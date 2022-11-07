ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

statenews.org

Republican Mike DeWine wins race for Ohio Governor against Democrat Nan Whaley

Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican incumbent governor, has won his bid to be re-elected as Ohio Governor against Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate and former Dayton mayor. The race was called almost immediately after the polls had closed in Ohio. DeWine had 63% of the vote against Whaley’s 37%, according to...
OHIO STATE

