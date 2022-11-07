The housing market has hit dramatic highs and lows in the year since homebuilding giant Lennar teamed up with Texas construction startup Icon on a 3D-printed development. But Lennar executive chairman Stuart Miller recently doubled down on the future of the Miami-based firm’s venture with Icon. In a Thursday appearance on CNBC, Miller noted the cyclical nature of the market as a backdrop to the companies’ “long-term program” targeting the nationwide housing crisis.

