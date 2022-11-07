ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner

Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Clayton Kershaw makes decision about his future

Rather than keeping us guessing all offseason, Clayton Kershaw is putting an end to the speculation just days after the end of the World Series. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the veteran left-hander is nearing a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers. While...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees could trade starting infielder for pitching support

The New York Yankees, represented by Brian Cashman, have been in discussion regarding trades at the GM meetings in Las Vegas this week. Cashman specifically noted that he’s discussed his abundance of infielders and spoken about prospective deals that could go through with free agency opening up. Out of...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

2022 MLB Awards: Rookie Of The Year Breakdown For AL & NL

The 2022 rookie class was one of the more memorable ones in recent years, mainly because of the disparity in talent throughout the league and the number of young players who heavily contributed to their respective teams. An American League group led by Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners was...
MLB

Here are the free agents for every team

Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy