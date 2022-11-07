Read full article on original website
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Inside the life of Jeffrey Dahmer in Ohio
While Jeffrey Dahmer's Bath Township pal remembers their school bus rides together, his defense attorney recalls a cold killer. Plus a look back at his trial in Ohio.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio becomes latest state to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio voters have approved an amendment to the state Constitution that will prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections. State Issue 2 makes a wording change to the Ohio Constitution from guaranteeing voting rights for “every citizen” of the U.S. who meets certain criteria to “only citizens” of the U.S. who do.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Democrat is elected as Ohio’s 1st Somali American lawmaker
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Legislature will include a Somali American lawmaker for the first time next year. Democrat Munira Abdullahi ran unopposed Tuesday in an Ohio House district that covers part of northeastern Columbus. The city has the second-largest Somali population in the United States, behind Minneapolis. Abdullahi,...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Voters approve amendment to change how judges determine bail in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans have approved amending the state Constitution to require courts to consider public safety, the seriousness of the offense, a person's criminal record and a person's likelihood of returning to court when setting the amount of bail. With its passage, Issue 1 also removes the Ohio...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio midterm election results: DeWine wins 2nd term, Issues 1 & 2 pass
The Associated Press and CBS News have projected Gov. Mike DeWine to win his bid for reelection over Nan Whaley. State Issues 1 and 2 are both expected to pass.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to become Arkansas's 1st woman governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made history and will become Arkansas's first female governor, according to the Associated Press. Her win was called by the Associated Press just minutes after polls closed. She won the 2022 election to become the 47th Arkansas governor, beating out...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
DECISION 2022: DeWine wins 2nd term, Vance retains US Senate seat for Republicans
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Republican Party picked up two major wins in Ohio Tuesday night as Gov. Mike DeWine won a second term in office and JD Vance defeated Tim Ryan to take over Rob Portman's U.S. Senate seat. 🗳️ ELECTION RESULTS: Check here for updated midterm results....
