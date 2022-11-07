ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

MU Health Care proposes new projects to expand health care access

COLUMBIA - MU Health Care has proposed several new projects that would expand health care services in mid-Missouri. Representatives from MU Health Care spoke Thursday during the Health Affairs Committee meeting on MU's campus. The committee oversees MU Health Care for the UM System Board of Curators. Dr. Richard J....
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New health care plan for DBRL employees met by union backlash

COLUMBIA - Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United (DBRLWU) has issued a demand to bargain over a new health care insurance plan the library announced to employees Tuesday. In May, DBRL employees voted to unionize, and they have since issued a list of 25 demands, including issues like paid time...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU Faculty Council condemns racism, address flyers on campus

COLUMBIA − More than two weeks after flyers promoting white supremacy were seen on MU's campus, the MU Faculty Council released a statement condemning racism on campus. The MU Faculty Council voted to approve the following statement in its meeting Thursday afternoon. The council said the flyers' messages are inconsistent with the university's Inclusive Excellence Framework.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Veterans Day events around mid-Missouri

Numerous mid-Missouri organizations are honoring veterans Friday on Veterans Day. MU will host a wreath-laying ceremony at Memorial Union starting at noon Friday. It will also celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone at Memorial Union, on Nov. 30, 1922. Columbia College. Columbia College will host a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Voters choose Kip Kendrick as Boone County’s next presiding commissioner

COLUMBIA – Kip Kendrick won the Boone County presiding commissioner race Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the clerk's office. With 100% of precincts reporting, Kendrick has 34,505 votes, while Republican opponent Connie Leipard had 26,729. Kendrick welcomed the news at a watch party with family, friends and...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Natural cover fires concern residents in Columbia neighborhoods

COLUMBIA - Reoccurring natural cover fires are causing some residents in Columbia concern. Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said the fire department has responded to the area of Norman Drive and Manhattan Drive, as well as the Gray Oak and Green Meadows, for natural cover fires numerous times in the last couple of weeks.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Schnucks announces closure on Thanksgiving and Christmas

COLUMBIA − Schnucks announced Friday that all stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. This gives Schnucks employees an opportunity to celebrate with their families during the holidays. Schnucks shared its holiday hours as follows:. Wednesday, Nov. 23 - Closes at normal time, 10 p.m. Thursday,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Residents at Columbia apartment complexes share concern on suspected prowler

COLUMBIA − Residents at apartment complexes in Columbia are on edge after reports of suspected prowler. The Columbia Police Department put out a press release Tuesday seeking help from the community in assistance on identifying and locating the suspect. Police report five different burglaries, all involving female victims between...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Staffing shortages persist for snow plow drivers, both locally and statewide

COLUMBIA - As winter approaches, both the Missouri Department of Transportation and Columbia Public Works are trying to fill their open snow plow driver positions. MoDOT is seeing a shortage of approximately 1,000 drivers across the state, which is 30% below where it needs for a widespread winter weather event. Just three weeks ago, the department held its annual winter operations drill, where a spokesperson said they were 900 below what was needed. Last year, there were only a few hundred openings.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

CPD seeks help finding missing Columbia man

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help finding a missing person. CPD posted on Twitter Wednesday describing a 49-year-old Columbia man, Jason Washington. He was last seen on Oct. 15, walking near West Middle School on Clinkscales Road. The post from CPD said that Washington...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missouri voter turnout lower than expected

MID-MISSOURI − Many voters made their way to the polls Tuesday to fill out their ballots on Election Day. Looking at the results, the numbers are slightly lower than what was reported during the 2018 election for both Boone and Cole counties. Boone County residents cast a total of...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia Parks and Rec to hold interested parties meeting about Cosmo Bike Park plans

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will host an interested parties meeting Thursday to discuss the creation of a new bike park at Cosmo Recreation Area. The current plans for the project include a pump track, mountain bike skills course, bike playground, trailhead for Rhett's Run mountain bike course, cyclocross course, parking and shelter. Columbia Parks and Rec is planning to be the consult on this project.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

CMHS, CPD searching for man who broke into animal shelter

COLUMBIA − The Central Missouri Humane Society (CMHS) is asking for the public’s help after a man broke into their shelter Wednesday night. The unidentified man cut through two chain-link fences to gain access to the interior of the shelter, according to CMHS. The man was seen on...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

CPD asks for help in identifying subjects in circulating video of woman being chased

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has addressed a circulating video that shows two Columbia officers, a woman running and another unknown individual running after her. This comes after officials reported a suspected prowler was involved with five different burglaries, all involving female victims between 20 to 30 years old.
KOMU

Callaway County sheriff charged with DWI, resisting arrest

RANDOLPH COUNTY − Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has been charged with two misdemeanors following his October arrest for driving while intoxicated. Randolph County prosecutors charged Chism Thursday with DWI and resisting/interfering arrest. A Callaway County human resources employee told KOMU 8 Thursday night Chism is "still the elected sheriff."
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO

