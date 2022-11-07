Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in historyAmarie M.Danville, KY
Related
WTHR
8-year-old wanted an Xbox, so he applied for a job — without telling his mom
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nash Johnson is an energetic kid who knows what he wants. "I just wanted to find my friends on Xbox and play Xbox," said the 8-year-old elementary student from Lexington, Kentucky. So what did he do? He took the matter into his own hands. To get...
Penn’s Store in Marion County has been owned by the same family since 1850
It's not where you'd expect to find a store — in a field, way off the main road, all by itself in a place some might call the middle of nowhere. But people do find it.
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky. flood victims provided with travel trailers to escape winter cold
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many eastern Kentucky flood victims are still living in campers and temporary housing as they work to rebuild their homes and do not have reliable heat sources. In Breathitt County, families are moving into travel trailers provided by the state. It’s the little things, like...
wymt.com
Families fight to protect their homes in Estill County wildfire
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There is still a state of emergency in Estill County tonight. As crews work to contain one of the two wildfires that began burning this week. People have been fighting to protect their homes. Just when people finally thought their homes were safe from encroaching...
Homeless dogs left without food following Anderson County animal shelter burglary
The Anderson County Animal Care and Control shelter has been burglarized.
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Some heavy and much needed rain
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning! It is a very wet morning as we get some much-needed rainfall. This will come with a transition to frigid temps and even the chance for some flakes! Also a big thank you to all of our veterans out there, mother nature is “showering” you today.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
wymt.com
Lexington animal protection organization helps evacuate animals from Estill County wildfire
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Estill county wildfires are affecting people and pets. We are told an Estill County resident called Paws 4 the Cause, in Lexington, saying the flames are encroaching on the county animal shelter and the animals need to get out, on Tuesday. A last-minute scramble...
fox56news.com
Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel Lexington
I grew up in a Kentucky Derby family. I have distinct memories of my grandpa giving me, my sister, and our cousins a betting pool of quarters – we picked our horses based on their names back then, statistics be darned – and I’ll never forget watching TV all day on the first Saturday in May just to gape at the Derby hats.
WHAS 11
Kentucky school district closes, moves to NTI for rest of week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington County Schools (WCSD) are closed Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 11 and have posted their non-traditional instruction (NTI) live session schedule for those days. According to a Facebook post, WCSD are moving to NTI days for the rest of the week “due to widespread...
wymt.com
Shortage of commonly used medication worries pharmacists during flu season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu isn’t the only illness going around, COVID is still present, as well as strep throat. To treat infections like strep, the antibiotic Amoxicillin is prescribed, but there’s a national shortage of the drug. Clarence Sullivan is the owner of the Pharmacy Shop and...
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
WKYT 27
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington. It happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64. Crews shut the road down in both directions. Police say two cars were involved and one person was killed. The coroner has identified the victim as 55-year-old Geoffrey...
Probable cause moves deadly Ky. officer-involved crash case forward
The man accused of killing a London police officer appeared before a judge Tuesday following the discovery of new evidence.
Kait 8
‘Good boy, get him’: Woman sentenced for siccing pit bull on man in deadly attack
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman in Kentucky received her sentencing Monday after she pleaded guilty to the death of a man her dog killed in 2020. Melissa Wolke was sentenced to 20 years in prison, WKYT reported. Wolke pleaded guilty in October of this year. Wolke was...
Somerset crash traps victim in drive-thru
A driver in Somerset had their coffee run disrupted Tuesday morning following an accidental crash.
WKYT 27
Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall. The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant. UK police say that number has since been blocked and...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing
LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
blueridgecountry.com
Corbin, Kentucky: Moonbows, Fried Chicken, Lights on Main Street
An eastern Kentucky town that avoided the recent flooding of the region has a mixed past to look back on, and is powerfully meeting the challenge of moving forward positively. It’s four days after torrential rains fell in southeastern Kentucky, and Cumberland Falls is living up to its name, “the Niagara of the South.” The river rushes brown, and the force of the 60-foot drop pushes spray high above the base of the falls. In midmorning sun, a broad rainbow arcs across the water.
Comments / 0