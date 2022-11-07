Read full article on original website
KDRV
I-5 southbound reopened between Rogue River and Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's Southwest Oregon advisory tonight (Thursday night) is updated, saying the left-hand lane of southbound Interstate 5 is open now. ODOT says Interstate 5 at mile post 52 southbound, just south of Grants Pass, has its southbound fast lane open to traffic after...
KTVL
Driver hospitalized after rollover crash on Redwood Highway
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Rural Metro Fire (RMF) says a rollover crash that left one person hospitalized caused minor traffic delays along Redwood Highway Wednesday morning. Officials say the accident happened near milepost 15 around 5:30 a.m. The driver was unconscious when first responders arrived on the scene. An off-duty...
KDRV
Ashland man arrested after threatening people with knife downtown, police say
ASHLAND, Ore. - An Ashland man is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened people with a knife. On Wednesday evening, officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to the downtown plaza for a report of a disorderly man threatening people with a knife and throwing items at cars.
KTVL
RMF responds to abandoned vehicle fire in Grants Pass
Josephine County, Ore. — On Monday night at 10:36 p.m., Rural Metro fire responded to an abandoned, fully-involved van in the 4100 block of Highland Ave in Grants Pass. Numerous reports to 911 of a vehicle fire alerted RMF's Engine 7502, which was already in the area returning from a medical emergency.
KTVL
All southbound lanes on I5 closed south of Grants Pass due to jackknifed commercial truck
SOUTHERN OREGON — UPDATE @ 9:10 p.m. The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened the fast lane of traffic south of Grants Pass after crews were able to pull the trailers to the side. ODOT said drivers should expect delays and drive with caution as emergency crews remain on...
KTVL
Suspect arrested after assault with a knife in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a man has been arrested for robbing and assaulting a man at knifepoint earlier this month. According to police, 22-year-old Damian Brown was at Riverside Park Tuesday, Nov. 1 to meet with the victim about paying back money. During the...
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 sniffs out nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A K-9 sniffed out about 50 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Siskiyou County on Thursday. The Mt. Shasta Police Department said an officer pulled over a vehicle near the Weed rest stop. During the stop, K-9 Artie sniffed the vehicle and alerted his...
mahoningmatters.com
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
KDRV
Drugs and guns seized with Josephine County search warrants
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- More than a ton of processed marijuana and several guns are among the results of two Josephine County search warrants this month. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that the warrants also brought an arrest. OSP says 30-year-old James Rossi was arrested and lodged in the...
Washington Examiner
75-year-old Oregon woman takes officers on 112 mph high-speed pursuit
A 75-year-old Oregon woman was arrested after traveling at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour this weekend, according to police. Law enforcement agencies, including Oregon State Police, responded after a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputy clocked a car driving at 112 mph. Elizabeth Essex, 75, was arrested early...
oregontoday.net
Cow Shot in Field, Douglas Co., Nov. 7
On October 31, 2022, at approximately 11:00 P.M., Oregon State Police was notified by a landowner of a cow shot in his field on Boomer Hill Road near Myrtle Creek. The landowner was called by one of his neighbors who heard a gunshot on October 31, 2022, around 6:00 P.M. The landowner called OSP after finding the cow in his field down and unable to move. The cow died several hours later. OSP Fish & Wildlife is encouraging anyone with information regarding this event to contact the Oregon State Police dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22294323.
oregontoday.net
Search Warrants Served in Southern Oregon, Nov. 8
On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team with assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants at two (2) separate locations in Cave Junction, Josephine County; the 8600 block of Caves Hwy and 3700 block of Holland Loop Rd. Located at the Caves Hwy property and seized were approximately 960 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana, seven firearms, approximately eight pounds of illegal THC extracts, and one cargo trailer. Additionally, evidence of illegal marijuana exportation from Oregon was discovered on-scene. James Rossi (30) was arrested and subsequently lodged in the Josephine County jail on the charges of 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana-Persons>=21-Over 8 lbs. usable (Fel C) and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana-Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Holland Loop road property were a firearm, 916 illegal marijuana plants, and approximately 2,000 pounds of dried, processed illegal marijuana products in the form of flower buds, concentrates, and extracts. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.
75-Year-Old Woman Hits 112 MPH In Wild High Speed Police Chase
The woman continued driving for 17 miles without tires.
Oregon woman, 75, led police on 112-mph chase down Interstate 5, sheriff’s office says
A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after a driver led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin, north of Grants Pass, to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when she passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase.
KTVL
Rogue Valley cities and counties put psilocybin therapy back to the test
Voters in Southern Oregon on Tuesday will have the chance once and for all to re-affirm or deny their support for psilocybin therapy's use in clinical settings. As part of Measure 109, passed two years ago, cities and counties were given the option to be able to opt back out and send the issue back to the voters. Psilocybin is now back on the ballot in 75% the state's counties, including all of Southern and Eastern Oregon.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 11/10 – Jackson County Community Panel On Unsheltered Residents, Christmas Tree Permits Available Starting Today
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Jackson County Agencies Community Panel On Unsheltered Residents. The community addressed a panel made up of local agencies working to address the needs...
cascadebusnews.com
East Cascades Works Announces New Workforce Provider
East Cascades Works (EC Works) announced Klamath Works as the new WIOA Title 1B provider for Klamath and Lake Counties in our southern region. They were awarded both the Adult and Dislocated Worker and Youth Compass Program contracts. They will be delivering Adult and Dislocated Worker services at the WorkSource offices in both Klamath Falls and Lakeview and will house the Youth Compass Program at their offices located at 1930 South Sixth Street in Klamath Falls and at the WorkSource office in Lakeview.
KTVL
Driving on the Siskiyou Pass and planning for unexpected power outages
ASHLAND — The Siskiyou Pass on I5 will be the main form of transportation the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is promoting people to drive on during long commutes for the upcoming winter. “The plows will constantly run up and down the mountain to make sure the roads are...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED ON 43 CHARGES FOLLOWING WEEKEND STANDOFF, VICTIM HOSPITALIZED
A man is jailed on 43 charges following a weekend standoff that left a victim hospitalized. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 block of Strickland Canyon Road. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said the driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. O’Dell said the driver went out Lookinglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road.
hereisoregon.com
Ring in the holidays from Ashland to Portland and Sisters to Seaside with these 2022 events
Community tree lightings, gatherings of carolers and tuba players and light parades are on Portland’s holiday calendar of community events. A few favorites that were absent or virtual during the pandemic have returned. The Cinnamon Bear Cruise will set sail again this year, and folks are welcome to join the festivities at the Providence Tree Festival and Portland’s tree lighting in Pioneer Courthouse Square. We’ve also rounded up favorite events from Seaside to Sisters to Gold Beach.
