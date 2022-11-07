ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
dayton247now.com

Fresh off election wins Vance and Husted lay out priorities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s newly elected senator-elect and the lieutenant governor granted a second term by voters laid out their priorities for their terms to a business-friendly audience at a post-election table-setter event held by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. JD Vance, the Republican who bested Tim...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Gov. DeWine changes execution dates for 3 death row inmates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gov. Mike DeWine issued reprieves of execution for three current death row inmates on Thursday, November 10. A media release from the governor's office says that the reprieves are due to "ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans."
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Vance, DeWine expected at GOP watch party tonight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- J.D. Vance and Gov. Mike DeWine are expected to be at the Republican watch party at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel, where both are hoping for wins in the General Election.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Ohio reports under 10,900 COVID-19 cases over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported under 10,900 new COVID-19 cases for the past week. In the last week, the state has reported 10,865 cases, 521 new COVID-related hospitalizations, 33 new COVID-related ICU admissions and 8 deaths. Last Thursday, Ohio reported 12,262 new...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Election 2022 summary from around the Miami Valley

The Associated Press is projecting that Gov. Mike DeWine defeated Nan Whaley to win re-election. The governor and First Lady Fran DeWine took the stage at the GOP watch party after the announcement. The Associated Press also projects Republican J.D. Vance to defeat Democrat Tim Ryan for Ohio’s U.S. Senate...
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor

(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy