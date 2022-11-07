Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
King tides flood parts of Broward, Miami-Dade in wake of Cat 1 Nicole
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents woke up to find their neighborhoods flooded, one day after Hurricane Nicole caused higher than usual king tides as it blew through the region with high winds and heavy downpours. A pump in Hollywood on Thursday moved water from a neighborhood into...
Owner of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier damaged by storm vows to rebuild
FORT LAUDERDALE -Wind-whipped water from what was Hurricane Nicole combined with crashing waves caused a section of Anglin's Fishing Pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea to collapse. The pier was built in 1941 and after a section of it collapsed about 20 years later, it was rebuilt in 1963 and again in 2017 after it sustained damage from Hurricane Irma."Anglin's Fishing Pier is such an iconic landmark in our town, and seeing it damaged is heartbreaking. While the pier is privately owned, I know our town will do what we can to support the property owner in the coming days and months," said Lauderdale-by-the-Sea...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
CBS News
Tracking Nicole: Latest updates, video reports, closings & cancellations
Hurricane Nicole to make landfall north of Palm Beach County Thursday morning. With the 10 p.m. advisory, the center of Hurricane Nicole was about 75 miles ENE of West Palm Beach, it was moving west-northwest near 13 mph, with maximum sustained winds near 75 mph with higher gusts. The storm...
WSVN-TV
Beach cleanup continues on Hollywood Beach days after Nicole makes landfall
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Cleanup efforts on the coast of Hollywood started the day after Hurricane Nicole made landfall. Although South Florida was not anywhere near the worse of the storm, many areas along the beach in Broward and Miami-Dade County were damaged due to the high tides, heavy rain and strong winds.
WSVN-TV
Miami Beach’s Deauville Hotel set for demolishment
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The iconic Deauville Hotel is nearing its final moments. On Sunday, around 8 a.m., the 17-story resort will implode at 6701 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. This historic destination once famously hosted the Beatles in the 1960s. The establishment served as a staple for nightlife...
DoorDash suspends operations in South Florida as Nicole makes landfall
Food delivery service DoorDash announced they were suspending operations in South Florida on Wednesday as Hurricane Nicole made its way to Florida.
floridapolitics.com
Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87
Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
WSVN-TV
Nicole weakens to tropical storm after causing damage as hurricane in Broward County
(WSVN) - Hurricane Nicole officially made landfall, just south of Vero Beach, Thursday morning and has since weakened to a tropical storm. 7News had live team coverage of the storm as it passed through. The central coast of Florida was pelted by rain as the tropical system crawled through. Winds,...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Hurricane Nicole left her mark on the coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale by the Sea, Thursday. 7Skyforce showed the destruction from above. Wood planks were scattered and the...
NBC Miami
Roadways Flooded in Parts of Broward County After Nicole
Drivers were met with flooded roadways across parts of Broward County on Thursday as a result of the impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Chopper footage showed the flooding along A1A just sound of Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale after the storm made landfall Thursday morning over 90 miles north in Hutchinson Island.
wlrn.org
Evacuation orders and school closures in South Florida as Nicole looks set to become a hurricane
A turn to the north on Tuesday took Miami-Dade and Broward counties out of the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Nicole. But not Palm Beach County: by Tuesday afternoon, hurricane warnings were issued for a large portion of Florida’s Atlantic Coast, from Boca Raton to north of Daytona Beach.
WSVN-TV
Closures announced as Hurricane Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Hurricane Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. All schools and facilities will reopen Thursday. Broward County...
See Palm Beach County power outage map as Hurricane Nicole impacts Florida
Power outages are expected across parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Nicole moves into the area. As of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Palm Beach County: 3,330 or about 0.4% of the power company’s total customer count of 767,390 ...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade, Broward Mayors Give Update on Preparation Efforts Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
In anticipation for possible impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Broward Mayor Michael Udine gave updates as to preparation efforts across both counties. Although forecast tracks show Nicole approaching the east coast of Florida Wednesday, both Miami-Dade and Broward out of the cone of concern.
Click10.com
South Florida surfers ride the waves as Nicole heads toward Florida’s east coast
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – While it’s not the safest idea, some South Florida surfers took advantage of the waves Wednesday in Broward County as Tropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida’s east coast. “This is some of the worst waves I’ve seen in years,” one man on Dania...
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
Publix Butcher Threatens To Kill Victims With Knife In Boca Raton
Victims Claim Lawrence Purdy, A Publix Butcher, Threatened To Kill Them. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Shopping may not be a pleasure at the Publix at Powerline and Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton where Lawrence Purdy told police he works as a butcher’s […]
