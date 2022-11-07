ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Ringer

After Replacing Frank Reich With Jeff Saturday, the Colts Have No Next Move

I’d like to describe for you a 2023 NFL head coaching candidate. He’s been a head coach in the league before, which gives him a résumé with pro experience. When he was last a head coach, he won 55 percent of his games, made two playoff appearances in five seasons, and went 1-2 in the playoffs. He’s got an offensive background—which the vast majority of NFL head coaches do—and in the four full seasons he coached the team, they finished 10th, 19th, 12th, and 13th by offensive DVOA. Most notably, he did that with four different starting quarterbacks.
WIBC.com

Jeff Saturday On Coaching The Colts: “I feel capable.”

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says Jeff Saturday is the right man to take over as interim head coach of his team going forward. On Monday, Irsay made the decision to fire Frank Reich as the head coach of the Colts, the first time in his ownership tenure he has relieved a coach mid-season. He called the decision to fire Reich a tough, but necessary one.
Action News Jax

Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich

The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
thecomeback.com

Jim Irsay offers telling comments on Colts GM Chris Ballard

The Indianapolis Colts shockingly decided to part ways with long-time head coach Frank Reich on Monday after a disastrous 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots last week. The natural follow-up to that was, will general manager Chris Ballard also be removed from his role? That appears unlikely after Colts owner Jim Irsay’s recent comments.
Yardbarker

Colts owner Jim Irsay: Tanking allegations are 'absurd'

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is not happy with new claims by NFL observers that the team is tanking the rest of this season in the hope of scoring a high-value selection in next April’s NFL Draft. After Saturday’s introductory press conference for the new head coach on Tuesday,...
Yardbarker

Owner Jim Irsay emphatically denies notion Colts are tanking

It sure looks like Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is trying to throw the towel in on this season. If he's not taking his team, he's certainly not actively trying to win any more games. Don't tell that to Irsay, though, because according to new reporting from The Athletic, "tanking"...
