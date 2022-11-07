Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
KOMU
MU Health Care proposes new projects to expand health care access
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care has proposed several new projects that would expand health care services in mid-Missouri. Representatives from MU Health Care spoke Thursday during the Health Affairs Committee meeting on MU's campus. The committee oversees MU Health Care for the UM System Board of Curators. Dr. Richard J....
KOMU
DBRL Board agrees to send statement to Sec. Ashcroft on youth book restrictions
COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library's Board of Trustees voted unanimously to send a message of opposition to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office regarding a proposed new rule. It would require that all state-funded libraries restrict minors from checking out books that the library labels "age-inappropriate." It also...
KOMU
Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture helps veterans not just on Veterans Day
COLUMBIA - Veterans Day is a day to honor and celebrate veterans, but the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (CCUA) gives back and helps veterans in various ways year-round. One of CCUA’s locations is the Veterans Urban Farm. “The Veterans Urban Farm has two main approaches to veterans' welfare...
KOMU
New health care plan for DBRL employees met by union backlash
COLUMBIA - Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United (DBRLWU) has issued a demand to bargain over a new health care insurance plan the library announced to employees Tuesday. In May, DBRL employees voted to unionize, and they have since issued a list of 25 demands, including issues like paid time...
KOMU
MU Faculty Council condemns racism, address flyers on campus
COLUMBIA − More than two weeks after flyers promoting white supremacy were seen on MU's campus, the MU Faculty Council released a statement condemning racism on campus. The MU Faculty Council voted to approve the following statement in its meeting Thursday afternoon. The council said the flyers' messages are inconsistent with the university's Inclusive Excellence Framework.
KOMU
Veterans Day events around mid-Missouri
Numerous mid-Missouri organizations are honoring veterans Friday on Veterans Day. MU will host a wreath-laying ceremony at Memorial Union starting at noon Friday. It will also celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone at Memorial Union, on Nov. 30, 1922. Columbia College. Columbia College will host a...
KOMU
'It is kind of surreal': Cars 4 Heroes honors Columbia veteran with vehicle
COLUMBIA - Justin Manary served in the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2012. He sustained injuries while deployed and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Since his return, he has been trying to settle into day-to-day life with his wife and three children. "I was deployed to Afghanistan from 2011...
KOMU
Voters choose Kip Kendrick as Boone County’s next presiding commissioner
COLUMBIA – Kip Kendrick won the Boone County presiding commissioner race Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the clerk's office. With 100% of precincts reporting, Kendrick has 34,505 votes, while Republican opponent Connie Leipard had 26,729. Kendrick welcomed the news at a watch party with family, friends and...
KOMU
Apartment complex improves security measures to protect residents against suspected prowler
COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department is continuing its investigation into a suspected prowler involved in five different burglaries. All of the incidents involved female victims between 20 to 30 years old. No injuries have been reported, according to the police, though they believe his activity may be escalating.
KOMU
Natural cover fires concern residents in Columbia neighborhoods
COLUMBIA - Reoccurring natural cover fires are causing some residents in Columbia concern. Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said the fire department has responded to the area of Norman Drive and Manhattan Drive, as well as the Gray Oak and Green Meadows, for natural cover fires numerous times in the last couple of weeks.
KOMU
Schnucks announces closure on Thanksgiving and Christmas
COLUMBIA − Schnucks announced Friday that all stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. This gives Schnucks employees an opportunity to celebrate with their families during the holidays. Schnucks shared its holiday hours as follows:. Wednesday, Nov. 23 - Closes at normal time, 10 p.m. Thursday,...
KOMU
Picking up Missouri House seats in Boone County is 'the one bright spot for Democrats'
MISSOURI - Missouri House of Representatives Districts 47 and 50 flipped from Republican to Democrat following Tuesday's midterm elections. Adrian Plank (D) will take the seat for District 47 from Chuck Basye (R), and Doug Mann (D) will take over the seat for District 50 from Sara Walsh (R). "So...
KOMU
Residents at Columbia apartment complexes share concern on suspected prowler
COLUMBIA − Residents at apartment complexes in Columbia are on edge after reports of suspected prowler. The Columbia Police Department put out a press release Tuesday seeking help from the community in assistance on identifying and locating the suspect. Police report five different burglaries, all involving female victims between...
KOMU
Staffing shortages persist for snow plow drivers, both locally and statewide
COLUMBIA - As winter approaches, both the Missouri Department of Transportation and Columbia Public Works are trying to fill their open snow plow driver positions. MoDOT is seeing a shortage of approximately 1,000 drivers across the state, which is 30% below where it needs for a widespread winter weather event. Just three weeks ago, the department held its annual winter operations drill, where a spokesperson said they were 900 below what was needed. Last year, there were only a few hundred openings.
KOMU
CPD seeks help finding missing Columbia man
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help finding a missing person. CPD posted on Twitter Wednesday describing a 49-year-old Columbia man, Jason Washington. He was last seen on Oct. 15, walking near West Middle School on Clinkscales Road. The post from CPD said that Washington...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri voter turnout lower than expected
MID-MISSOURI − Many voters made their way to the polls Tuesday to fill out their ballots on Election Day. Looking at the results, the numbers are slightly lower than what was reported during the 2018 election for both Boone and Cole counties. Boone County residents cast a total of...
KOMU
Columbia Parks and Rec to hold interested parties meeting about Cosmo Bike Park plans
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will host an interested parties meeting Thursday to discuss the creation of a new bike park at Cosmo Recreation Area. The current plans for the project include a pump track, mountain bike skills course, bike playground, trailhead for Rhett's Run mountain bike course, cyclocross course, parking and shelter. Columbia Parks and Rec is planning to be the consult on this project.
KOMU
CMHS, CPD searching for man who broke into animal shelter
COLUMBIA − The Central Missouri Humane Society (CMHS) is asking for the public’s help after a man broke into their shelter Wednesday night. The unidentified man cut through two chain-link fences to gain access to the interior of the shelter, according to CMHS. The man was seen on...
KOMU
CPD asks for help in identifying subjects in circulating video of woman being chased
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has addressed a circulating video that shows two Columbia officers, a woman running and another unknown individual running after her. This comes after officials reported a suspected prowler was involved with five different burglaries, all involving female victims between 20 to 30 years old.
KOMU
Callaway County sheriff charged with DWI, resisting arrest
RANDOLPH COUNTY − Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has been charged with two misdemeanors following his October arrest for driving while intoxicated. Randolph County prosecutors charged Chism Thursday with DWI and resisting/interfering arrest. A Callaway County human resources employee told KOMU 8 Thursday night Chism is "still the elected sheriff."
Comments / 0