drake, who is being sued alongside 21 Savage by Vogue publisher Condé Nast for making fake magazine covers, is reportedly working on a collaboration with Chrome Hearts. As reported by Page Six, the Canadian rapper recently visited New York City for a meeting with Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts. An insider noted that the two met at a small cocktail bar “to stay under the radar while chopping it up over potential deal points,” while another source shared that the two are “longtime friends” and a collaboration “wouldn’t be unusual” as “they’re super close.”
Emily Bode Aujla of BODE Wins the 2022 CFDA American Menswear Designer of the Year Award
Emily Bode of BODE has been named the CFDA 2022 American Menswear Designer of the Year. While this is already a huge accomplishment for the designer, who founded the brand in 2016, it’s an even bigger deal considering who she was up against. This year, her competition was Fear of God‘s Jerry Lorenzo, Amiri’s Mike Amiri, Thom Browne and Willy Chavarria.
K-Pop Group NewJeans Announces New Album, 'OMG'
NewJeans, the buzzy K-pop quintet signed under HYBE sublabel ADOR, is set to make their comeback after their successful debut. For those unfamiliar, NewJeans — comprised of Minji, Haerin, Hanni, Danielle and Hyein — was officially introduced to the world in August this year with four viral tracks: “Attention,” “Hype Boy,” “Hurt” and “Cookie.” In addition to their catchy music, the group has been loved for their Y2K-inspired aesthetic.
Watch Georgina Sparks Make Her Return in New 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Trailer
Georgina Sparks’ return to Gossip Girl for season two was teased late last month, and fans have had a lot of questions about what her appearance in the new series might hold. At last, we have a fresh new trailer to answer some of those questions and having watched...
Emma Roberts Reveals a Decadent "Tiramisu" Holiday Hair Update
Emma Roberts is serving hair dessert, which is what we all need. The star revealed her autumnal hair update in the most delicious tiramisu blonde shade, giving sheer holiday vibes. Showing off her bomb work, hairstylist Nikki Lee took to Instagram to post the vision captured of Robert’s new color....
18 Spin-Off Shows People Say Are Better Than The Original TV Series (But You Might Disagree)
" Young Sheldon is 100 times better than The Big Bang Theory. It’s funnier and has more heart, and it doesn’t rely on negative or one-dimensional stereotypes."
Hilary Duff Says Publishing Aaron Carter's Unfinished Memoir Is "Disgusting"
Hilary Duff recently spoke about the disgust she felt towards the publisher of Aaron Carter’s posthumous memoir, due to hit shelves next week. Her comments come following an exclusive excerpt of the unfinished autobiography, published by The Post. The excerpt claimed that Duff and Carter “lost [their] virginity to each other,” leading Duff to share her thoughts.
Adele Planning ‘Epic Celebration’ For Opening Night Of Her Las Vegas Residency: ‘She Can’t Wait’ (Exclusive)
Adele has 'put her heart and soul' into her upcoming Caesar's Palace run and 'can't wait' for her 'boyfriend, son and friends' to experience opening night.
Here's Everything We Know About Nicki Minaj's New Album
Nicki Minaj is gearing up for some new music, sharing some details about her fifth studio album in a recent interview. The musician, who is the latest star of i-D, sat down with City Girls‘ JT to talk about what she’s been up to lately. When asked about new music, the rapper responded that she’s working on her fifth studio album and that it is coming “soon.”
Selena Gomez Put TikTok’s "Red Nail Theory" to the Test for Election Day
The 2022 midterm elections commenced on November 8, and Selena Gomez did her patriotic duty justice by casting her vote, showing off the most classic red manicure ever — meaning nothing but business. Gomez put TikTok‘s “red nail theory” to the test, hopefully luring in cisgendered men with her...
