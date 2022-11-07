Read full article on original website
Claflin, Denmark Tech students chosen for Red Cross HBCU Ambassador Program
The American Red Cross of South Carolina is pleased to announce two students from South Carolina Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been selected to participate in the two-year cohort of the inaugural American Red Cross HBCU Ambassador program. Dwight Priest Jr., a junior at Claflin University studying psychology, and Jauron Pruitt, a sophomore and President of the Student Government Association at Denmark Technical College, have been selected for the prestigious Ambassadorship.
