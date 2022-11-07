ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

wymt.com

Families fight to protect their homes in Estill County wildfire

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There is still a state of emergency in Estill County tonight. As crews work to contain one of the two wildfires that began burning this week. People have been fighting to protect their homes. Just when people finally thought their homes were safe from encroaching...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Some heavy and much needed rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning! It is a very wet morning as we get some much-needed rainfall. This will come with a transition to frigid temps and even the chance for some flakes! Also a big thank you to all of our veterans out there, mother nature is “showering” you today.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Drake’s opens 3rd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington now has a third Drake’s restaurant location, and staff called on an honorary team member to help celebrate the big day. Nash, 8, was one of many to come out to the ribbon cutting of the newest Drake’s restaurant on Leestown Road. Johnson had originally applied to be a dishwasher to save up for his own Xbox.
LEXINGTON, KY
Rebekah Barton

An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel Lexington

I grew up in a Kentucky Derby family. I have distinct memories of my grandpa giving me, my sister, and our cousins a betting pool of quarters – we picked our horses based on their names back then, statistics be darned – and I’ll never forget watching TV all day on the first Saturday in May just to gape at the Derby hats.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS 11

Kentucky school district closes, moves to NTI for rest of week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington County Schools (WCSD) are closed Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 11 and have posted their non-traditional instruction (NTI) live session schedule for those days. According to a Facebook post, WCSD are moving to NTI days for the rest of the week “due to widespread...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington. It happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64. Crews shut the road down in both directions. Police say two cars were involved and one person was killed. The coroner has identified the victim as 55-year-old Geoffrey...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall. The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant. UK police say that number has since been blocked and...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
LEXINGTON, KY
blueridgecountry.com

Corbin, Kentucky: Moonbows, Fried Chicken, Lights on Main Street

An eastern Kentucky town that avoided the recent flooding of the region has a mixed past to look back on, and is powerfully meeting the challenge of moving forward positively. It’s four days after torrential rains fell in southeastern Kentucky, and Cumberland Falls is living up to its name, “the Niagara of the South.” The river rushes brown, and the force of the 60-foot drop pushes spray high above the base of the falls. In midmorning sun, a broad rainbow arcs across the water.
CORBIN, KY

