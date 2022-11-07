ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Industrial vacancy hits record low in San Antonio

Industrial real estate is still booming in San Antonio, with little indication that interest rate hikes or fears of a recession have had much effect. Data from CBRE Group and Stream Realty Partners found the vacancy rate for warehouses and other industrial spaces ranged from 4 to 5 percent in the third quarter, the San Antonio Business Journal reported. A net 1.2 million square feet of industrial space was also absorbed by tenants during the same time period.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
therealdeal.com

Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk sold for $109M

The Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk was sold for $109M to an Arizona-based non-profit in a deal that will eventually see the hotel transfer in-ownership to the city. Hyatt Hotels Corporation sold the building located at 600 E. Market Street to Community Finance Corporation, an Arizona based nonprofit that works to finance or maintain government buildings. CFC now owns the Grand Hyatt building in-trust for the City of San Antonio, which also owns the land the 1,003-room hotel sits on. Once a new set of hotel bonds are paid off in an estimated 40-years, the building will transfer ownership to the city, according to San Antonio officials.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
therealdeal.com

SA to sell vacant lots for affordable housing

City-owned vacant lots in San Antonio may soon become single-family affordable housing. The San Antonio City Council unanimously approved transferring eight vacant lots on the city’s East, West and South sides to San Antonio Affordable Housing Inc., the San Antonio Express News reported. The lots are located at 1928...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy