The Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk was sold for $109M to an Arizona-based non-profit in a deal that will eventually see the hotel transfer in-ownership to the city. Hyatt Hotels Corporation sold the building located at 600 E. Market Street to Community Finance Corporation, an Arizona based nonprofit that works to finance or maintain government buildings. CFC now owns the Grand Hyatt building in-trust for the City of San Antonio, which also owns the land the 1,003-room hotel sits on. Once a new set of hotel bonds are paid off in an estimated 40-years, the building will transfer ownership to the city, according to San Antonio officials.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO