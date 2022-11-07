Read full article on original website
Related
A look at why Ohio Democrats won statewide races in only three of Ohio's 88 counties
Republicans won big in Ohio, as they have in midterm elections going back to 1994 — with the exception of a Democratic wave year in 2006 — and Ohio Democrats got crushed in statewide races, from the top of the ticket on down. While redistricting helped candidates for...
Republican Mike DeWine wins race for Ohio Governor against Democrat Nan Whaley
Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican incumbent governor, has won his bid to be re-elected as Ohio Governor against Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate and former Dayton mayor. The race was called almost immediately after the polls had closed in Ohio. DeWine had 63% of the vote against Whaley’s 37%, according to...
Ohio Democrats win five of 15 Congressional seats, but have a tough night in Statehouse races
While there were lots of reports of long lines, turnout is expected to be around half of Ohio’s 8 million registered voters. And if the more than 180,000 provisional ballots are all counted, it's likely over 289,000 fewer voters cast ballots in 2022 than in the 2018 election. Among...
Nearly three-quarters of Ohio voters say 'yes' on a pair of constitutional amendments
Voters overwhelmingly approved two constitutional amendments — one dealing with cash bail, and the other clarifying who can vote in local elections. Both Issues 1 and 2 were approved by more than three-quarters of voters. Issue 1 will allow judges and courts to use public safety as a factor...
