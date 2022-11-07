The American Red Cross of South Carolina is pleased to announce two students from South Carolina Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been selected to participate in the two-year cohort of the inaugural American Red Cross HBCU Ambassador program. Dwight Priest Jr., a junior at Claflin University studying psychology, and Jauron Pruitt, a sophomore and President of the Student Government Association at Denmark Technical College, have been selected for the prestigious Ambassadorship.

