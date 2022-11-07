Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
DeWine talks next 4 years, reproductive rights, investments in Ohio in 1-on-1 interview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gov. Mike DeWine is excited about this time for Ohio, and his Election Day win. "Ohio is on the move," DeWine said. "This is a great time in Ohio history." He beat Democratic challenger Nan Whaley by over 1 million votes according to the most...
dayton247now.com
Fresh off election wins Vance and Husted lay out priorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s newly elected senator-elect and the lieutenant governor granted a second term by voters laid out their priorities for their terms to a business-friendly audience at a post-election table-setter event held by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. JD Vance, the Republican who bested Tim...
dayton247now.com
Gov. DeWine changes execution dates for 3 death row inmates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gov. Mike DeWine issued reprieves of execution for three current death row inmates on Thursday, November 10. A media release from the governor's office says that the reprieves are due to "ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans."
dayton247now.com
Vance, DeWine expected at GOP watch party tonight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- J.D. Vance and Gov. Mike DeWine are expected to be at the Republican watch party at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel, where both are hoping for wins in the General Election.
dayton247now.com
Ohio reports under 10,900 COVID-19 cases over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported under 10,900 new COVID-19 cases for the past week. In the last week, the state has reported 10,865 cases, 521 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 33 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 8 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 12,262 new...
dayton247now.com
Election 2022 summary from around the Miami Valley
The Associated Press is projecting that Gov. Mike DeWine defeated Nan Whaley to win re-election. The governor and First Lady Fran DeWine took the stage at the GOP watch party after the announcement. The Associated Press also projects Republican J.D. Vance to defeat Democrat Tim Ryan for Ohio’s U.S. Senate...
dayton247now.com
Nicole becomes a hurricane while moving closer, hours away from making landfall
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The storm is now officially Hurricane Nicole. The National Hurricane Center determined that in a special 6 p.m. Wednesday advisory, saying the strengthening happened while the storm was making landfall in Grand Bahama Island. Nicole's maximum sustained winds were at 75 mph, which...
dayton247now.com
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor
(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
