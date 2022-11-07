Read full article on original website
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine
Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
WGME
Deer collisions on the rise in Maine, drivers urged to be on lookout
Deer collisions are up so far this year. AAA says dawn and dusk are the most common times for these types of crashes. The MaineDOT says there were over 6,000 deer vs. car crashes in 2021. More than 1,300 happened in November alone. According to AAA, the November spike is...
The Rare Animals of This Maine Zoo Are In Need Of Your Help
Lions, Tigers, and Bears, in Maine? Why yes, and I know just where you can find them, Dew Haven Maine Zoo & Rescue! This zoo is located in Mount Vernon, Maine and they not only want to share their rare animals with us all but they need our help too.
newscentermaine.com
Drenching rain to start the weekend in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Nicole made landfall in Florida yesterday and is now decaying over the Southeastern US. Nicole's remnants will spread north, up the spine of the Appalachians, late Friday afternoon and pass through Friday night and Saturday morning. Heavy rain will fall at times over New England, bringing the threat of temporary flooding.
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
A Trip To This Maine Hidden Gem Needs To Be On Your Bucket List
Let's be honest, most Maine adventures take place from Central Maine south and / or east. That's where many of the state's attractions are - malls, amusement parks, concert venues, etc. Because of the fact we put so much focus on Southern Maine and Coastal Maine, it often feels like...
beckersspine.com
Maine orthopedic practice moves to larger space
Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, an affiliate of MaineHealth, has moved to a new location double the size of its previous office, according to a Nov. 10 report from Penobscot Bay Pilot. The new office is just down the hall from its old location in...
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
You Could “Buy” The Last Remaining Friendly’s In Maine
For decades, Friendly's was one of the most loved New England restaurant chains. Then, over the course of just a few years, we started to see the chain's locations close, one by one. Augusta, Bangor, etc... As of November 2022, there is only one Friendly's location left in the State...
Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?
This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
themainewire.com
2022 Autopsy: Maine Republicans Need Fundamental Transformation and New Leaders
It’s difficult to overstate just how horrible last night went for Maine Republicans. Truly, the 2022 Maine elections will go down in history as one of the most humiliating defeats ever suffered by the Maine Republicans. For the next two years, Republicans in Augusta will be mere spectators to one-party rule. A few days ago, they were plotting which of them would ascend to Speaker of the House, but now the few GOPers who remain are an endangered species, operating an insurgency from remote outposts in the Great North Woods and Aroostook County. At times like these, it’s traditional and altogether fitting for the routed party to conduct an autopsy of sorts and search out the root causes. Were Maine Republicans capable of such introspection, they might not find themselves in this predicament in this first place. So let us join the crowd of Monday Morning Quarterbacks to hazard a few guesses as to what went wrong last night with a view to charting a path for the future.
travelawaits.com
From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine
“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Many police departments throughout Maine have conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
mainepublic.org
Democrats retained control of both chambers of the Maine State House. But how? And what’s next?
Here in Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills won the race for governor on Tuesday night. Democrats appear to be close to taking both congressional seats. And they retained their control of both the Maine House and Senate. It all comes after a brutal campaign that saw national parties and outside groups spend record amounts of money on local races.
WMTW
Heating aid error leaves some low-income Mainers cold, confused
DRESDEN, Maine — An error processing home heating assistance payments for certain low-income households is resolved, according to officials with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. However, payments aren’t expected to hit beneficiaries’ accounts until next week. One recipient sent 8 Investigates a notice stating...
Official: US House race in Maine heading to ranked runoff
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat, Maine’s secretary of state said Wednesday, setting up a replay of the 2018 race in which the moderate Democrat upset Republican Bruce Poliquin in a region with many conservative voters. Golden, who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, leads Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. Golden used the ranked round to unseat Poliquin in 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains strong support. Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond in a race that both included ranked-choice voting and was a rematch of three candidates from 2018. Golden did not clear 50% of the vote Tuesday, so the ranked round will take place, said Shenna Bellows, the secretary of state.
wabi.tv
Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
foxbangor.com
Maine’s Death with Dignity law
STATEWIDE– Maine’s Death with Dignity Act went into effect in 2019. But today, there are still many question surrounding the aid-in-dying law. The Gray-New Gloucester Adult Education program has offered online Adult Ed seminars throughout the year on the topic. It’s a chance for Mainers to learn from...
newscentermaine.com
Golden declares CD2 victory ahead of official results
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden made the announcement Thursday morning in Lewiston. Neither AP nor the Maine secretary of state's office have declared a winner.
wabi.tv
Paul LePage says Mainers made the wrong choice following failed bid for Blaine House
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Paul LePage’s mission to unseat Democratic candidate Janet Mills, did not materialize following Tuesday’s Midterm Elections. LePage picked up 42 percent of the votes compared to Governor Mill’s 56 percent . Independent candidate Sam Hunkler received 2 percent. LePage did not concede the...
