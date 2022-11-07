ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Clark Wilson Builder plans $49M resi in Pflugerville

Austin-based home builder Clark Wilson Builder set in motion plans to add to Travis County’s growing multifamily scene. The developer published plans to start a 294-unit apartment complex in the Austin suburb of Pflugerville early next year, with completion expected by the end of 2024. The 263,300-square-foot multifamily complex will consist of 10 buildings connected to a clubhouse.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
therealdeal.com

Lennar, Icon 3D-printing venture a long-term play despite turbulent market

The housing market has hit dramatic highs and lows in the year since homebuilding giant Lennar teamed up with Texas construction startup Icon on a 3D-printed development. But Lennar executive chairman Stuart Miller recently doubled down on the future of the Miami-based firm’s venture with Icon. In a Thursday appearance on CNBC, Miller noted the cyclical nature of the market as a backdrop to the companies’ “long-term program” targeting the nationwide housing crisis.
AUSTIN, TX
therealdeal.com

Wayfinder thaws Dripping Springs’ construction freeze

A Texas Hill Country exurb of Austin is adding more housing, but town officials say they’re near capacity. Wayfinder Real Estate has begun construction on a 241-unit multifamily development called Lookout, in Dripping Springs, the Austin Business Journal reports. This relatively dense community is planned for an undeveloped area...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
therealdeal.com

Austin’s $350M housing bond biggest in city’s history

Austin voters approved the largest affordable housing bond in the city’s history this week. The $350-million affordable housing bond passed with 70 percent of the vote, even though it comes with a property-tax increase, KXAN reports. The owner of a $400,000 home will see an increase to their annual...
AUSTIN, TX
therealdeal.com

Endeavor clears hurdle for Statesman site redevelopment

Redevelopment of the former Austin American-Statesman headquarters is back on track. The Austin City Council took the second of three votes needed for Endeavor Real Estate Group to rezone the site of the planned development, the Austin Business Journal reported. The vote is a step toward rezoning the site into a planned unit development.
AUSTIN, TX
therealdeal.com

Austin’s mayoral race heads to December runoff election

Austin still doesn’t know who its new mayor will be. No candidate won more than 50 percent of the votes Tuesday, meaning Austin voters will choose between Celia Israel and Kirk Watson in a December runoff, the Austin-American Statesman reported. With 304,000 votes cast, Israel had 40 percent, and...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy